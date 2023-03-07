For the first time in a few months, Chaska looked to be in a bit of trouble.

In a section 2AAAA semifinal game that felt like a Class 4A state tournament game, seniors Ashley Schuelke and Kennedy Sanders each fouled out within the final three minutes of the game with the Hawks leading by just four over Minnetonka March 4. That lead was cut to two, but Chaska (27-1) held on to win 57-55 and advance to the section championship game March 10.

