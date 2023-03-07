For the first time in a few months, Chaska looked to be in a bit of trouble.
In a section 2AAAA semifinal game that felt like a Class 4A state tournament game, seniors Ashley Schuelke and Kennedy Sanders each fouled out within the final three minutes of the game with the Hawks leading by just four over Minnetonka March 4. That lead was cut to two, but Chaska (27-1) held on to win 57-55 and advance to the section championship game March 10.
Early on, Chaska looked to be firing on all cylinders with a defense forcing turnovers and two made three pointers by Schuelke. The Hawks jumped out to a 13-4 lead in the first half thanks to their defensive effort on the court and cheering and energy on the bench.
But the Skippers and their crowd picked up steam to close out the half. Minnetonka’s Aaliyah Crump knocked down a shot at the buzzer, and the Hawks were trailing for the first time, heading into halftime down 29-28.
Managing Sanders and Schuelke’s playing time, Chaska showed the depth of its lineup and battled like the No. 1 team in Class 4A. Senior Anna Lenzen drove to the basket, scored and picked up the foul to energize the Hawks’ faithful with a 47-42 lead with about nine minutes left. The Skippers continued to hang around, but freshman Addi Schneider was able to draw two key fouls on Crump to send her to the Skipper bench and help the Hawks maintain possession late in the game.
Sanders finished with a team-high 13 points while Lenzen and Schuelke added 11 and 10, respectively. Crump led all scorers with 27 points for Minnetonka.
With its 22nd straight win, Chaska will host Eden Prairie in the section 2AAAA championship game March 10 at 7 p.m. It is the first section championship game for the team since they won in 2020-21. The first time the two teams met, the Hawks beat the Eagles 72-63 Dec. 29 in a holiday tournament at Park Center.
To advance in the tournament, Chaska made it a clean sweep of Waconia in the section 2AAAA quarterfinal round March 1, beating the Wildcats for the third time by 21 or more points. Schuelke had a game-high 20 points in the Hawks’ 67-42 victory. With the win over Waconia, head coach Tara Seifert reached 300 career wins.
Chanhassen’s season came to an end March 1 at Minnetonka, as the Storm lost 71-49 to the Skippers in the section 2AAAA quarterfinals. Trailing by only nine points at halftime, Chanhassen was unable to keep pace in the second half. Eighth grader Kate Arnold finished with 20 points while junior Avery Sustacek scored 10 for the Storm. With the loss, Chanhassen finishes with a 10-15 record and graduates two seniors in Avery Linder and Nora Jacobs.
In the first game of the postseason for Holy Family, the Fire stormed past Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 92-40 March 2 thanks to a hefty 62-21 halftime lead over the Lakers. Junior Jocelyn Land and senior Sophi Hall scored 26 and 21 points, respectively, to help the Fire advance. Holy Family had a similar result in the following round, leading 51-9 at halftime and eventually beating Dassel-Cokato 72-25 March 4. Hall and Land were the team’s leading scorers again with 21 and 19, respectively. If the Fire win against Maranatha Christian Academy March 7, they would advance to the section 5AA championship March 10 at Augsburg University.
After receiving the first-round bye, Southwest Christian topped Belle Plaine 63-42 March 2 at New Prague High School. Senior Chloe Brunsberg and sophomore Aubrey Burkhart led the way on offense for the Stars, scoring 18 and 17 points, respectively. The win put the Stars in the section semifinals against Glencoe-Silver Lake March 6 at Minnesota State University, Mankato. Southwest Christian beat Glencoe-Silver Lake 53-41 Dec. 16 in the first meeting between the two teams. If the Stars win, they would advance to the section 2AA championship March 10.
Boys basketball
After junior Maxwell Woods reached 1,000 career points, Chanhassen (13-13) rolled to a 76-61 win over Waconia Feb. 28. Woods finished with a game-high 33 points while sophomore Riley Johnson added 15. The Storm then lost 61-50 to Bloomington Jefferson March 3 to end the regular season. Woods finished with a game-high 16 points in the loss.
With 51 points in the second half, Holy Family (24-2) crushed Mound Westonka 85-54 Feb. 28 as the Fire had four players scoring double-digits in points. The Fire then beat Southwest Christian 94-55 March 3 as senior Collin Mulholland finished with a game-high 24 points for the Fire while sophomore Brayden Beckering had 23 points for the Stars.
Prior to the loss to Holy Family, Southwest Christian (8-18) sneaked away with an 81-80 win over Lester Prairie Feb. 27. Sophomore Aaron Kroese scored 15 points, leading a Stars team with five players in double figures.
Senior Max Rain finished with a game-high 25 points, but Chaska (9-17) lost 75-66 to Class 3A No. 1 Benilde-St. Margaret’s Feb. 28. The Hawks then lost 80-55 to Class 3A No. 6 Orono March 3.
Awards
Five area players received all-state honors in their respective class March 3. For Chaska, Sanders earned Class 4A all-state honors while Schuelke and Lenzen received honorable mention. In Class 2A, Southwest Christian’s Brunsberg and Holy Family’s Hall and Land each received all-state honorable mention.