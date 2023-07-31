Area hockey players recently earned roster spots to play top-level hockey in Minnesota and across the country.
Eight players received roster spots for either the 2023 Upper Midwest High School Elite League, the 2023 U.S. Under 18 Select roster for the Hlinka Gretzky Cup or both. The Upper Midwest Elite League will begin play in September while the Hlinka Gretzky Cup takes place July 31-Aug. 5.
Six players from either Chanhassen, Holy Family, or Southwest Christian/Richfield were named to the Upper Midwest Elite League. Rising seniors Kam Hendrickson, Tyler Smith and Brayden Willis will represent the Storm in the league, while rising junior Holden Pajor and rising senior
Hendrickson, Smith and Willis helped lead Chanhassen to its first section championship appearance and first conference championship since 2011-12. As a junior, Hendrickson finished with a 17-4 record in goal and recorded nine shutouts, tied for second-most in the state. Of players who played more than 1,000 minutes, he had the third-best save percentage of .940.
Smith and Willis were two key cogs to the Storm’s offense during their 2022-23 campaign. Smith finished with 16 goals and 22 assists, while Willis had 16 goals and 13 assists.
Pajor and Roelofs were a part of a Holy Family squad who had a 20-6 overall record and a Wright County Conference championship. Pajor had the second-most points for the Fire with 61 (25 goals, 36 assists), and Roelofs added 29 (14 goals, 15 assists).
Hardacre scored five goals and dished out 15 assists for Southwest Christian/Richfield in his junior season. The most points he recorded in a game during the season was four in a 4-1 win over Waconia Feb. 6.
The Upper Midwest Elite League season starts Sept. 1 with games running through Oct. 22. Hendrickson and Willis will be on the same team in Twin City Orthopedics, while Smith will be on Team SIT. Pajor and Roelofs will also be on the same team in Team TDS, and Hardacre will compete on Mpls-St. Paul Magazine.
Hendrickson also received a roster spot for the U.S. Under-18 team, along with Victoria’s Caleb Heil and Chaska’s Adam Kleber. Hendrickson and Heil are two of the three goaltenders on the roster, while Kleber is one of the team’s seven defensemen.
Heil and Kleber both competed in the USHL in 2022-23, Heil for the Sioux Falls Stampede and Kleber with the Lincoln Stars. Heil played nine games for the Stampede with a .908 save percentage and a 2.92 goals against average. Kleber played in 56 games for the Stars, finishing with eight assists.
Kleber has also verbally committed to play hockey for the University of Minnesota-Duluth.
The Hlinka Gretzky Cup is taking place in Breclav, Czechia, and Trencin, Slovakia. Team USA is in group A of the field including Czechia, Germany and Sweden, while group B includes Canada, Finland, Slovakia and Switzerland.
Tournament games will be televised on NHL Network. The tournament began in 1991, and since then Team USA has finished in the top three of the tournament 13 times.
The 2023-24 high school hockey season begins in late November, as Holy Family’s first scheduled game is set for Nov. 25 while Chanhassen’s first is set for Nov. 28. Chaska’s first game is on Nov. 30, and Southwest Christian/Richfield is scheduled to play starting Dec. 7.