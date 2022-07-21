The phrase “You can’t play the game without a referee” is becoming more and more of a reality in the world of youth sports like soccer.
Minnesota has seen a significant drop in the number of registered youth soccer referees within the last eight years. According to state referee administrator Paula Hildman, Minnesota had roughly 4,800 registered referees in 2014 but continuously lost between 300 and 400 for a few years after. Pair that with losses during the pandemic, and Minnesota has lost almost 46 percent of its referees from 2014.
“Referees are afterthoughts,” Hildeman said. “I really hoped we would have a come to Jesus moment regarding developing referees and doing something about the sidelines.”
Hildeman said about 74 percent of the referees now are minors as the minimum required age to be a referee is 13. She refereeing as an opportunity for teenagers to learn valuable life skills, gain confidence and earn money — but she also believes the lack of mentorship and development along with the environment on the sidelines has discouraged many from wanting to be one.
Youth soccer organizations in the area, however, are taking steps to help ease these problems. Clubs like the Prior Lake Soccer Club, Shakopee Soccer Association and CC United Soccer Club are invested in this issue given the participation growth they have seen in their individual programs.
Sideline atmosphere
Hildeman has seen many incidents involving parents screaming at referees from the sidelines or even following them to their car following a game. Because of this, Twin Cities Soccer League began an initiative called “The Sideline Project” to create a positive sideline culture throughout Minnesota. Youth soccer parents from different clubs were tasked with completing a course about sideline behavior and the effects it has on not just referees but players and coaches as well.
“We value and think it is important to have good sidelines; it sets the tone for kids, and leads to enjoyment and success,” Shakopee assistant coaching director Jon Poppen said. “We encouraged parents to take part in it, and value the importance it has in the short and long term.”
Prior Lake Soccer Club and Shakopee Soccer Association were right at the top of parent participation in this program, finishing first and third, respectively. Kari Ornes, executive director of Prior Lake Soccer Club, believes this program has been beneficial.
“I think the intensity of wanting a certain outcome over the years has increased, but I also think sidelines has definitely improved across the metro,” Ornes said.
CC United’s participation in The Sideline Project was lower than the other two clubs, but the club continued to do an in-house program to create a more positive environment at games. According to Jonathan Tudor, director of coaching, CC United has some parents be a part of “Referee Connections” with each team having one parent at each game as the designated “Referee Connector” evaluating not only referee performance but also the sideline.
“It holds parents accountable to the tone of the sideline,” Tudor said. “In two years, I’ve only had one referee incident.”
Referees
Ornes, Poppen and Tudor all acknowledged that coordinating referees and having enough to field games can be challenging, but all the clubs have found solutions to avoid canceling games. In fact, the three clubs have not canceled a single game due to the referee shortage during the 2022 summer season.
Poppen credits the referee committee for helping staff games for Shakopee. Prior Lake has had some club members become referees through the state certification process and in-house mentorship.
“It’s helpful for us to get refs and it is a great learning tool for players, families and communities to work and learn different leadership skills,” Ornes said.
CC United has taken in-house development of referees one step further to ensure games are fully staffed. The club has created a Junior Referee program for 11- and 12-year-old members to referee recreational games. The recreation league is often for younger players who are getting their first soccer experience, so it provides junior referees an opportunity to work on the fundamentals of being a referee before they become certified at age 13.
“They get experience in a lower impact environment, work on the basics like keeping up with play and having the confidence and looking like a ref,” Tudor said. “That can actually make the difference between parents’ behavior.”
CC United currently has about 30 junior referees, with the goal of having them join the group of 55 referees who work the competitive league games once they turn 13.
“If we could duplicate more programs like that around the state that would be good,” Hildeman said. “But a club would really need the adults to mentor them and provide a strong support system.”
Fun for all
Along with these actions, the clubs’ overall goals are to create an enjoyable atmosphere for the members playing soccer. Ornes said this is increasingly crucial as more importance continues to be placed on outcomes on the field instead of whole-person development.
“I think the best thing is we care about your children as individuals and as soccer players,” Ornes said. “We have phenomenal staff who have been with us for a number of years and do a good job of making kids feel cared for, valued and belong.”