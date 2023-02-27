Each week, area athletes and teams compete on the court, ice or mat and in the gym or pool. Here are some of the highlights from Feb.20-25.
Boys hockey
Before the puck was even dropped, it did not seem like Chanhassen was going to lose.
In the section 2AA semifinal Feb. 25 at Braemar Arena — a program first — the top-seeded Storm were set to face off against No. 5 Eden Prairie. When the starters for the Eagles were announced, they skated up to the blue line as individuals, but when the Storm starters were announced, they remained on the blue line as a team and slapped their sticks on the ice.
And while it hung in the balance late in the third period and took an extra two minutes and 37 seconds, Chanhassen (24-3) continued to build on its historic season. Junior Gavin Uhlenkamp found the net, the Storm faithful erupted and Chanhassen sneaked past Eden Prairie 2-1 in overtime.
Penalties proved to be a significant difference for both teams in the latter portion of the game. Eden Prairie was aggressive in the second period, checking Chanhassen players until the Eagles’ Dawson Miller was called for roughing. The Storm took advantage of the power play with junior Caden Lee scoring a goal.
While the Storm had a 1-0 advantage heading into the third period, the Eagles controlled the puck throughout the third with 14 shots on goal. Chanhassen’s defense held strong, but when Chanhassen senior Col Baker was called for tripping, Eden Prairie scored six seconds later to tie the game.
To advance to the section 2AA semifinal, Chanhassen stomped Bloomington Jefferson 9-0 Feb. 21 behind four points from Lee. Senior Evan Miller and juniors Jack Christ and Brayden Willis each added three points.
Prior to this season, the Storm had not earned a Metro West Conference title, hosted a section 2AA playoff game or won one. At 24-3, the team has now accomplished all three and is one more victory away from its first Class 2A state tournament appearance.
The section 2AA championship March 2 at Braemar Arena will be a rematch of an early season game as Chanhassen is set to face off against Minnetonka at 7 p.m. The Storm hosted the Skippers and won 4-1 Dec. 10.
Chaska was unable to play spoiler in the section 2AA tournament as the Hawks lost 4-0 to Minnetonka Feb. 21. With an overall record of 8-17-1, Chaska graduates 11 seniors from the roster.
After moving the section 2AA quarterfinal game from Feb. 23 to Feb. 22 and then pushing it back to Feb. 25, Holy Family was able to sneak in the opening round matchup against Eden Prairie. The Fire, however, were unable to come away with a win and fell 4-1 to the Eagles. Senior Parker Osborn scored the lone goal for Holy Family in the third period. With the loss, the Fire’s season comes to an end at 20-6 with seven seniors graduating.
Southwest Christian/Richfield’s season also came to an end after the Stars lost 8-0 to Minneapolis in the section 2A quarterfinals Feb. 25. The Stars ended the season with a 12-9-5 overall record and will lose five seniors to graduation.
Swim and Dive
After finishing fourth as a team at the section 2AA meet Feb. 24 and 25, Chaska/Chanhassen will be represented at the Class 2A state meet as the StormHawks qualified in all three relay events as well as individuals in both swimming and diving.
Senior Lucas Becker and sophomore Casey Parker both qualified for two individual events, while junior Casey Bretz qualified for the 200 IM (fourth, 1:56.63). Becker qualified in the 50 freestyle by finishing first and reaching the state cut time of 21.37. The senior then finished ninth in the 100 freestyle because he qualified for the consolation final but clocked a 47.21 to reach a state cut time. Parker finished fourth in the 200 freestyle (1:45.00) and third in the 500 freestyle (4:43.79). Senior Brian Gilbertson qualified in diving after finishing third with an overall score of 398.65. The StormHawks placed fourth and reached the state cut time in all three relays.
Boys basketball
Chaska (9-15) fell 78-66 at New Prague Feb. 21. Senior Max Rain finished with 17 points while seniors Dawson Rief and Mason Tangen added 13 and 12 points, respectively. The Hawks then fell in a close 71-67 game against Waconia Feb. 24. Rief finished with a team-high 19 points while Rain added 15.
Chanhassen (12-12) stormed past St. Louis Park 86-73 Feb. 21 behind 27 points from junior Maxwell Woods. Sophomore Riley Johnson also added 18 in the win. Down by eight heading into the second half against New Prague, the Storm sneaked past the Trojans 55-50 Feb. 24 as Woods scored 18 points. Chanhassen is fourth in the Metro West Conference standings at 7-5 while Chaska is sixth at 5-7.
Holy Family (22-2) crushed Class 2A No. 3 Maranatha Christian Academy 93-60 Feb. 21. Senior Boden Kapke then scored 26 points while junior Kole Hanson added 20 as the Fire beat Delano 70-61 Feb. 24.
Southwest Christian (7-17) lost 79-42 to Delano Feb. 21. Senior Sam Arnold and sophomore Aaron Kroese each had 11 points in the loss. The Stars then fell 84-58 to Jordan Feb. 24 as Arnold scored 13 points. Holy Family sits atop the Wright County East Conference at 8-0 while Southwest Christian is 3-6.
Girls basketball
After Chaska (25-1) dominated New Prague Feb. 21 to win the Metro West Conference, the Hawks beat Waconia 73-52 Feb. 24 and earned the top seed in section 2AAAA. Senior Kennedy Sanders scored 22 points in the win. The Hawks host Waconia March 1 in the section 2AAAA quarterfinals, and with a win they will play again March 4 and host the winner between No. 4 Minnetonka and No. 5 Chanhassen.
Chanhassen (10-14) sneaked past St. Louis Park 57-52 Feb. 21. Freshman Bella Naples scored a team-high 14 points in the win. The Storm then dropped their regular-season finale, losing 67-58 to New Prague Feb. 24. Eighth-grader Kate Arnold scored 16 points in the loss. Chanhassen travels to Minnetonka for its section 2AAAA quarterfinal matchup March 1, and would play either Chaska or Waconia March with a win.
Holy Family (10-16) fell in a close 65-62 matchup with Maranatha Christian Academy Feb. 21 despite 26 points from junior Jocelyn Land and 22 from senior Sophi Hall. The Fire then lost 60-50 to Delano Feb. 24 as Land had 21 points. Despite a losing record, Holy Family earned the No. 3 seed in the section 5AA tournament and host No. 14 Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted March 2. With a win, the Fire would play again March 4 and host the winner between No. 6 Blake and No. 11 Dassel-Cokato.
Southwest Christian (16-10) lost a tight 48-46 game against Delano Feb. 21. Senior Chloe Brunsberg scored 16 points in the loss. The Stars then lost their regular-season finale 47-38 to Jordan Feb. 24. Sophomore Aubrey Burkhart and senior Mehlayna Straub each had 10 points in the loss. Southwest Christian earned the No. 1 seed in the section 2AA-North division and will play March 2, hosting the winner between No. 4 Belle Plaine and No. 5 Tri-City United.