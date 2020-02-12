Just inside the top 40 through one run down the hill at Giants Ridge in Biwabik, two Chaska/Chanhassen alpine skiers moved up in afternoon runs at the state meet on Feb. 12.
Storm senior Will Harmdierks, who did not finish his second run in his state debut in 2019, posted times of 38.99 and 38.40 seconds to place 30th overall in 1:17.30.
Hawks sophomore Colin Dussault was right behind in 31st place, runs of 39.03 and 38.63, a total time of 1:17.66.
"The success for theses boys should be that they qualified to make it to the state tournament. Once in the big meet, it’s all dessert. You full send every run and see how you stack against the rest of the best in the state!" Chaska/Chanhassen coach Tony Gilbertson said. "They did awesome, and we as coaches couldn’t be any prouder of them!"
Gilbertson said the morning run was set up to be fast. The afternoon run was set up to be a challenge.
"The second and final run was set to 'separate the men from the boys,' according to the course setter. That second run on Helsinki ate a lot of lunches!" Gilbertson said.
Eight skiers did not finish or were disqualified on the second run, while another dozen or so missed a gate or two, resulting in an uphill climb to continue racing.
Section 6 champion Lakeville South won the boys state title with a score of 160 points, a three-point difference from Stillwater. Minnetonka was third with 146 points.
Eli Quist gained one position in his final state meet competition for the Skippers, placing a career-best third overall in 1:12.12.
Alex Piguillem Serra (1:14.22) and Stephen Reddington (1:17.14) were 12th and 28th, respectively, followed by Nathaniel Stratton (1:18.92), Carsen Kost (1:23.06) and Evan Jones (1:38.94).
It was a Lakeville sweep, the North girls winning the title by 14 points over Stillwater, 165-151. Orono and Minnetonka were third and fourth, totaling 146 and 133 points.
Minnetonka's top skiers were Kendra Lawrance (1:21.49) and Lily Mellby (1:23.35) in 15th and 31st places.
Other Skippers were Bella Kelly (1:25.16), Olivia Callister (1:27.98), Lucia Loosbrock (1:29.34), and Stella Pachmeyer (1:44.51). Pachmeyer had the sixth-fastest afternoon time of 37.45 seconds.