Consolation, third-place games at the Minnesota State Girls Basketball Tournament were eliminated. The first effects of COVID-19 on Minnesota State High School League play.
A collision course all season between No. 1 Hopkins and No. 2 Farmington in the Class 4A championship game, in front of fans or no fans, Saturday, March 14, was supposed to be that day.
Twenty-four hours before, though, winter sports tournaments were shut down. No finals in 3A and 4A girls basketball. No semifinals and finals in 1A and 2A girls basketball.
No adapted state hockey. No state boys basketball.
All casualties of the COVID-19 virus.
"I’ve got a bunch of sad kids. To be 36 minutes away from trying to defend your title, I don’t understand it. For it to be over like this is really tragic," Brian Cosgriff, Hopkins girls basketball coach Brian Cosgriff told the Star Tribune on Friday, March 13.
Eden Prairie boys basketball, scheduled to play March 13 in front of a jam-packed crowd, upwards of more than 2,000 spectators in the Eagles' gym, were now given 90 tickets to distribute among players and staff on March 12.
Each player got four tickets for their family and friends.
Ryan Paul of the Chaska Hawks Broadcast Network worked late into the night preparing to webcast the top-ranked Eagles against No. 4 Shakopee in the Section 2-4A finals. The unlucky 2,000 or so fans could watch the game from home.
Seven or so hours before tip-off, the MSHSL decision came down. Eden Prairie, unbeaten in 28 games, four seniors that had combined for 7,000-plus points over their career, had its season ended.
The dream of winning a state championship for Drake Dobbs, Connor Christensen, Austin Andrews, and John Henry, was over. Incomplete.
"I thought I cried myself out today," said Eden Prairie coach David Flom, before addressing his team and their families on Friday night, "but it didn't last too long."
"I think about them all the time," said Eden Prairie girls coach Ellen Wiese, on the Eden Prairie boys team. "I can't imagine that feeling. I just can't.
"To work for that your whole career," she adds. "and then to never get a shot ... It's heartbreaking."
Minnesota State High School League Executive Director Erich Martens shared the disappointment. "We recognize the dreams and hopes of the student-athletes, coaches and fans, and to have their seasons end in this manner is extremely emotional. We understand. It was a difficult decision."
WHAT TO DO NOW
Jack Dahlgren was two-for-two in gaining NCAA Championships bids in the 200-yard backstroke and 200-yard freestyle; as well as the 500-yard freestyle.
The University of Missouri sophomore, a multi-time state champion, state record holder while at Chanhassen High School, was coming off a personal-best 1:39.93 swim in the 200 backstroke at a NCAA Qualifier. The sixth-fastest time into the meet.
And then it was over. The NCAA called off the championship event for later this month.
"I’ve had so many awesome experiences this season and our team has done some amazing things, but it all feels kind of empty without NCAAs. A lot of us were focused on NCAAs so we didn’t get a full rest at SECs and it just feels like we never had a chance to prove ourselves," Dahlgren said.
With NCAAs cancelled, Dahlgren hoped to continue training. The U.S. Olympic Trials are set for June 21-28 in Omaha, Nebraska. Dahlgren has already met the standard to swim in the 200-yard backstroke. Spots on the national team at stake.
Plans changed, though.
"The SEC announced yesterday that all sports can’t be coached until April 15. And then right after that our campus closed, so we don’t have access to the pool. Everyone on the team is dispersing back to their homes now because there’s nothing else to do. All of our classes are online for the rest of the semester and if I understand it correctly, the rec will be closed the rest of the semester as well," Dahlgren said.
He hopes to be able to train back at home, but if the last week has told him anything, who knows what will be available.
"We had our last practice (March 12) and for the seniors it was their final time in the pool as Missouri Tigers. It was an emotional moment for them to end their careers so unceremoniously. All of it is so stunning and disappointing," Dahlgren said. "Life goes on. We need to prepare for Olympic Trials now so we’ve just gotta hope we can find some good training somewhere and that meet doesn’t get cancelled as well."
THE RUN CUT SHORT
Chaska/Chanhassen was short on players for the 15U B girls hockey team. Most notably a goaltender to stand between the pipes and a coach on the bench.
Enter the help of Eden Prairie. Enter goaltender Ashlyn Hazlett. Enter coach Paul Willette.
"As I told them we might not be the best on paper, we have two 12U players, but with our chemistry we can do magical things," Willette said to Fox-9 News.
Magical things included a regional tournament runner-up finish to Minnetonka. A pair of shutouts from Hazlett, 5-0 over Duluth and a four-overtime 1-0 win over host Stillwater, qualified the team for state.
Maggie Lobsinger with the game-winning goal. Hazlett with 48 saves.
"I honestly didn't think it could happen," CCHA's Caplyn Cusick said to Fox-9 News. "We had no coach. No goaltenders. Not enough players. ... We got here. We did it."
Like the rest of Minnesota Hockey, CC/EP's state tournament was cancelled before it even started. The team found out at arrival in Rochester.
The hard work, the teamwork, the success, led them to a place of champions.
And like Chaska/Chanhassen/Eden Prairie girls hockey, state boys basketball qualifiers, state girls basketball finalists, all are champions. Some celebrations have taken place, some are yet to come.
In the end of the season, though, it's the memories of what took place that last with us forever.