Bloomington may have won the Metro West Conference boys Alpine ski title, but Chaska/Chanhassen showed Jan. 21 that with clean runs down the hill the Storm Hawks may be one of the teams to beat come sections at Buck Hill on Feb. 4.
With four skiers in the top eight, and eight in the top 16, the Chaska/Chanhassen boys won the final league competition at Afton Alps with a score of 170. Bloomington (159) and Benilde-St. Margaret (127) were next in the standings.
Will Harmdierks, second on the red course in 31.44, was third overall for the Storm Hawks in 1:02.73 over two runs.
Mitchell Larson (1:09.32), Parker Dussault (1:09.81) and Colin Shannon (1:09.96) were sixth through eighth as well.
Chaska/Chanhassen had two other top-nine skiers through the first run in Colin Dussault (32.12) and Jared Buckley (33.19).
At sections, four of the six team skiers are used to determine the team score.
Fantaye Gilbertson led the Chaska/Chanhassen girls team to a second-place finish with 89 points, trailing Benilde-St. Margaret with 141. Gilbertson had the second-fastest time down the red course in 35.77, placing third overall in 1:11.62.
Medora Rylee (1:16.54) rounded out the top 10 with Laura Dierks (1:18.20), Julia Westin (1:24.07), Lauren Johnson (1:29.25), and Megan Quinn (1:34.55) all in the top 20.
In a previous meet at Afton Alps on Jan. 16, Harmdierks had the fastest runs on both course, times of 29.82 and 30.32. The meet included racers from the St. Paul City Conference and St. Croix Prep.
Larson had two clean runs of 34.66 and 34.99 to place 12th overall.
Dierks (1:16.94) and Gilbertson (1:17.23) were 14th and 15th individually. Gilbertson had the third-fastest first run in 34.64 seconds.
Chaska/Chanhassen competes at Buck Hill on Friday, Jan. 24.