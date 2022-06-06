Area lacrosse teams opened up the postseason, with a few teams advancing to the semifinals of section play, which will include a rematch of season rivals from the regular season.
On the girls’ side, top-seeded Chanhassen faced Delano/Rockford in the section 2 quarterfinals after receiving a first-round bye. The Storm had little trouble moving past Delano/Rockford, winning 17-1 June 2.
Gabby Bjugan finished with a game-high in points with six, scoring three goals and assisting on another three. Siri Hodgins was another leader for the Storm, contributing four goals and one assist.
Chanhassen’s defense also stifled Delano/Rockford behind goalie Katie Colleran. Colleran had nine saves on 10 shots attempted.
Chaska had similar success offensively in its first section matchup, winning a tighter game against Orono 18-13 June 2 in the section quarterfinals.
Josie Lakosky was nearly unstoppable for the Hawks, scoring half of the team’s goals with nine and adding two assists. Zoe Zielinski also had five goals.
The wins now set up the Hawks and Storm for a rematch from the regular season in the section semifinals. Chaska will look to get a similar performance from Lakosky in order to pull off the upset, but it will be no easy task. Chanhassen won the regular season matchup 20-6 May 17. The game is 5 p.m. June 6 at Chaska High School, with the winner advancing to the section final June 8.
The Chanhassen boys lacrosse team also advanced to the section semifinals, beating Chaska 21-2 June 2.
The Storm started off well in all phases of the game, scoring nine goals while shutting out the Hawks in the first quarter. Chanhassen was able to control the game from that point and eliminate Chaska.
Carter Van Holland finished with four goals, five assists and three ground balls for the Storm, while Ryan Nicholson also had four goals and dished out three assists.
With the win, Chanhassen plays Buffalo June 6 at 7:30 p.m. at Chaska High School, with the winner advancing to the section final.
Chaska beat Holy Family 12-5 in the first round of the section tournament to advance to play Chanhassen. The Hawks’ season ends at 7-8.
Other area schools fell in the early rounds of section play. The Southwest Christian/Jordan Stars lost in the opening round for both boys and girls lacrosse. The boys team lost 19-0 to Minnetonka, while the girls team fell 9-5 to Delano/Rockford. The Holy Family girls lacrosse team also lost in the first round 17-3 Hutchinson.