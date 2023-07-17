Chanhassen Red Birds-Victoria Vics

Victoria first baseman Trey Cavello stretches to get the out at first base during a 5-3 10-inning loss to Chanhassen July 12.

 Brendan O’Brien/Southwest News Media

Baseball goes hand-in-hand with summer every year, with players preparing for high school or college seasons or just continuing to play for the love of the game. Here is a look at results for area legion and amateur baseball teams as of July 13.

Legion baseball

Tags

Events