The state Alpine Ski meet in Biwabik is known as "Giants Fridge" for a reason. At times over the years officials have had to push back the state event later in the day with temperatures well below zero.
That wasn't the case March 10 for the 2021 running of the Minnesota State High School League Championships. A month behind schedule due to a late start to the season due to the COVID pandemic, skiers were greeted with 50-degree weather the day before the tournament.
Jared Buckley, junior at Chanhassen High School, knew he was in for a challenge in his state debut.
"When we first arrived at the hill the morning of the race, the courses had a trail of brown from the salt that had been spread. We knew conditions would be tough, and I was 80th in the run order, which made it challenging as well. The more racers that go down the course, the bigger the ruts," Buckley said.
The afternoon run claimed state title contender Adam Berghult of Edina, who was in second place after the morning race.
Buckley did everything he could just to stay on two skis, finishing a very respectable 47th overall with run times of 42.08 seconds on Innsbruck and 41.69 on the Helinski course.
"There were a lot of falls, disqualifications and hikes (up the hill to a missed gate). On the pitch of the second run, I was getting thrown all over the place but somehow managed to survive," Buckley said.
Section 6 champion Lakeville South repeated as team champion, while Forest Lake's Zach Trotto claimed the individual title in a combined time of 1:12.04.
LONG ROAD TO BIWABIK
Buckley's journey to the state meet began in 2020. That feeling of being one spot short of qualifying for state, 18 hundredths of a second separation, challenged him to be better in the future.
After a slower first run at the 2021 Section 6 Meet, Buckley felt his chances at state were pretty slim. He even told his mom, Denise Wuori, that in between races.
In 20th place through one run, Buckley was the fourth-fastest in the second run, a time of 25.10 seconds. The result was a state qualification by five hundredths of a second.
"The weather at sections was super warm, and we raced in the morning session. The course hadn't been slipped, so there was a top layer of sugar snow and I was one of the first to go. When I started the first run my outside ski kept sliding out from under me most of the way down. I knew it wasn't a good run even before I saw my time, and was almost 100% sure I wasn't going to make it to state, Buckley said.
"As for what changed on my second run? The course was obviously better after more kids pushed the sugar out. But I also had a different attitude because I didn't expect to make it to state anyway, so I just went for it."
Even looking back now, Buckley, his own toughest critic, still looks for flaws, ways to improve next time down the hill.
"I do a lot of video analysis during training, so it's just automatic that I look for where I can improve. But I need to get better about focusing on the positive," he said.
The positives certainly are long on the list for Buckley, one of the top skiers in the Metro West Conference this season. Add in becoming the third Chaska/Chanhassen skier in the last three years to qualify for state -- joining Will Harmdierks and Colin Dussault -- and the 2021 season was a success.
Especially with the fact that Buckley was dealing with a broken hand over the last month of the season after a fall at Buck Hill, the site of the Section 6 Meet.
His mother said it was the second time in two years he's broken his hand as a result of a fall during training. "He's lucky he only needed a brace this time; the first time he skied with a full cast. It's crazy how nothing stops these kids from getting back on the hill," Wuori said.
THANKFUL
Alone on the hill at the state meet, the only Chaska/Chanhassen participant, Buckley still felt right at home.
"The Chaska Chan team is lucky to have Tony Gilbertson as our head coach. He was with me at state every step of the way. As a team we work hard, but he makes it fun and supports all of us. If you go to one of our high school races, you'll be able to find Tony if you look for the loudest, most enthusiastic person at the finish line. That's him," Buckley said.