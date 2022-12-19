Each week, area athletes and teams compete on the court, ice or mat and in the gym or pool. Here are some of the highlights from Dec. 12 to Dec 17.
Boys basketball
Chaska (2-3) went 1-1 on its home court, starting with a buzzer beating three-pointer by senior Mason Tangen that helped the Hawks upset No. 5 Minnetonka 81-78 at home Dec. 13.
“It felt really awesome. It’s kind of like one of the shots you think of when you’re younger and think ‘I hope I get an opportunity to do that,’” Tangen said. “When the ball went through the hoop, it was honestly kind of a relief because we’ve been on the other side of buzzer beaters so many other times in the past year, so it felt good to be on the other side of it.”
The Hawks fell short later in the week in another tight game, this time a 76-73 loss to Burnsville Dec. 15. Eighth grader Tyler Forrest had a game-high 21 points against the Blaze while senior captain Max Rain averaged 13 points between the two matchups.
Chanhassen (2-3) came close to also starting the week off with a buzzer beater, but a half court shot by junior Maxwell Woods did not fall and the Storm fell to Shakopee 82-79 in overtime Dec. 13. However, Chanhassen bounced back with a dominant 82-57 win over Mound Westonka Dec. 15. Senior Braden Barger and Woods averaged 19 and 17 points, respectively, during the week, and sophomore Riley Johnson had a team-high 18 points against the White Hawks.
Holy Family (4-0) secured two dominant wins, crushing Glencoe-Silver Lake 95-61 Dec. 13 and beating St. Louis Park 93-74 Dec. 16. Junior Kole Hanson averaged 25.5 points between the two games.
Southwest Christian (0-6) battled back from a 17-point deficit to tie the game with two minutes to play but could not come away with a win, falling 61-59 to St. Croix Lutheran Dec. 13. Senior Sam Arnold scored a team-high 15 points. The Stars then lost another close game – 74-70 Dec. 16 at Dassel-Cokato.
Girls basketball
Chaska (5-1) went 1-1 in its top-10 matchups, winning 71-63 at Wayzata Dec. 13. Senior Kennedy Sanders finished with a season-high 33 points in the win. The No. 4 Hawks then fell to No. 2 Saint Michael-Albertville 97-70 Dec. 16. Chaska managed to climb back from an early 11-0 deficit but could not stave off the Knights down the stretch in the first half. The Hawks trailed by 13 points heading into halftime, and it was all St. Michael-Albertville in the second half. Sanders led the team with 23 points.
Southwest Christian (4-0) extended its winning streak to four games as the Stars won 53-41 against Glencoe-Silver Lake Dec. 16. Sophomore Aubrey Burkhart finished with a game-high 21 points.
Holy Family (3-4) lost 59-44 to Wayzata Dec. 16. Junior Jocelyn Land almost had a double-double with 18 points and nine rebounds while senior Sophi Hall had 14 points and seven rebounds in the loss. Chanhassen (1-3) had the week off from competition.
Boys hockey
Chaska (2-5) lost 6-0 Dec. 15 at St. Thomas Academy to start the week as the Hawks had eight shots on goal compared to the Cadets’ 32. The team then snapped a three-game losing streak by handily beating New Prague 7-1 Dec. 17. Senior Ty Broten and sophomore Peyton Chase each had three points in the win.
Chanhassen (7-1) won three games in as many days, starting off with a dominant 6-1 victory over Gentry Academy Dec. 15. Junior Jack Christ then scored in overtime to lift the Storm to a 3-2 win at Shakopee Dec. 16. Chanhassen ended the week with another dominant win, this time 6-0 over Bloomington Jefferson Dec. 17. Juniors Owen Buesgens and Tyler Smith recorded seven and six points, respectively, throughout the three games.
Sophomore Mason Grinnell scored a power-play goal with about 10 minutes to play in the third period to tie the game 3-3, but Holy Family (5-2) could not find the goal again and fell 4-3 in overtime against St. Thomas Academy Dec. 17.
Southwest Christian/Richfield’s offense came to life in a 6-1 victory over Bloomington Kennedy Dec. 13. Senior captain Caleb Bendell recorded a hat trick and added an assist. The team (3-2) then won 3-1 Dec. 17 at Saint Paul Academy behind 24 saves from junior Jannes Kamp.
Girls hockey
Trailing 1-0 heading after the first period, the offense for Chaska/Chanhassen (record) exploded in the second and third periods as the StormHawks beat Bloomington Jefferson 6-3 Dec. 15. Junior Brenna Westerhaus had two goals and one assist. Later in the week Junior Madeleine Margraf had 37 saves but the StormHawks fell 1-0 to Buffalo Dec. 17.
Holy Family (8-2) went 2-1, winning 5-2 in a top-10 matchup against Benilde-St. Margaret’s Dec. 13. The No. 7 Fire had three second period goals to break the game open against the No. 10 Red Knights, with Maddie Braun and Jenna Allen each recording two points. The Fire then cruised to a 6-1 win Dec. 16 at Alexandria before losing 4-3 in overtime Dec. 17 at Moorhead. Senior Grayson Limke had five points between the three games.
Wrestling
Chaska/Chanhassen fell to Waconia 54-15 but beat Edina 49-29 in a triangular meet at Chanhassen High School Dec. 14.
Dance
Southwest Christian took first place out of four teams in the jazz competition at the PACT Invitational Dec. 14.
Swim and Dive
Chaska/Chanhanhassen finished fourth overall out of 12 teams at the StormHawks Invitational Dec. 17 at Pioneer Ridge Middle School. The StormHawks got second place finishes from Lucas Becker in the 50 freestyle (22.02), Danton Dale in the 500 freestyle (5:06.05) and Casey Bretz in the 200 IM (1:59.26). Casey Parker finished third in the 500 freestyle (5:08.71) and the StormHawks placed third in the 200 medley relay (1:39.98). Chaska/Chanhassen had 340.5 points in the fourth place finish while Minnetonka won the meet with 475.5 points.
Gymnastics
Chaska/Chanhassen beat Bloomington Jefferson 129.050 to 124.500 Dec. 13 at Chanhassen High School. The StormHawks beat the Jaguars in the vault, bars and beam event and were only .1 point off the Jaguars in the floor portion of the competition. Senior Ellie Wackerfuss competed in all-around and finished with a score of 33.100 and also recorded team-highs on the beam at 8.650 and in the floor competition at 7.850. Sophomore Greta Ranzau recorded a high score for the team on bars at 7.850 and junior Elizabeth Kaufmann led the StormHawks with an 8.350 on the vault.