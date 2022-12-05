Each week, area athletes and teams compete on the court, ice or mat and in the gym or pool. Here are some of the highlights from Nov. 28 through Dec. 3.
Boys basketball
Area boys basketball teams began their seasons over the weekend. Led by sophomore Tray Lenzen, who had a game-high 26 points, Chaska (1-0) beat Apple Valley 70-57 in the Hawks’ home opener Dec. 2. Holy Family (1-0) came away with an 88-63 win over Chanhassen (0-1) in an offensive duel between Storm junior Maxwell Woods (40 points) and Fire senior Boden Kapke (37 points). Senior Sam Arnold finished with 15 points, but Southwest Christian (0-1) fell 81-59 at Belle Plaine Dec. 1.
Girls’ basketball
Chaska moved to 3-0 on the season, avenging their loss to Shakopee in last year’s section tournament by beating the Sabers 53-49 Dec. 2 and taking down Lakeville North 64-50 Dec. 3. Senior Kennedy Sanders and Anna Lenzen averaged 22.5 and 11.5 points respectively in the wins. Junior Jocelyn Land had a game-high 24 points, but Holy Family (0-3) fell 55-47 to St. Croix Lutheran Dec. 3.
Boys’ hockey
Chaska (1-2) erupted for a five-goal third period to secure its first win of the season, beating St. Louis Park 6-1 Dec. 1. Senior Ty Broten had two goals while senior Max Maginnis had 26 saves in goal.
Chanhassen (2-1) dominated the ice Dec. 3 in a 9-1 win over Sartell. Junior Jake Risch started the scoring for the Storm and finished with two goals and one assist. Junior Caden Lee added four points (one goal, three assists).
Holy Family (3-1) opened the week with a tight 3-2 win at Edina Nov. 28 but suffered its first loss of the season Dec. 1 — 3-2 against Shakopee. The Fire bounced back quickly with a 6-1 victory over Totino-Grace Dec. 3. Senior Parker Osborn and sophomores Mason Grinnell and Holden Pajor all had two goals in the three-game stretch.
Southwest Christian/Richfield (0-1) lost 10-2 to Providence Academy in its first game of the season Dec. 1. Freshman Tate Hardacre scored both goals in the loss.
Girls’ hockey
Chaska/Chanhassen (0-6) fell 8-0 Dec. 1 to Minnetonka, and Holy Family (3-1) lost 2-1 to Edina Dec. 3. Junior Madeleine Margraf had 47 saves out of 55 shots on goal in the StormHawks’ loss. Senior Maddy Helmstetter had the lone goal for the Fire against the Hornets, while senior Sedona Blair had 27 saves on 29 shots on goal. The StormHawks and Fire will face off Dec. 8 at the Chaska Community Center at 7 p.m. Mound Westonka/Southwest Christian (3-3) lost 2-1 to Holy Angels Dec. 3. Senior Emily Wendorf scored the lone goal for the White Hawks.
Dance
Chaska tied for fourth out of 14 teams with 388 out of 500 points in both the kick and jazz competitions in the Lakeville South Invitational Dec. 3. Chanhassen hosted its invitational Dec. 3 and finished sixth out of eight teams in the kick competition with 368 out of 500 points and seventh of eight teams in the jazz competition with 342 points. Southwest Christian finished first out of two teams in the jazz competition at the Hutchinson Invitational Dec. 3, as the team had 287 out of 500 points.
Gymnastics
Chaska/Chanhassen earned a total of 123.6 points at the Becker Invitational Dec. 2. The competition was a different start to the season as judges were allowed to provide feedback to the gymnasts after each event to help the team improve. Senior Ellie Wackerfuss had a perfect score on the vault. The StormHawks also compete Dec. 10 at an invitational at Twin Oaks Middle School in Prior Lake.