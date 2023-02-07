Each week, area athletes and teams compete on the court, ice or mat and in the gym or pool. Here are some of the highlights from Jan. 30-Feb. 4.
Girls basketball
Chaska (19-1) almost doubled up Waconia in a 79-40 win to open the week Jan. 30. The Hawks’ offensive prowess continued, as they ran past Benilde-St. Margaret’s 86-58 Feb. 2. Senior Kennedy Sanders scored 28 points while sophomore Ella Keenan reached 21 points. To close the week, Chaska pulled away after having a four-point lead at halftime to beat Andover 72-57 Feb. 4 as Sanders again netted 28 points.
Chanhassen (9-9) won three games during the week. After key free throws from junior Avery Sustacek (15 points) in the final seconds, the Storm sneaked past New Prague 62-56 Jan. 30 with junior Lauren Arnold scoring a game-high 23 points. The Storm then won a defensive battle 43-36 over Shakopee Feb. 1 and closed out the week with a 60-48 win against Waconia Feb. 2. Chaska sits alone at the top of the Metro West Conference at 8-0 while Chanhassen is tied for second at 6-2 with six conference games remaining.
Holy Family (8-11) fell down 7-0 early Jan. 31, but the Fire offense proved to be too much for Mound Westonka. Junior Jocelyn Land scored 32 points while senior Sophi Hall had 24 in a 79-58 win. The Fire then lost 66-57 at Delano Feb. 3 despite 40 points and eight rebounds from Land. The junior, however, recorded a double-double of 26 points and 14 rebounds along with 17 points and seven boards from Hall to help propel Holy Family to a 66-53 win against Crosby-Ironton Feb. 4.
Southwest Christian (13-6) held Class 2A No. 1 Providence Academy to its second-fewest points scored on the season, but it was not enough for the Stars to pull off the upset as they fell 73-52 Jan. 31. Sophomore Aubrey Burkhart had a team-high 21 points in the loss. Junior Kylie Beckering hit a shot from behind the arc in the final seconds to complete the comeback and send Southwest Christian and Hutchinson into overtime where the Stars sneaked past the Tigers in a tight 46-43 win Feb. 4. Holy Family is third in the Wright County East Conference at 3-2 while Southwest Christian is fourth at 2-3.
Boys basketball
Chaska (6-11) lost two close Metro West Conference road matchups during the week, first falling 86-83 in overtime against Waconia Jan. 30. The Hawks then lost 84-82 to Benilde-St. Margaret’s Feb. 2 despite 31 points from sophomore Tray Lenzen and 24 points from senior Max Rain.
Chanhassen (9-8) hit 13 shots from behind the arc in the first half to cruise past New Prague 88-67 Jan. 31. Juniors Maxwell Woods and Evan Murray scored 27 and 21 points, respectively. The Storm came back and had an even better offensive performance, beating Waconia 98-84 Feb. 2. With eight games remaining in conference play, Chanhassen is tied for first at 5-1 with Benilde-St. Margaret’s.
Holy Family (16-2) rolled to three dominant wins during the week, beating opponents by an average of 34 points. The Fire started with an 88-51 win at Mound Westonka Jan. 31. Junior Kole Hanson scored 23 points while seniors Boden Kapke and Collin Mulholland had 20 and 19 respectively. Delano was next to fall victim to the Fire, as Holy Family won 66-43 Feb. 3 in the Wright County conference matchup. Kapke capped off the week with 26 points in an 80-37 rout of Mayer Lutheran Feb. 4.
Behind a balanced scoring attack of four players in double-digits, Southwest Christian (6-12) won back-to-back games for the first time this season. The Stars dominated Providence Academy 74-52 Jan. 31 on the road to start the week. Sophomore Brayden Beckering led the way for the Stars with 16 points. Southwest Christian then cruised to a 73-57 win over Hutchinson Feb. 4.
Girls hockey
Chaska/Chanhassen (6-19-1) blanked Waconia 4-0 Jan. 30 on the road. Eighth-grader Ella Sharkey scored one goal and added two assists. The StormHawks held Shakopee scoreless in the first period but eventually fell 3-1 to the Sabers Jan. 31. Junior Madeleine Margraf had 43 saves in the loss. The StormHawks then tied Minneapolis 4-4 Feb. 2 behind four points from junior Sophia Klein. To end the regular season, Chaska/Chanhassen beat New Prague 6-1 Feb. 4. Sharkey led the way for the StormHawks with four points in the win.
