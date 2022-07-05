Local golfers competed in the 2022 Minnesota-Wisconsin PGA Junior Cup June 29-30, helping team Minnesota win 21-15.
Madi Hicks from Chanhassen High School and Sammy Youngquist and Niki Reineke of Chaska High School competed for Minnesota, with the team winning the tournament for its seventh consecutive year. Held at La Crosse Country Club in La Crosse, Wisconsin, the tournament is a Ryder Cup team format event consisting of four ball match play and singles match play.
Hicks was paired with Hannah Boraas of Alexandria, Minnesota, as the two won their four ball match during the first round. Hicks then went on to win her singles match against Jenna Anderson of Dousman, Wisconsin, on the final hole of the second round.
Reineke lost the four ball match she played with teammate Izzy Olson of Nisswa, Minnesota. She then tied her singles match in the second round with Adalyn Johnston of Green Bay, Wisconsin. Youngquist fell in her singles match against Ava Saley of Prescott, Wisconsin, and in her four ball match with Avery O’Donnell of Elk River.
Hicks and Youngquist graduated high school earlier this year and are set to play college golf, Hicks at North Dakota State University and Youngquist at Minnesota State University, Mankato. Reineke has her senior season yet to play with the Hawks after making it to the 2022 state tournament for the first time in her playing career.
The Junior Cup started in 1998 with 24 of the top golfers from each section — Minnesota and Wisconsin Junior PGA — competing against each other in a format mirroring one of professional golf’s most iconic events. 12 boys and 12 girls for each team are chosen based on playing criteria in events from the previous season.
After winning this year’s tournament, Minnesota has now tied up the overall series record with Wisconsin at 12-12-1 in the 25-year history.