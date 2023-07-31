Area hockey players recently earned roster spots to play top-level hockey in Minnesota and across the country.

Eight players received roster spots for either the 2023 Upper Midwest High School Elite League, the 2023 U.S. Under 18 Select roster for the Hlinka Gretzky Cup or both. The Upper Midwest Elite League will begin play in September while the Hlinka Gretzky Cup takes place July 31-Aug. 5.

