Baseball goes hand-in-hand with summer every year, with players preparing for high school or college seasons or just continuing to play for the love of the game. Here is a look at results for area legion and amateur baseball teams as of July 13.
Legion baseball
Both Chaska Post 57 and Chanhassen Post 580 stumbled to start the week. Chaska (7-10) tried to mount a comeback in the late innings but could not complete it and fell 9-6 to St. Louis Park July 12 while Chanhassen (7-14) lost 8-2 against Buffalo on the road July 12. Post 580 then fell to Wayzata 7-4 July 13. Following games July 14 for both Post 57 at Excelsior and Post 580 who hosted St. Louis Park, the teams will begin play in the Sub-State 3 legion playoffs on July 17. The playoffs run through July 23 before the Minnesota Legion State Tournament July 27-30.
Amateur baseball
Chanhassen (1-8) nabbed its first win of the season on the road July 12, topping Victoria 5-3 in 10 innings. The Red Birds overcame a questionable call down the first-base line in the third inning to give the Vics an early 1-0 lead. Third baseman Tyler Flis and left fielder Johnny Checheris each had two RBI and two hits, and Aaron Kloeppner picked up the win in relief, pitching four innings and striking out five. Before the win, Chanhassen fell behind 7-0 after five innings and could not mount a comeback, losing 11-4 to Prior Lake July 11.
Prior to the loss to Chanhassen, Victoria (7-11) fell 3-1 to the Lyon’s Pub Warriors July 11. The Vics finish the regular season with three straight home games, playing Burnsville July 21, Chaska July 23 and the Minneapolis Angels July 25.
Chaska (12-11) saw its win streak come to an end July 11, as the Cubs fell 11-1 to Burnsville on the road. The Cubs were outhit 13-6 in the game. To close out the regular season, Chaska travels to Chanhassen July 21 and Victoria July 23 before hosting St. Patrick July 25 and Minnetonka July 27.
Carver (7-14) lost 11-9 on the road against Hamburg July 11, committing four errors in the loss. Tied at seven in the bottom of the seventh inning, the Black Sox gave up four runs which would prove to be enough for a Hamburg win. Five players for the Black Sox drove in at least one run, including left fielder Matt Monaghan and catcher Ryan Kloster who each had two. Carver then traveled to Cologne and led 5-1 until the Black Sox allowed six runs to the Hollanders in the eighth inning and fell 7-5 July 13. Carver travels to Winsted July 20 and hosts Plato July 23 before the Crow River Valley League playoffs.
Other sports
Chaska native Jon DuToit finished tied for 10th at the Minnesota State Open Championship July 10-12. DuToit finished one-over-par with a score of 65-68-78 211. DuToit was tied for the lead through two rounds with eventual champion Caleb VanArragon, who won with a score 13-under-par 68-65-64 197. After becoming a co-state champion in 2012 at Chaska High School, DuToit competed for the University of Minnesota for four years. He also won the Minnesota State Open in a three-way playoff in 2013.