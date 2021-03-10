Three area Alpine skiers making their state debut, Minnetonka sophomore JD Landstrom made the most of his trips down the hill at Giants Ridge in Biwabik on March 10.
Landstrom, 13th through the morning run, a time of 37.94 on the Innsbruck course, the Skipper moved up four positions with his afternoon run, placing ninth overall in 1:15.82.
Landstrom had the eighth-fastest time on the Helinski course in 36.83.
Chanhassen junior Jared Buckley, also at state for the first time, the final qualifier from race one at the Section 6 Meet, was consistent in his two runs. His times were 42.08 on Innsbruck (48th-fastest) and 41.69 on Helinski (51st-fastest.
Buckley was 47th overall for the Chaska/Chanhassen co-op in 1:23.77.
Minnetonka junior Bella Kelly, 47th overall in the 2020 girls state tournament as a member of the fourth-place Skippers team, was 15th in 2021.
While Kelly's time on the red course, Innsbruck, was nearly identical to last year, 43.88 seconds; her time on Helinski, 39.80 seconds, in the morning helped her to remain in 15th in a combined time of 1:23.68.
Eighth grade teammate Stella Stinnett was one of six middle schoolers in the field; one of three that qualified as an individual.
Stinnett was 58th in the morning race, a time of 44.11. After turning in a run of 46.94 on Innsbruck in the afternoon, she finished 48th overall in 1:31.05.