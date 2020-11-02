High school senior Abby Dehn summed up the experience this school year for the Chanhassen cheer squad perfectly.
"Cheering for the crowd, just connecting with the fans, is a big part of why we do this," the senior said. "Competitions are great, but it is everything that makes being a Chanhassen cheerleader the best."
It was welcoming students into the high school building for the start of Homecoming week on Oct. 5.
It was cheering the Storm football team to a rivalry victory over Chaska on Oct. 30.
It was placing first in the team's first competitive cheer event at Minnetonka high School. The Storm taking top honors in the small varsity co-ed division.
"I am beyond grateful that we have this opportunity to cheer at games, and a competition season," Storm senior Vanessa Korotchuk said. "I do it to be an ambassador for Chanhassen."
NEW DIRECTION
When Mary Barrett, a teaching professional at Chanhassen High School, came on as cheer coach for the Storm last year she brought in a new focus. One with a goal of a competitive nature.
Dehn felt a greater connection with the basketball crowd last winter. And while the crowds are limited to 125 for the home team this fall in football, the Storm squad feel they are making an impact.
"Our new coach really pushes us. (The coaches) have really encouraged us to try new opportunities. We wouldn't have done a competition season without their support," Korotchuk said.
Senior Jayden James is in his first official season after spending last year in manager role.
"I'm really glad to be here. It is different, but there is still a crowd, it's just mostly parents. But we are really enjoying the fact that we can still be a part of this," he said.
James is the only male member on the team. His mother, Latrice Briggs, is an assistant coach.
"Last year I kind of got dragged into it. I was kind of a helper. I got really attached and I thought being my senior year, I just had to join. I kind of had the whole team begging me to join," James said.
SUNNY DAYS AHEAD
The regional event Oct. 31 is just the start of the competition season for Chanhassen cheer. They'll roughly have two-to-three events a month this winter.
While they will look different -- teams are assigned specific time slots and no spectators are allowed, while the award ceremony is through coach notification - it is sparking additional opportunities.
Senior Maggie Barrett, along with Dehn, James, and Kortochuk, were among six Chanhassen cheerleaders that performed as a are part of the All-American program at Universal Cheerleaders Association and National Cheerleaders Association summer camps across the country, qualifying for nationals.
All-Americans are chosen based on superior athletic and leadership skills. Only the top 12% of athletes who attend camp earn the chance to perform in the holiday spectacular.
The four seniors, along with coaches Barrett and Briggs, will travel to Universal Orlando Resort in Florida from Nov. 22-25, 2020, with high school cheerleaders and dancers from across the country to represent the camp brands of Varsity Spirit in the Varsity Spirit Spectacular.
"We all tried out at camp. We had to demonstrate skills. We did a cheer, we did a jump, and we did a dance. It's also based on leadership and also overall spirit as a cheerleader," Barrett said.
Barrett said meeting new friends from around the country will be a highlight, along with the performance.
"I am so honored to be a three-time All-American and captain of my team! I am so excited to represent my school in Orlando and I could not be prouder!" Barrett said.
For Korotchuk, the Varsity Spirit Spectacular is about bringing spirit into this tough year. "I think we all should get some high spirits around these holidays!" she said.
"This is something that we never thought would happen with COVID. Experiencing something normal for once, it's just so exciting," Korotchuk added.
Whether in sunny Florida, in competition, or on the football field and hopefully basketball court this winter, the Chanhassen cheer team is ready to bring spirit!
"I love what I am doing, and the people that around me are just fantastic. We're like one big family," James said.