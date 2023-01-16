Each week, area athletes and teams compete on the court, ice or mat and in the gym or pool. Here are some of the highlights from Jan. 9-14.
Boys basketball
Chanhassen (4-7) stormed back from an 18-point deficit at halftime but a three-point shot at the buzzer for the tie did not go in, as the Storm fell 85-82 against Class 4A No. 7 Minnetonka Jan. 11. Junior Maxwell Woods finished with a game-high 26 points in the loss. The team then bounced back to beat North St. Paul 79-61 Jan. 12.
Holy Family (9-1) cruised to three wins during the week, first beating Breck 78-63 to start the week on Jan. 10 thanks to 21 points from Boden Kapke. Junior Kole Hanson (30 points) and senior Braylon Cummings (24 points) led the way for the Fire Jan. 12 against Watertown-Mayer, winning 76-49. Kapke and sophomore Hayden Guggemos combined for 59 points to cap off the week, dominating Minneapolis South 93-51 Jan. 14.
Chaska (2-8) fell 76-69 at Farmington Jan. 12. Seniors Dawson Rief, Max Rain and Joey Born finished with 16, 15 and 14 points, respectively. The Hawks host Chanhassen Jan. 20.
Southwest Christian (3-9) bounced back after losing 86-71 to Western Christian (IA) by crushing Mayer Lutheran 68-37 Jan. 14. Sophomore Brayden Beckering led the Stars’ scoring effort, averaging 14.5 points during the week.
Girls basketball
Chaska (11-1) scored a season-high as a team in an offensive battle to beat Benilde-St. Margaret’s 92-83 Jan. 10. Senior Kennedy Sanders led all scorers with a career-high 42 points. The Hawks then snatched a second Metro West Conference win, beating Orono 61-49 behind 24 points from Sanders. Since the 97-70 loss to St. Michael-Albertville Dec. 16, the Hawks have been on a roll with six consecutive wins.
Chanhassen (4-7) snapped a seven-game losing streak in a major way, winning three road games during the week. Junior Lauren Arnold scored 25 points en route to a win over Farmington 68-48 Jan. 9. Arnold came back the following night and hit a buzzer beater to tie the game at 67 and force overtime against Waconia. The Storm defense held strong, Arnold scored 33 points and Chanhassen won 78-71 in its first Metro West Conference game. The Storm finished the week by thumping Bloomington Jefferson 73-50 Jan. 14. Chanhassen hosts Chaska Jan. 20.
After the loss to Holy Family, Southwest Christian (10-2) got back in the win column by dominating Mayer Lutheran 73-49 Jan. 14 behind senior leadership Chloe Brunsberg and Mehlayna Straub (21 points each).
Boys hockey
Chanhassen (14-1) moved to 5-0 atop the Metro West Conference, beating Orono 3-1 Jan. 10. The Class 2A No. 3 Storm then beat defending section 2AA champion Prior Lake 4-1 Jan. 12. Junior Tyler Smith recorded three points (two goals, one assist) between the two matchups. Chanhassen hits the ice again Jan. 21, hosting Chaska.
Chaska (4-10-1) lost in two matchups against Benilde-St. Margaret’s this week, falling 7-1 on the road Jan. 10 and 9-1 at home Jan. 14. Senior Ty Broten scored both Hawks’ goals in the two games.
Holy Family (9-5) bounced back after two losses to beat section 2AA foe Eden Prairie 3-2 Jan. 12. The Eagles took an early 2-0 lead in the first period, but goals by senior Parker Osborn, sophomore Holden Pajor and junior Drew Roelofs helped the Fire complete the comeback. Each finished with three points in the win
After grabbing a 3-0 lead early in the second period, Southwest Christian/Richfield (5-4-4) could not hold on and fell 5-4 in overtime against Hutchinson Jan. 10. Junior Kaden Feltmann scored two goals in the loss. The Stars bounced back Jan. 12, however, beating Mound Westonka 6-3. The week ended with a 2-2 tie for Southwest Christian/Richfield against Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato Jan. 13.
Girls hockey
The first game of the week for Holy Family was a special one for head coach Randy Koeppl, who reached 100 career wins as the Fire girls hockey coach. Class 2A No. 7 Holy Family (14-4-1) blanked Delano/Rockford 6-0 Jan. 10 with two goals from senior Maddy Helmstetter. Sophomore Josie Linn recorded a hat trick and senior Taylor Koeppl had four points in the Fire’s dominant 9-1 win over Wayzata Jan. 12. The week ended with a top-10 win for the Fire, as Holy Family took down No. 6 Maple Grove 5-1 Jan. 14. Freshman Hayley Box and senior Grayson Limke each had two points in the win.
Sophomore Quinlyn Borner scored two goals to help Chaska/Chanhassen (3-15) snap a seven-game losing streak to beat New Prague 4-1 Jan. 12. Junior Madeleine Margraf had 50 saves on 51 shots on goal, but the StormHawks could not score and fell 1-0 at Orono Jan. 14.
Wrestling
Chaska/Chanhassen won two of three matches Jan. 12 at Orono, beating Burnsville 52-18 and Orono 54-24 but falling 54-18 to Totino-Grace to end the evening. Freshman Michael Gillette beat all three of his opponents while junior Russell Gillette beat two opponents and won by forfeit in the third. The StormHawks then fell 60-14 to Class 2A No. 2 New Prague in a dual Jan. 13.
Swim and dive
Senior Lucas Becker, junior Casey Bretz and the rest of the StormHawks led Chaska/Chanhassen to a third-place finish at the section 2AA True Team meet Jan. 14. Becker had a strong day as a sprinter, placing first in the 50 and 100 freestyle (21.51; 48.44). Bretz also took home a first-place finish in the 200 IM (2:00.08) along with the 200 freestyle relay team (1:28.91). The StormHawks also had second-place finishes from sophomore Casey Parker in the 500 freestyle (5:01.00) and the 400 freestyle relay team (3:17.13). Senior diver Brian Gilbertson placed third with 393.65 points. Chaska/Chanhassen scored 1,324 points behind Minnetonka (1,585.5) and Prior Lake (1,389.5), and the StormHawks earned a wild card bid to the True Team state meet Jan. 21 at the University of Minnesota with the performance.
Gymnastics
Chaska/Chanhassen sneaked by St. Louis Park 125.700-125.000 Jan. 10. Senior Ellie Wackerfuss had a team-high score in the beam (7.675) and had an all-around score of 31.125. Sophomores Antonia Wachter (8.300) and Lucia Kulik (8.300) had team-highs in the beam and floor, respectively, and junior Elizabeth Kaufmann (8.500) led the StormHawks on vault.
Alpine skiing
Chaska/Chanhassen hosted a Metro West Conference meet Jan. 9 at Buck Hill, with the girls team placing second and the boys finishing fourth. Seniors Fantaye Gilbertson (49.89) and Ella Riley (52.45) finished fourth and sixth, respectively, while sophomore Fred Stolz (49.26) placed eighth and junior Parker Dussault (49.43) finished ninth.
Nordic skiing
Chaska/Chanhassen competed Jan. 11 at Elm Creek in Maple Grove, with the girls team placing third and the boys placing fourth. The StormHawks had two athletes finish in the top 10 in junior Bennett Adams for the boys (third, 13:11) and sophomore Katelyn Farm (eighth, 15:37). Others who scored for the StormHawk boys were freshman Finnian Adams, junior Nolan Sutter, and seniors Cam Stiele and Colin Scheller, and freshmen Leah Nelson and Noella Ross, sophomore Sidney Fuhr and junior Kate Hauck.