The offense erupted for Holy Family (18-6-1) Jan. 31 as the Fire crushed Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 10-0 to win the Wright County Conference championship. Sophomore Josie Linn (two goals, three assists) and senior Maddy Helmstetter (two goals, two assists) led the way in the win. Holy Family closed out the regular season at home Feb. 2, but the Fire fell 2-1 to Class 1A No. 5 Orono.
Boys hockey
It was all Chanhassen (19-2) in two of its games this week, as the Storm blanked New Prague 9-0 Jan. 31. Junior Caden Lee had a Texas hat trick while junior Jack Christ also had a hat trick. Lee followed that up with another four goals and two assists to help the Storm move past St. Cloud 9-3 Feb. 4. Chanhassen is at 8-1 in the Metro West Conference with four games remaining, two of which are conference matchups.
Chaska (6-14-1) took down Eastview 4-3 Jan. 31 thanks to two points from both seniors Blake Markwell and Ty Broten. The Hawks then fell 3-0 to Prior Lake in the rematch of last season’s section 2AA championship. Chaska has four games remaining in the regular season, three of which are on the road.
Holy Family (16-5) beat Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 6-1 Jan. 31. Sophomore Adam Kimbrel had 32 saves in the win. The Fire then extended its win streak to seven games as they beat conference foe Delano 10-4 Feb. 2. Senior Parker Osborn (two goals, three assists) reached 100 career points in the win. To finish the week, Holy Family blanked St. Louis Park 8-0 Feb. 4 behind five points from sophomore Holden Pajor.
Southwest Christian/Richfield (11-5-4) stomped Mound Westonka 6-1 Jan. 31 as junior Jared Greiner scored two goals. The Stars then beat Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 4-1 Feb. 2 in their Homecoming game, with junior Jannes Kamp saving 34 of 35 shots on goal. Holy Family is 5-0 in the Wright County Conference, while Southwest Christian/Richfield is next in the standings 4-2-1, as the two meet on Feb. 11.
Gymnastics
Chaska/Chanhassen beat Richfield 127.925-94.975 Jan. 31 on senior night, outscoring Richfield in every event as a team. Senior Ellie Wackerfuss finished with an all-around score of 31.625 and had a team-high 8.350 score on her floor routine. Sophomore Antonia Wachter scored an 8.400 on beam and junior Elizabeth Kaufmann scored an 8.550 on vault and 7.800 on bars. The StormHawks then competed at the Breck Invitational Feb. 4 and finished sixth as a team. Kaufmann had a team-high 7.650 on bars with senior Erin Kubik right behind her at 7.625 for a season-high. She also set a career-high on vault at 8.750 while the team had its best overall score on vault of the season (34.175). Sophomore Lucia Kulik finished with a season-high 8.450 on her floor routine, and Wackerfuss scored an 8.650 on beam and an all-around score of 31.900.
Wrestling
Chaska/Chanhassen went 1-2 Feb. 2 at Eden Prairie, beating Osseo 48-18 but losing 55-18 to Hudson and 59-6 to Eden Prairie. The StormHawks then finished second with 137 points Feb. 3 at the Maple Grove Invitational. Freshman Dane Krull and seventh grader Jaden Neunsinger faced off in the championship match for the 106-pound weight class with Krull coming away with the victory. Freshman Carson Turner (182) and sophomore Prentiss Derrick, Jr., (285) also finished first in their respective weight classes, while junior Stephen Dragos (113) and sophomore Callen Krull (182) placed second and third, respectively.
Swim and Dive
Chaska/Chanhassen beat Delano/Watertown-Mayer 99-82 Jan. 31 at Pioneer Ridge as part of senior night for the StormHawks. Casey Parker (200 freestyle, 1:47.40; 100 freestyle, 49.71) and Casey Bretz (50 freestyle, 22.52; 100 butterfly, 55.92) each took home two first place finishes. Lucas Becker finished first in the 100 backstroke (57.59) and Ayden Pana placed first in the 500 freestyle (5:25.91). The StormHawks also finished first in the 200 freestyle relay (1:31.12) and Brian Gilbertson scored 210.00 points to place first in diving.
Alpine Ski
Chaska/Chanhassen competed Feb. 2 leading up to the section meet, with the girls placing third and the boys fourth. Senior Fantaye Gilbertson (1:09.87) finished second overall on the girls side for the Stormhawks, while sophomore Elle Wiegand (1:21.30) finished 11th. On the boys side, sophomore Fred Stolz (1:04.50) finished seventh.