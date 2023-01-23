Each week, area athletes and teams compete on the court, ice or mat and in the gym or pool. Here are some of the highlights from Jan.16-21.
On Jan. 16, Kelsey Granowski passed away from a battle with cancer. The Chaska and Chanhassen communities came together at different events during the week to show support for the Granowski family by wearing pink and raising money for the family.
Boys basketball
Sophomore Riley Johnson scored a game-high 33 points as Chanhassen (6-7) held off Orono 93-90 Jan. 17. The Storm then won on the road 88-77 over Chaska (3-9) behind three players with 20 or more points in Johnson (22), senior Braden Barger (21) and junior Maxwell Woods (20). Sophomore Tray Lenzen and senior Dawson Rief each scored 16 for Chaska. Earlier in the week, Chaska snapped a six-game win streak and beat St. Louis Park 72-60 Jan. 17. Senior Max Rain had a team-high 20 points.
Holy Family (11-1) dominated Class 2A foe Minnehaha Academy 101-56 Jan. 16 behind a record-setting performance by junior Kole Hanson. Hanson scored 44 points — a school record — to lead the way for the Fire while senior Boden Kapke added 35 points.
“As a team, we were just trying to kind of make a statement in this game. We were just trying to find the best option to put the ball in the hoop and some of the times it was me. Sometimes it was [Kapke],” Hanson said. “Wherever there was the best shot was on that possession we were trying to get it and I guess that ended up with me getting a school record.”
Holy Family then earned a Wright County Conference win, thrashing Hutchinson 81-42 Jan. 19. In the win, Kapke became the all-time leading scorer in the Fire basketball program's history with 1,376 career points, passing the previous record of 1,368 set by Nathan Hendler.
Despite 17-point performances from senior Sam Arnold and sophomore Isaac Tollefson, Southwest Christian (4-10) fell 92-71 Jan. 17 at Concordia Academy. The Stars, however, bounced back and beat Mound Westonka 67-65 Jan. 20 for their first Wright County Conference win of the season.
Girls basketball
Chaska (14-1) got out to a solid 38-12 lead and did not look back, as the Hawks beat Champlin Park 69-37 Jan. 16 in the Martin Luther King, Jr., Classic at St. Catherine University. Senior Kennedy Sanders had a game-high 25 points in the win. The Hawks then dominated St. Louis Park 77-42 Jan. 17. To end the week, Chaska beat Chanhassen 68-40 Jan. 20 behind 17 points from Sanders and 12 points from senior Anna Lenzen.
Chanhassen (5-8) started the week with a tight conference road win 54-50 at Orono Jan. 17 before the rivalry loss to Chaska Jan. 20. Junior Lauren Arnold had 26 points in the win.
Down by two heading into halftime, Holy Family (6-8) could not keep pace with Duluth Marshall and fell 63-54 Jan. 16 in the Martin Luther King, Jr., Classic. Junior Jocelyn Land finished with a team-high 25 points and 11 rebounds. Then behind a 32-point performance by senior Sophi Hall, the Fire won handily 72-54 against Hutchinson Jan. 20.
Southwest Christian (12-3) won to begin the week, starting off with a 60-50 win at St. Anthony Jan. 17. Senior Chloe Brunsberg scored 14 points. The offense came to a halt, however, as the Stars lost 44-28 Jan. 19 to St. Croix Lutheran. Nevertheless, Southwest Christian continued its success by not losing two consecutive games. The Stars Sophomore Aubrey Burkhart had a game-high and the Stars won 51-42 Jan. 20 at Mound Westonka.
Gymnastics
Chaska/Chanhassen showed its support for Kelsey Granowski and her family Jan. 17 by wearing pink and raising money for her fight against cancer. The New Prague gymnastics team also wore pink in support. In the competition, the StormHawks fell to the Class 2A No. 1 Trojans 142.025-126.500. Senior Ellie Wackerfuss had an all-around score of 31.700, and she and fellow senior Anna Lacy each finished with a score of 8.300 on their floor routines. Sophomore Anotonia Wachter had a team-high score on beam with 8.175, sophomore Greta Ranzau scored a 7.550 on bars and junior Elizabeth Kaufmann had an 8.425 on vault.
Boys hockey
Chanhassen (15-1) moved to 6-0 in the Metro West Conference and extended its win streak to 15 as the Storm beat Chaska 4-1 Jan. 21 with junior Drew Jensen recording two points. Earlier in the week, Hawks’ Sophomore Colin Bohlinger struck first, but Chaska (4-12-1) was blanked the rest of the way and fell 7-1 to Class 2A No. 2 Minnetonka Jan. 17.
