Head Coach: Tony Gilbertson
Captains: Chanhassen - senior Charlie Fischer Sr, senior Sierra Luna and junior Thijs Vermeij; Chaska - senior Medora Rylee and senior Mitchell Larson.
Season goals: "Our boys’ team is going to look different this year, as we will be looking for our younger racers to step up and fill the voids left by our top two boys from last year moving on. These departures will allow for a good competition for the top spots and also to help develop leadership qualities, Gilbertson said.
"On the girls team, we have nine of our 15 girls in 10th grade or younger. The five senior girls we have will be leading a group with a lot of racing ahead of them over the upcoming years. Between the boys and girls teams, we have about five to six racers, that if they continue to improve, will have a shot at getting to the state meet (hopeful meet) in the end," the coach added.
First week of practice: "It has been a bit surreal to be back out on the hill with the team this past week. With no dry land training, and no ability to meet in the chalet, our first time all together was out on the snow with all of our ski gear on and also the newly required masks," the coach said. "It has made getting to know the racers difficult as all we can see is their eyes and hear muffled voices. Add together that with new duds on a lot of them, and it has been very difficult determining who’s who! I think the kids knowing how quickly these sports seasons can change due to COVID, they have attacked THE hill and practice right from the get go! They know it could all be over in a blink, so they are wasting no time at practice and want to get as many runs in as they can. Bring on the races!" Gilbertson said.
Head Coach: Dave Gartner
Captains: Boys – Jaxon Bak, Carsen Kost. Girls - Lucia Loosbrock, Maddie Ramaker.
Season outlook: Minnetonka posted top-half team finishes at state at Giants Ridge in 2020 with the boys placing third overall and the girls in fourth place. Returning from those teams are sophomore Stephen Reddington, Kost, and junior Evan Jones for the boys, and junior Bella Kelly, Loosbrock, and junior Stella Pachmeyer. All Lake Conference meets will be skied at Buck Hill.