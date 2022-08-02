Chaska Hawks

Chaska students celebrate a game-tying power-play goal from Sam Scheetz (10) in the second period of the March 2 Section 2AA Boys Championship won by Prior Lake.

 File Photo

Five area hockey players from both Chaska and Chanhassen were named to the Upper Midwest High School Elite League.

Forwards Sam Scheetz (junior) and Nathan Hinze (senior) from Chaska will be a part of the SIT Investments team, which is one of seven teams in the league. Scheetz and Hinze helped the Hawks finish 22-6 last season, falling 7-4 in the section 2AA championship game to Prior Lake.

Tags

Events