The offense was alive and well for Holy Family (11-5) during the week. Powered by a hat trick by sophomore Holden Pajor, the Fire cruised past Hutchinson 9-0 Jan. 17. Senior Parker Osborn finished with seven points (two goals, five assists). Pajor, Osborn and sophomore Byrce Wiitala each had three points to help Holy Family beat Blaine 9-1 Jan. 21. The Fire hit the ice again Jan. 26, hosting Delano.
Southwest Christian/Richfield (8-4-4) won three road games during the week, first beating Anoka 4-2 Jan. 17. The Stars then beat St. Paul Highland Park 6-2 Jan. 19 with Caleb Bendell recording three points, and ended the week Jan. 21 with a 3-1 win at New Ulm behind 48 saves by junior Jannes Kamp. The Stars will take their three-game win streak back home Jan. 26 against Breck.
Girls hockey
Chaska/Chanhassen’s (3-16) first game of the week Jan. 19 was suspended at the 6:37 mark of the second period after a Bloomington Jefferson player was taken to the hospital after crashing into the boards. The game is scheduled to resume Jan. 23. The Hawks then lost 7-0 to Class A No. 2 Holy Angels Jan. 21. After the resumption of the game against the Jaguars, Chaska/Chanhassen will host Waconia Jan. 26.
Holy Family (15-5-1) blanked Hutchinson 8-0 Jan. 17 as freshman Katya Sander and sophomore Josie Linn each had four points in the victory. The Fire then found themselves in a deadlocked defensive battle through two periods Jan. 19 when Hill-Murray broke through early in the third period and won 2-0. Senior Sedona Blair finished with 29 saves on 30 shots on goal.
Wrestling
Chaska/Chanhassen beat Mound Westonka 42-31 Jan. 18 and then won both matches in a triangular against Rockford (60-24) and Delano (47-33) Jan. 19.
The StormHawks then competed in the East Ridge Ruckus Jan. 21, with sophomore Prentiss Derrick, Jr., earning a tournament title in the 285-pound weight class. Junior Russell Gillette (152) and freshman Carson Turner (182) placed second in their respective weight classes, while freshmen Michael Gillette (145) and Dane Krull (106) finished third. Others who placed in the top six in their weight class included junior Stephen Dragos (fourth, 113), freshman Jacob Long (fifth, 120) and sophomore Benjamin Pierce (sixth, 132). With the performances, the StormHawks finished fifth out of 19 teams at the tournament with 132.5 points, while Waconia finished first with 239.5 points.
Dance
Chaska had its highest scores of the season with a new kick dance to finish fourth out of 11 teams in the high kick competition Jan. 21 at the Wayzata invitational. Holy Family finished second in jazz and third in high kick while Southwest Christian finished fifth in the Wright County Conference championships Jan. 21 at Delano. Holy Family will compete again at Delano in an invitational Jan. 28
Swim and Dive
Chaska/Chanhassen competed in the Class 2A true team state meet Jan. 21 at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center at the University of Minnesota, finishing fifth out of 12 teams. The StormHawks finished second in the 200 freestyle relay (1:27.22) and fourth in the 200 medley relay (1:38.18). Lucas Becker finished third in the 100 breaststroke (59.99) and fifth in the 100 butterfly (52.22). Brian Gilbertson placed sixth in the one meter diving competition with 383.2 points. Casey Bretz had a fifth place finish in the 200 IM (1:58.04) and Casey Parker placed seventh in the 500 freestyle (4:52.94).
Nordic Ski
Chaska/Chanhassen competed in a combined Metro West/Minneapolis meet at Theodore Wirth Jan. 17.
On the girls’ side, the StormHawks placed sixth out of 11 teams with four athletes finishing in the top 40 out of 88 racers. Sophomore Katelyn Farm led the way, finishing 12th at 16:01. Junior Kate Hauck (27th, 17:05), freshman Leah Nelson (30th, 17:10) and sophomore Sidney Fuhr (36th, 17:40) rounded out the team’s top four.
On the boys’ side, Chaska/Chanhassen placed seventh out of 11 teams with three athletes in the top 40 out of 88 racers. Junior Bennett Adams was the first to finish for the StormHawks, finishing 14th at 13:28. Freshman Finnian Adams (21st, 13:59), junior Nolan Sutter (38th, 14:53) and senior Colin Scheller (51st, 15:21) rounded out the top four for the team.