Vanessa Korotchuk and Maggie Barrett of Chanhassen High School were named to the MCCA All-State teams in cheer sideline and competitive. Both are captains of the Chanhassen Cheer Team.
The Storm took first place at the Dassel-Cokato IceBreaker Cheer Challenge on Feb. 13.
Previously, Chanhassen took second place in the Varsity Game-Day division at the Stinger Spirit competition in Big Lake in December, third place at an event in Bloomington in November, and first place at an October competition at Minnetonka High School.