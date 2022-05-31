The baseball section tournaments are underway with different area teams aiming to make a splash in the postseason.
Chaska, Chanhassen and Southwest Christian are all programs highly seeded in their respective sections and aspire to reach the state tournament. Section play began May 26 for the Stars and May 30 for the Hawks and Storm.
Chaska
With five games left in the regular season, head coach Craig Baumann wanted the Hawks to finish on a high note in order to ride momentum into the playoffs. Despite being ranked in the top 10 in Class 4A for the month of May, Baumann knows that teams who are playing their best baseball at the end of the season — no matter their record — typically advance further come section tournament time.
The Hawks (18-2) are arguably playing their best baseball like Baumann wanted, winning 14 in a row to end the regular season and following that up with a dominant 10-2 victory over Bloomington Jefferson in the opening round of the section 2AAAA tournament. As the top seed in the section, Chaska will now play 6 p.m. June 1 against No. 4 Shakopee at Athletic Field.
As part of the successful season, Chaska won its first conference title since 2017. The Hawks are also looking to add to their success and make their first appearance in the state tournament since 2008.
Chanhassen
The Storm had two goals heading into this season, one of which was not necessarily measured by wins and losses.
“We always talk a lot about increasing our brotherhood together, supporting each other as a team and being tight knit,” head coach Ross VanHauen said. “We asked the players and they said it’s going great and in some respects better than they thought it’d be.”
One of only two teams to beat Chaska this season, Chanhassen (11-8) believes they can win any game in order to advance in the section tournament. After playing in 13 games decided by three runs or less, the Storm feel prepared to play any team in the section. Chanhassen hosts No. 7 Minnetonka 6 p.m. June 1 after beating Waconia 6-2 May 30.
“We knew we had talent and pitching on our team. We might need key hits and plays but we’ve shown we’re capable of competing with every team,” VanHauen said.
Southwest Christian
After losing in the section 5AA final to eventual Class 2A state champion Glencoe-Silver Lake, Southwest Christian (11-4) earned the top seed in this season’s section tournament with plenty of returning players like seniors Cade Wiegert and Ollie Yuhas. Head coach Rob Wassenaar said the loss from last season can only help this season’s squad.
“Last season showed the players they belong, that they have worked hard and that it is not as scary now because they know what to experience,” Wassenaar said. “They’ll be confident, ready to go, and know what to expect.”
Wierget, Yuhas and fellow senior captain Jack Widdifield have all been leaders for the Stars on and off the field, according to Wassenaar. With Wierget, Yuhas and junior Seth Luther on the mound, Southwest Christian will look its defensive ability to lead the way this postseason.
“It all starts with pitching and defense,” Wassenaar said. “We’ll most likely have to get a couple breaks to win a tournament like this, but if we pitch and play defense the way we can we’ll put ourselves in a position to be competitive in every game.”
Southwest Christian beat Minneapolis Henry 11-1 May 26, but fell in the second round 8-7 to no. 9 seed Litchfield May 31. The Stars will now play Providence Academy June 2 at 4:30 p.m. in the elimination bracket.