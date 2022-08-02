Five area hockey players from both Chaska and Chanhassen were named to the Upper Midwest High School Elite League.
Forwards Sam Scheetz (junior) and Nathan Hinze (senior) from Chaska will be a part of the SIT Investments team, which is one of seven teams in the league. Scheetz and Hinze helped the Hawks finish 22-6 last season, falling 7-4 in the section 2AA championship game to Prior Lake.
Scheetz led Chaska in total points with 40 (22 goals, 18 assists) during the 2021-22 season. Hinze had two goals and six assists.
Sophomore forwards Gavin Uhlenkamp, Jack Christ and Caden Lee were selected from Chanhassen to be a part of the league. Uhlenkamp and Christ will also be members of the SIT Investments team, while Lee will be on MAP South.
Uhlenkamp, Christ and Lee were the Storm’s three-headed monster on offense last season, as Chanhassen finished 19-6-1. Uhlenkamp led the team in goals with 15 and added 11 assists, and Lee finished with 13 goals while leading the team in assists with 13. Christ had 24 points (11 goals, 13 assists) on the season.
The league is an ice hockey development program designed to provide development and exposure for high school hockey players. The season will begin September 10, as SIT Investments will face Team Wisconsin at 9:30 a.m. and MAP South will play Minneapolis-St. Paul Magazine at 12 p.m. at New Hope Arena South. The two teams will first face each other September 28 at 7 p.m. at New Hope Arena North. The season ends October 23.