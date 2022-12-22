Each week, area athletes and teams compete on the court, ice or mat and in the gym or pool. Here are some of the highlights from Dec. 19-20 (Note: several events were canceled Dec. 21-22 due to inclement weather).
Girls basketball
After sustaining its first loss of the season, Chaska (6-1) cruised to victory in a 73-58 win against Roseville Dec. 20. Senior Kennedy Sanders continued her strong scoring stretch with 23 points, her sixth game scoring 22 or more points.
After being down 20 at the end of the first half, Chanhassen (1-4) scored 33 points in the second half but could not complete the comeback and fell 61-48 at Holy Angels Dec. 20. Freshman Bella Naples scored a season-high 12 points in the loss.
In a back-and-forth game to start the week, Holy Family (4-4) came out on top 51-49 against Annandale Dec. 20. Junior Jocelyn Land led all scorers with 24 points and grabbed eight rebounds.
With a 76-62 win at Watertown-Mayer Dec. 20, Southwest Christian (5-0) is off to its best start in six years. The Stars took a 14-point lead at halftime and never looked back, with senior Chloe Brunsberg leading the way with a season-high 32 points. Since 2010, Southwest Christian has started 5-0 one other time in 2016-17.
“We have a really special group of girls this year. We’re talented top to bottom and have girls that love the game and are willing to put in the work,” head coach Tiffany Stubbs said. “We’re really excited with where we’re at and have a lot of tough competition coming up that will be a great test for us.”
Boys basketball
Both Chaska and Chanhassen fell to 2-4 as the Hawks dropped their second game in a row, a 95-81 loss at Northfield Dec. 20. Senior Max Rain finished with a season-high 29 points. Trailing by three at halftime, Chanhassen lost 61-44 at Buffalo Dec. 20 as junior Maxwell Woods scored 16 points.
Swim and Dive
The StormHawks boys swim team hosted Waconia Dec. 20 at Pioneer Ridge Middle School for the unofficial battle of Carver County. Chaska and Chanhassen split for the meet as Chaska beat Chanhassen 55-47 and Waconia 63-38. Chanhassen also beat Waconia 51-47.
Chaska finished first in a tight 200 freestyle medley race (1:35.56) over Waconia (1:35.65), while Chanhassen won the 200 medley relay (1:43.83) and 400 freestyle relay (3:22.94). Individual winners for Chaska include Danton Dale in the 200 freestyle (1:52.25), Casey Bretz in the 200 IM (2:01.16) and 100 butterfly (54.30) and Alex Meyer in the 50 freestyle (23.33). Individual winners for Chanhassen include Casey Parker in the 500 freestyle (5:00.54), Lucas Becker in the 100 freestyle (49.28) and 100 backstroke (54.74) and Brian Gilbertson who earned 222.10 points in diving.
Gymnastics
Chaska/Chanhassen fell 131.050-125.925 to St. Anthony Dec. 20 at Chanhassen High School. The StormHawks beat St. Anthony in the beam event 32.075-30.975 but fell in the other three. Senior Ellie Wackerfuss had the team’s highest all-around score at 32.150 along with a 7.425 on bars. Junior Elizabeth Kaufmann had a team-high on the vault at 8.525, sophomore Antonia Wachter had an 8.450 on beam and senior Anna Lacy had an 8.175 in the floor event. The next competition for Chaska/Chanhassen is set for Jan. 3 against Edina at Chanhassen High School.
Boys hockey
Chaska (2-6) tried to come back from a 4-0 deficit in the third period but came up just short and lost 4-3 at Shakopee Dec. 20. Seniors Blake Markwell and Matthew Magnusson and freshman Ryan Jirele scored the goals for the Hawks.
With a fast 5-0 start in the first period, Holy Family (6-2) secured a dominant 8-2 win at Providence Academy Dec. 20. Sophomore Bryce Wiitala scored two goals in the first period and added two assists in the second. Sophomore Mason Grinnell recorded three points, with two goals in the second period.
SWC/Richfield (4-2) extended its winning streak to four games, shutting out Hopkins 2-0 Dec. 20. Junior Owen Zick and senior Caleb Bendell scored the goals, while junior Jannes Kamp had 23 saves in the win.
Girls hockey
Holy Family moved to 9-2 after a 2-0 win at Lakeville South Dec. 19. Senior Grayson Limke and freshman Jenna Allen scored the goals for the No. 7 ranked Fire while senior Sedona Blair earned the shutout with 23 saves. Chaska/Chanhassen (2-9) fell 3-0 to Holy Angels Dec. 20.
Wrestling
Chaska/Chanhassen’s meet against Big Lake, Mound-Westonka and Richfield Dec. 21 at Chanhassen High School was postponed due to weather conditions. The event was scheduled to honor former head coach Randy Duce and induct him into the StormHawks Hall of Fame and will be rescheduled.