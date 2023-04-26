Each week, area athletes and teams compete on the field, track, court and course. Here are some of the highlights from April 17 to April 22.
Boys lacrosse
After dropping the season opener, Chaska (1-1) crushed Delano/Rockford 18-3 April 18. Senior Xavier Harvieux finished with a team-high six goals and four assists. The Hawks host area rival Chanhassen April 27.
Chanhassen (1-0) opened the season with a 12-6 win over Cretin-Derham Hall April 22 thanks to six goals and one assist from junior Daxton Bush. Senior goalie Grant Penttinen finished with a .625 save percentage in the win.
Holy Family (0-2) lost in its second game of the season, falling 9-7 to Blake April 18.
While other teams halted games and matches April 20, Southwest Christian (0-2) played but fell 10-4 to Delano/Rockford on the road.
Girls Lacrosse
Senior Josie Lakosky reached the 100 career goals milestone and Chaska (2-1) got out to a six-goal lead in the first half and did not look back to beat Delano/Rockford 17-11 April 18. The Hawks then sustained their first loss of the season, losing 16-14 to No. 9 Eden Prairie 16-14 April 22. Lakosky finished with 13 goals and seven assists between the two games.
In a Section 2 championship rematch, No. 2 Chanhassen (2-0) topped No. 9 Eden Prairie 14-3 April 18. Junior Gabby Bjugan (five goals) and senior Allie Welder (four goals, one assist) powered the Storm on offense, while junior Katie Colleran finished with an .842 save percentage.
On a day where most area teams postponed games, Southwest Christian (3-0) won its season opener 12-9 over Delano/Rockford April 20. The Stars then beat Duluth 14-8 April 21 before dominating Rochester John Marshall/Lourdes 18-0 April 22 for a strong 3-0 start.
Holy Family (0-0) had its game against Mound Westonka postponed and rescheduled to May 15.
Baseball
Chaska (2-1) started the week with a dominant 7-3 win over Eden Prairie April 18 before having two postponements, one against Waconia rescheduled for April 25 and the other at Bloomington Jefferson rescheduled for May 22.
Chanhassen (0-2) had three games postponed due to weather during the week. The Storm host Eden Prairie April 27 and Chaska 28.
Holy Family (2-1) fell 6-2 to St. Agnes April 17 but bounced back to take down Delano 4-1 April 18 in the Fire’s home opener. Down 1-0 heading into the bottom of the sixth inning, the Fire scored four runs and junior Jameson Quinn threw a complete game, giving up one hit.
Southwest Christian (1-0) topped Jordan 5-2 April 18 thanks to a complete game and 12 strikeouts from Seth Luther. The Stars then had three games postponed or canceled.
Softball
After tying the game with one run in the bottom of the first inning, Chaska (1-1) fell 2-1 to New Prague April 18. Junior Grace Swigart went 1-3 at the plate and drove in the lone run for the Hawks.
Chanhassen (0-2) lost 14-4 in five innings to Orono April 18. Sophomore Shayden Benedict had a two-run double while sophomore Daphne Evans hit a home run for the Storm in the loss.
Holy Family (1-2) was shutout 1-0 by Delano April 18 to start the week. The bats heated up in the team’s second game of the week, but the Fire lost 7-6 to Osseo April 22. Junior Phoebe Johnson had one hit and drove in two runs in the loss.
Southwest Christian (1-2) thumped Jordan 14-3 April 18 for the Stars’ first win of the 2023 season.
Track and Field
In cold conditions, Chaska and Chanhassen competed at the Hawks’ home meet April 19, with the Chaska boys team winning and the girls team finishing second. The boys team had five athletes finish with at least one first-place finish, including juniors Zach Schmidt in the 100 meter dash (11.80) and high jump (5’ 8”), Ethan Schneider in the 200 meter dash (24.33), Nolan Sutter in the 800 meter race (2:02.56), Hunter Boonstra (high jump, 5’ 8”), sophomore Josh Wedel in the triple jump (35’ 9”) and senior Kaleb Rector in discus (113’) and shot put (45’ 2.5”). On the girls side, the Hawks had three individuals finish first in their event including freshman Noella Ross in the 800 meter race (2:28.39), senior Natalie Roth in the 300 meter hurdles (51.96) and sophomore Lily Powers in the long jump (15’ 1”). Chaska also won the girls 4x800 meter relay (10:49.63).
The Storm finished third in both the boys and girls competitions. Seniors Tyler Beaton (400m, 53.41) and Christian Batchlor (high jump, 5’ 8”; long jump, 19’ 8.25”) each took first in their respective events. Eighth grader Madelyn Faust (400m, 1:02.53) and junior Marissa Long (1600m, 5:06.1) also won their events for Chanhassen, while the girls 4x400m relay also took first place.
Holy Family finished fifth out of as many teams in both the boys and girls competitions April 18 at Mound Westonka. On the boys side, Fire senior Jack Bauer won the 400 meter dash (54.67) while fellow senior Logan Paulsen won the shot put (34’ 9.25”) and discus (107’ 1”) on the girls side.
Southwest Christian competed in a Wright County Conference at Rockford April 18, finishing fourth out of five teams on the girls side and fifth out of five on the boys side. Senior Mehlayna Straub won two events (100m, 13.24; 200m, 27.41) while finishing second in the triple jump (33’ 9”). Junior Kaitlyn Wercinski also won for the Stars in the 300 meter hurdles (50.18) and the team finished first in the 4x100 meter relay (51.74). On the boys side, junior Wyatt Wercinski won the 800 meter dash (2:08.56).
Tennis
Chaska (1-2) lost 5-2 to Delano to begin its week of competition April 17. Chanhassen (1-1) had its matches against Chaska and Minnetonka postponed due to weather.
Holy Family (2-3) started off the week with a tight 4-3 win over Robbinsdale Armstrong April 17. The Fire then lost in a 7-0 sweep to Litchfield April 18.
Southwest Christian (3-3) began the week with a 6-1 loss to Mound Westonka April 18, with seniors Sean Johnson and Garrett Lyles securing the Stars’ only win in the No. 1 doubles slot. The team bounced back quickly, however, sweeping Waconia 7-0 April 19.
Boys golf
In the first Metro West Conference match of the season April 18, Chanhassen (309) finished closely behind Benilde-St. Margaret’s (305) to take second place while Chaska (324) finished fourth. Storm sophomore Lucas Arntsen finished second with a 74 while Hawks senior Josh Esterley tied for seventh with a 77.
In the first Wright County East Conference nine-hole match, Holy Family (152) and Southwest Christian (164) finished first and second. The Fire finished with the top three players in the meet in juniors PJ Herron and Mick Herron (37 each) and sophomore Zac Beddor (38). Southwest Christian senior Jacob Ferrin finished tied for fourth with a 39.
Girls golf
Chaska placed first as a team with five golfers in the top 10 in a Metro West Conference nine-hole meet at Dwan Golf Club. Hawks senior Nicole Reineke placed second with a 35 while junior Avery Nelson finished third with a 39. At the same meet, Chanhassen finished fourth out of eight teams, with senior Lindsay Thompson shot a team-low 45.