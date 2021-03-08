Jared Buckey missed the 2020 State Alpine Ski Tournament by one placing, a total of 18 hundredths of a second.
Fast forward one year, the Chaska/Chanhassen junior is in by one place.
Taking the top team and the next five individuals from each session, Buckley's overall time of 53.15 seconds edged Billy Wilson of Northfield by five hundredths of a second for the final spot.
A time of 28.05 in the first run, 21st-fastest, Buckley threw down a 25.10, the fourth-fastest, to move up to 10th place and qualify for state.
Chaska/Chanhassen sent Will Harmdierks, Colin Dussault and Drew Taylor to state in recent years.
Chaska/Chanhassen was fifth of nine teams in the morning session with 110 points. Lakeville South was the overwhelming team champion with 192 1/2 points.
Colin Shannon was 14th in the session, a combined time of 55.39 seconds over two runs. Seniors Mitchell Larson (58.85) and Charlie Fischer (1:05.84) were 31st and 39th.
Parker Dussault had the fifth-fastest time in the first run, a time of 25.38, before a missed gate pushed the freshman down the standings.
Chaska/Chanhassen was seventh overall in the afternoon session March 3 at Buck Hill in the girls standings. Fantaye Gilbertson, with runs of 27.74 and 27.32, was 14th overall in 55.06 seconds.
Medora Rylee (58.02) was 22nd followed by Megan Quinn (1:07) and Julia Westin (1:07.09).
SECTION 5
Minnetonka, among the favorites to advance to state, were runner-up in both the boys and girls afternoon sessions, and won't be sending a team to Giants Ridge in Biwabik.
With top skier Stephen Reddington down, the Skippers were led by JD Landstrom in third place (1:02.23). Carsen Kost was eighth (1:05.52), Caden Meyer in 10th (1:06.67) and Marley Barrett in 13th (1:08.84).
Minnetonka was second by seven points to Brainerd in the boys standings, 169-162.
Minnetonka's girls team had top finishes from Bella Kelly and Stella Stinnett in third and eighth places, times of 1:04.96 and 1:09.97. Lily Monson and Lucia Loosbrock followed in 1:11.96 and 1:13.28.
Brainerd defeated Minnetonka 167-152 in the girls race.
Landstrom, Kelly and Stinnett were state qualifiers for the Skippers from the Wild Mountain races.
Team qualifiers were the Hopkins boys and Orono girls in the morning session.
The State Alpine Ski Meet is Wednesday, March 10 in Biwabik. Run times are 10 a.m. and noon.