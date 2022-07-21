The phrase “You can’t play the game without a referee” is becoming more and more of a reality in the world of youth sports like soccer.

Minnesota has seen a significant drop in the number of registered youth soccer referees within the last eight years. According to state referee administrator Paula Hildman, Minnesota had roughly 4,800 registered referees in 2014 but continuously lost between 300 and 400 for a few years after. Pair that with losses during the pandemic, and Minnesota has lost almost 46 percent of its referees from 2014.

