Chaska boys basketball has new leadership at the top of the program, but the Hawks look to be heading in a similar direction with a familiar face as the new varsity head coach.
On May 17, longtime varsity assistant coach Andrew Martinson was named the boys basketball head coach for the Hawks, following the retirement of former head coach Dana Kallman on March 24. Martinson was an assistant coach for the Hawks for nine seasons before becoming the head coach.
Martinson played basketball under Kallman and graduated from Chaska High School in 2009. He then attended Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota, where he continued to learn more about the game.
“It was great, I got to go up to an area I wasn’t familiar with in high school and meet a lot of new friends and play with a fun coaching staff,” Martinson said. “I definitely learned a lot about playing the game and will take a lot of those lessons with me in this new coaching experience as well.”
His coaching journey began with some great timing. After graduating from Concordia, an opening for an assistant position became available on the Chaska staff, and Martinson jumped at the opportunity. From a young age, Martinson was intrigued by the coaching aspect of sports and knew he wanted to continue growing as a coach.
“Coach Kallman and my views on basketball align closely,” Martinson said. “It was a great fit and an awesome nine years. I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”
Because of his relationship with Kallman, Martinson was not in a hurry to become a head coach elsewhere. He knew a head coaching position was something he would pursue in his future, but Martinson’s relationship with Kallman grew and he envisioned himself taking over as the Hawks’ head coach once Kallman decided to resign.
“I’ve always known I wanted to step into a head coaching role. I was never in a huge rush because Kallman gave me a lot of freedom as a coach to be who I am,” Martinson said.
Kallman was the head coach for the Hawks for the past 18 seasons. The Hawks went 10-17 last season, but have had a successful program in recent history. Chaska won seven conference titles since 2011 with Kallman as the head coach, including three consecutive Metro West titles from 2019-2021. Since Kallman retired, he has met with Martinson to go over the ins-and-outs of the job, answer questions and offer advice.
With Martinson as the new leader, but an established member of the program, he plans to continue building off what Kallman created, rather than completely changing the team culture and organization.
On the court, the Hawks are flexible in their philosophy, but do want to play an up-tempo style of basketball that allows players to get up and down the floor and take advantage of opposing offenses’ missed shots and mistakes. Off the court, Martinson plans to continue to use the sport to grow the young athletes into young adults, beginning in youth programs and continuing through a player’s high school career.
“We’re definitely not going to try to reinvent the wheel,” Martinson said. “We want to create a competitive environment, compete for conference and section championships, but overall help the players become better people by playing in the Chaska basketball program.”