Area track and field teams will be well represented across multiple events at the Class 2A and 3A state meets June 8-10.
Eleven individual athletes and one relay team from Chaska, Chanhassen, Holy Family Catholic and Southwest Christian high schools qualified for the state competition held at St. Michael-Albertville High School. Some will be making their first appearance at the meet while others will be returning.
One of the first-time qualifiers was Holy Family senior thrower Logan Paulsen. After breaking school records in the shot put and discus at the Wright County East Conference championships May 16, Paulsen won the discus with a throw of 124 feet and one inch – almost four inches further than the Class 2A state qualifying distance. Paulsen also finished fourth in the shot put (34’9.5”).
“Overall, it felt great to get it off my senior year,” Paulsen said. “It's nice to have one more chance to be able to compete with this team. I’m thankful I'll be able to do track and field in college [at St. Olaf] but I'm glad I can still contribute to the Holy Family team.”
Paulsen’s discus throw set a section 6AA record and was almost six feet further than the second-place throw by Litchfield junior Grace Schmidt (118’7”). Paulsen was motivated to qualify this season after missing the state meet by one spot in her junior year.
“Last year, it was pretty heartbreaking to mess up on sections. I really thought I would have it but it really made me upset,” Paulsen said. “So I definitely pushed myself harder this year to make sure I didn't have that same mistake again, and it really motivated me to keep on trying.”
Now that she has made it, Paulsen hopes to add a first place finish at the state to her first place finishes at conference and section meets.
In shorter distance events, Chanhassen sophomore Myles Woods finished second in the 100 meter dash (11.20) to punch his ticket to the Class 3A state tournament. For hurdles, Southwest Christian junior Kaitlyn Wercinski finished second in the 300 meter hurdles (48.36).
In the 800 meter race, Chaska freshman Noella Ross placed first with a time of 2:16.30 in section 2AAA, beating opponents by over four seconds. Ross broke the Hawks' school record for the 800 meter race earlier in May. Southwest Christian junior Wyatt Wercinski placed second (2:00.02) in section 6AA.
In longer distance events, area runners carried their success from cross country season into the spring and reached the top of the podium. Chaska junior Nolan Sutter won both the 1,600 meter (4:17.59) and 3,200 meter races (9:09.59) to advance and compete at state. For Chanhassen, junior Marissa Long won the 3,200 meter race (10:57.72) on May 30. Long then went on to finish second and qualify for state in the 1,600 meter race as well (5:01.64).
Chaska and Chanhassen also saw two athletes thrive at the pole vault. Hawks freshman Joshua Schmidt won the boys pole vault (13’1”) while Storm junior Lily Sather finished second in the girls pole vault (11’1”).
Two area athletes also qualified in the triple jump. Southwest Christian senior Mehlayna Straub won the section 6AA title in the event with a jump of 36 feet and nine-and-a-half inches. Chanhassen senior Christian Batchlor finished second in the triple jump (43’7.5”).
The Chanhassen boys 4x100 relay finished third but ran a state-qualifying time of 42.64 to advance. Woods and Batchlor were two legs of the relay that included sophomore Carter Gellner and freshman James Kopfmann.
In the section 2AAA meet, the Chanhassen girls finished third while Chaska finished seventh out of eight teams. On the boys side, Chanhassen finished fourth with Chaska right behind in fifth place. In section 6AA, the Southwest Christian girls finished ninth and Holy Family finished 11th out of 12 teams while the Fire boys finished ninth and Stars 10th.
The state competition begins June 8 with Class 3A preliminary races at 9 a.m. Class 2A preliminary races will take place June 9 at 9 a.m. Class 2A finals start at 9 a.m. on June 10 while Class 3A finals start at 3:30 p.m.