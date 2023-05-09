Each week, area athletes and teams compete on the field, track, court or course. Here are some of the highlights from May 1 to May 6.
Baseball
To cap off the week for both teams, Chaska (5-5) traveled to take on Chanhassen (6-3). The Storm came away victorious in a 2-1 game to win its fifth consecutive game of the week. It was the third straight time the final score was 2-1 in this matchup. Chanhassen beat Chaska last season April 29 but the Hawks then won May 20. The teams play again 7 p.m. May 11 at Athletic Park in Chaska.
Prior to the rivalry game, Chaska lost 13-2 to St. Michael-Albertville May 2. The Hawks dropped a second straight game during the week, losing in a 2-0 shutout to Rogers May 3. The team ended its two-game losing skid by beating previous Metro West Conference unbeaten New Prague 12-5 May 4.
To start its unbeaten week, Chanhassen topped Andover 5-1 May 1. The Storm then won their first Metro West Conference game, beating Bloomington Jefferson 5-2 May 2. After that, Chanhassen scored five runs in the final two innings to beat Orono 10-9 May 3 for a second straight conference victory. The Storm then won 8-4 over Centennial May 5.
At 3-0 after May 6, Chanhassen is the only remaining undefeated team in Metro West Conference play. New Prague has a 5-1 record, while Chaska is fifth in the conference standings at 2-2.
Holy Family (7-3) crushed Big Lake 11-1 at home May 1. The bats stayed hot the next day, as the Fire beat Hutchinson 13-8 May 2. The Fire ended the week with a 6-5 loss against Delano May 4 and an 8-1 win over St. Peter May 5.
Southwest Christian (4-3) lost 5-3 to Mound Westonka May 2. The Stars then followed it up with another close loss, this time 4-3 to Jordan May 4. To end the week and its losing skid, Southwest Christian blanked Litchfield 3-0 May 6.
Holy Family is atop the Wright County East Conference standings at 4-2, while Southwest Christian is third at 3-3.
Softball
The Chaska softball team recognized senior Larissa Capretz on senior night. Capretz went 2-3 at the plate with an RBI, but the Hawks (5-4) lost 14-8 to Delano May 1. The Hawks bounced back the next day, topping Benilde-St. Margaret’s 18-8 May 2 behind four hits and two RBI from junior Ava Blake and three hits and four RBI from fellow junior Corina Coppersmith. Chaska then played Orono on back-to-back days, losing 5-4 on a walk-off hit May 3 but winning 9-4 May 4. Coppersmith had four RBI and three hits including a home run in the win over the Spartans while junior Ali Collins also had a home run.
Chanhassen (2-7) fell 18-5 to Lakeville South May 1. The Storm then lost 10-4 to New Prague May 2 before losing to Bloomington Jefferson for a second time, this time 4-1 May 4. Chanhassen ended the week with an 11-5 loss to Rogers May 5.
New Prague is in first place in the Metro West Conference standings with a 5-0 record, while Chaska is tied for third with Bloomington Jefferson and Orono at 4-2. Chanhassen is sixth at 1-5.
Holy Family (6-4) topped Mound Westonka 13-6 May 1. The Fire then split a double header with Hutchinson May 2, falling 10-5 in the first game but bouncing back for an 11-5 win in the second. Holy Family ended the week, however, with a 12-1 loss to Delano May 4 as the Tigers scored eight runs in the first inning.
Southwest Christian (2-5) lost 11-8 to Mound Westonka May 2. The Stars then notched a bounce back win May 4, beating Jordan 2-1. Holy Family is second in the Wright County East Conference at 5-3 behind 6-0 Delano, while Southwest Christian is fifth at 2-3.
Boys lacrosse
No. 2 Chanhassen (7-0) extended its unbeaten streak, topping New Prague 13-3 May 2, Waconia 21-0 and No. 5 Maple Grove 13-6 May 5. The Storm’s next game against a ranked opponent is May 16 at home against defending state champion and current No. 1 Benilde-St. Margaret’s.
Following a loss to No. 2 Chanhassen, Chaska (2-4) lost 23-2 to Benilde-St. Margaret’s May 2. The Storm and Red Knights are tied for the Metro West Conference lead at 3-0 while Chaska is fifth at 0-2.
Holy Family (3-4) beat Southwest Christian (2-4) 8-4 May 1. Fire senior Jack Lund scored five goals while fellow senior Bennett Reinhard had 22 saves on 26 shots on goal. Holy Family then lost 19-11 to TrIMAC May 4.
Following the loss to Holy Family, Southwest Christian sustained a 13-2 loss to Mound Westonka May 4. The Stars bounced back and ended the week with a tight 8-7 win over Minneapolis May 6.
Holy Family is atop the Wright County Conference with Mound Westonka at 3-0 while Southwest Christian is fourth at 1-3.
Girls Lacrosse
Coming off a loss to No. 1 Lakeville South in a state championship rematch, No. 5 Chanhassen crushed New Prague 20-2 May 2 as junior Gabby Bjugan scored five goals. The Storm then topped No. 7 Blake 15-8 May 4, with seniors Tatumn Nyen and Allie Welder each scoring five goals. To end the week, Chanhassen lost 17-10 to No. 2 Prior Lake May 5.
After losing to No. 5 Chanhassen, Chaska (2-3) lost 17-4 to No. 3 Benilde-St. Margaret’s May 2. Chanhassen is 2-0 in the Metro West Conference while Chaska is 0-2.
