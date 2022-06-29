Fencing is coming to the Twin Cities in a major way, and enthusiasts are excited for the impact it could have on the sport throughout the area.
USA Fencing is hosting its National Championships and July Challenge at the Minneapolis Convention Center downtown July 2-11.
Local athletes from the Youth Enrichment League Fencing Club (YELFC) qualified and will be competing in the tournament along with hundreds of other fencers from across the country in different events and age groups. It is one of the first large-scale fencing competitions in Minnesota.
FOR EVERYONE
Fencing is a sport involving swordplay where competitors score points by touching the opponent with the sword, with the winner reaching 15 points first. While it is an Olympic sport, people at any age and skill level can compete recreationally against an opponent.
Described as “physical chess” because of the importance placed on mental strategy along with physical fitness, fencing is a lifelong sport and that shows in the championship tournament. One division includes 10-year-old children, while the oldest division includes fencers 80 and older.
“Fencing is really suitable for kids who aren’t the strongest or fastest, as long as you make smart decisions, you can do well,” said Holy Family Catholic High School head coach Zach Brown.
Fencing has always been one of the highlights for children and youth participating in YEL, but coach Paddy Murphy has worked with fellow coach Jacob Mickelson to help increase the competitiveness of the program. Both Murphy and Mickelson enjoyed fencing in YEL when they were younger but were excited to take it to another level in the community by starting YELFC in January 2022.
With the club being only six months old, Murphy is impressed with the 21 athletes who qualified for the tournament, at least six of whom are from the southwest metro like Chanhassen or Eden Prairie.
“It has been really cool to give back to the place we started at,” Murphy said.
YEL has even seen adult members give fencing a try. Carolyn Martin of Chanhassen has two sons — William and Wesley — who compete through YELFC. After attending her sons’ practices, she decided she would give it a try herself and has come to enjoy it even more.
GROWTH
Maria Benford has been involved in the sport her whole life. Benford began fencing at age 11 and started coaching in 2000. She originally coached through structured clubs in the Twin Cities, but now she primarily spends her time coaching in different community education programs throughout the Twin Cities metropolitan area, along with coaching at Minnetonka High School.
Benford said while this tournament could be a spark plug for fencing in the state, she has already seen growing interest in fencing since she began her coaching career. When she started coaching through community education in 2002, she only served two communities on a regular basis. Now she works with 33 different communities providing one class a week with between 17-20 students in each class.
Minnetonka also experienced recent growth in fencing interest. Benford said the average number of team members hovered around 20 year after year, but jumped to 54 in the 2021-22 school year. Throughout it all, Benford loves traveling around the Twin Cities metro and sharing her passion for the sport
“I’ve been telling people in my classes to drive to the tournament and see what fencing looks like,” Benford said. “It’s huge, people just don’t know about it.”
WHAT'S IN STORE
Murphy, Benford and Brown are all thrilled by the event coming to Minneapolis and what it could do for the sport. Murphy and Benford believe the tournament will introduce new people to fencing by highlighting the elements they love most, including the ability to compete throughout a whole lifetime and mental tenacity needed to outdo an opponent.
Brown has been the fencing coach at Holy Family for 13 years and while he also loves the sport, he thinks aspects like the significant amount of equipment necessary, detailed rules and lack of exposure, even during an Olympic year, will deter others from enjoying it as much as he does. But those that do stay with the sport form a bond with the rest of the community.
“I love that everyone who sticks around is there for the right reasons. I don't have anyone who is there who is begrudgingly in the sport. Everyone who is there is passionate about it,” Brown said.