Southwest Christian (8-0) topped Holy Family (1-5) 15-4 May 1. The Stars then extended their win streak to eight, beating Mound Westonka 17-4 May 4.
After the loss to Southwest Christian, Holy Family fell 16-1 to Gentry Academy May 2. The Fire ended the week with its first win of the season, beating Columbia Heights 12-5 May 4. Southwest Christian is atop the Wright County Conference at 4-0 while Holy Family is 0-3.
Tennis
Chanhassen (5-2) swept Waconia 7-0 May 2 as freshman Theo Pirvu got the win as the Storm’s top singles player. The Storm then notched another win as they beat Mound Westonka 4-3 in a tightly contested match May 3.
Holy Family (5-5) topped Hutchinson 6-1 May 2. The Fire then lost 5-2 to Providence Academy May 4, followed by a 4-3 win against St. James May 5.
Southwest Christian (6-6) went 2-1 during the week, sandwiching a loss mid-week with two wins. The Stars first beat Fairmont 6-1 May 1 but then lost 5-2 to Litchfield May 2. Southwest Christian then bounced back to beat Minnehaha Academy 4-3 May 4. Doubles pairings of sophomores Cameron Thomas and Evan Johnson and seniors Austin Kimble and Justin Erickson went 3-0 in their matches during the week.
Chaska (1-8) lost three matches during the week, first falling 4-3 to Farmington May 1 before getting swept by Bloomington Jefferson May 2 and Orono May 4.
Track and Field
Chaska and Chanhassen competed at the first ever high school track and field meet at the University of Minnesota outdoor track and field complex May 3. The Hawks’ boys and the Storm girls each finished second, with 11 top-five individual finishers for the Chaska boys and six for the Chanhassen girls. Chaska junior Nolan Sutter finished first in the 3200 meter race (9:28.30) and freshman Joshua Schmidt placed first in the pole vault (13’6”) while Chanhassen senior Christian Batchlor won the triple jump (42’9”). On the girls side, Storm junior Marissa Long won the 1600 meter race (5:03.23) while teammate and fellow junior Lily Sather won the pole vault (10’6”).
Chanhassen then competed May 5 at the Edina Invitational, with four event winners in Long (800m, 2:18.82), senior Avery Linder (shot put, 34’3”), sophomore Myles Woods (100m, 11.57) and senior Colin Scheller (3200m, 9:43.47). The Storm boys finished fifth while the girls finished sixth out of eight teams, with a total of 13 top-five individual finishes.
Holy Family finished seventh on both of the boys and girls sides of the Delano Invitational May 4, with four individuals combining for five top-three finishes. Senior Logan Paulsen won the girls discus (114’2”) while the boys team won the 4x200 meter relay (1:34.41).
Boys golf
Holy Family hosted its Nelson Invite at the Ridges at Sand Creek May 2, and the Fire came out on top with a 309 and led by sophomore medalist Zac Beddor (75). Chanhassen finished 5th (322) while Chaska and Southwest Christian tied for ninth (328) out of 18 teams.
Chanhassen placed first (299) while Chaska finished third (307) at an 18-hole Metro West Conference match May 1. Hawks senior Josh Esterley finished third with a 71 while Storm junior Tristan Tidemann scored a team low 72.
Chaska then finished fourth at the Lakeville South Invite May 5 and 6. Chanhassen then finished fourth out of 22 teams at the East Ridge Battle of the Border two-day tournament May 3 and May 4, scoring a 304.
Holy Family placed first (305) while Southwest Christian finished fourth (344) in an 18-hole Wright County Conference match May 1. The Fire finished with the top three individual finishers, including Beddor and freshman Ryder Carlson who tied for first with a 75.
Southwest Christian then beat Faribault 309-325 May 4 as senior Jacob Ferrin scored a team-low 69.
Girls golf
Chaska and Chanhassen both competed in a nine-hole Metro West Conference tournament May 3, as the Hawks came away victorious for the third consecutive time in conference play. Chaska carded a team-score of 166 while Chanhassen finished tied for second with a 181. The Hawks and Storm also competed at the Irish Invite May 5, with Chaska placing second (326) out of 10 teams and Chanhassen finishing fourth (350). Hawks senior Nicole Reineke took first place overall with a 68.
Chaska competed in two other tournaments during the week, finishing sixth out of nine teams at the Maple Grove Invite May 2 and fifth out of 11 teams at the Geneva Invitational in Alexandria May 6.
Chanhassen finished ninth out of 15 teams at the Lakeville North-Bracketts Crossing Invite May 1.
Reineke and teammate Avery Nelson were named were also named to the Minnesota team for the Minnesota-Wisconsin PGA Junior Cup June 28 and 29 at The Royal Club in Lake Elmo.
Holy Family finished third (388) and Southwest Christian finished fifth (393) at the Mound Westonka Invitational May 1. The following day, Southwest Christian finished third (208) while Holy Family finished fourth (217) at a nine-hole Wright County East Conference match May 2. Stars junior Autumn Wiens finished second overall, scoring a team-low 42.
The Stars also set a program record for low score (363) as they finished third out of 11 teams at the Monticello Magic Invite May 3. Senior Kendall Hoag carded a team-low 85 to finish fourth overall.
Holy Family then finished sixth out of nine teams at the New Prague Invite May 5 to end the week.