Each week, area athletes and teams compete on the field, track, court or course. Here are some of the highlights from April 24 to April 29.
Rivalry Week
For the first time since 2014, Chaska (3-2) beat Chanhassen (2-3) in softball, winning in a tight 2-1 game April 27. Tied at 1 with two outs in the top of the fifth inning, junior Ava Blake hit a single to drive in what would become the winning run for the Hawks. Junior Grace Swigart drove in the first run for Chaska in the first inning, and fellow junior Corina Coppersmith got the win in the circle for Chaska, going the distance while allowing six hits and one run.
Both the Chanhassen boys and girls lacrosse teams cruised to victory over Chaska April 27. The Storm boys (4-0) beat the Hawks (2-3) 19-4 at Chaska High School. Junior Daxton Bush scored five goals and added an assist. On the girls side, the Storm (3-1) jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first half over the Hawks (2-2), who were without their top scorers in seniors Josie Lakosky and Kennedy Sanders. Seniors Tatumn Nyen and Aly McPartland each had four goals while fellow senior Allie Welder scored three goals and dished out three assists in the 19-3 win.
Southwest Christian (2-1) started the week with a 6-4 win over area rival Holy Family. The Stars led 4-0 heading into the final inning but the Fire bats heated up in their final frame and Holy Family tied the game. In softball, Holy Family (4-2) was dominant in an 18-8 win over Southwest Christian (1-4), thanks to a nine-run third inning. The Fire’s Sydney McGuirk went 3-4 at the plate with four RBI and two doubles.
Other results
Baseball
Chaska (4-2) won two out of three games played during the week. In a 10-inning thriller against one of the top teams in the state, Chaska outlasted No. 10 Andover 4-3 April 24 thanks to a walk-off single by senior Mason Tangen. The Hawks then topped Waconia 5-2 April 25 to extend their winning streak to four games before losing 16-12 to St. Louis Park April 26.
Chanhassen (1-3) topped Champlin Park 6-1 April 24. The Storm then fell 8-7 April 25 at Wayzata in a 12-inning showdown. The game between Chaska and Chanhassen April 28 was postponed due to weather and rescheduled for May 6 at Chanhassen.
Following the loss to Southwest Christian, Holy Family (4-2) was once again down by four runs against Jordan, but the Fire came back to win 6-4 in the Wright County East matchup April 27.
Softball
Prior to the rivalry win, Chaska stomped Waconia 11-1 in six innings April 24, as freshman Laney Farm had three hits, scored four runs and drove in three runs. Following the win, the Hawks fell 22-5 in five innings to Minnetonka April 25.
Earlier in the week, Chanhassen secured its first win of the season, thumping St. Louis Park 13-2 in five innings April 24. The Storm then beat Watertown-Mayer 14-8 April 25 behind three RBI each from sophomores Susie Tollefson and Shayden Benedict. Senior Greta Christensen got the win in both outings.
Holy Family swept Jordan in a double header April 27, winning 10-4 and 6-4. Isla Johnson had a team-high four RBI between the two games.
Following the loss to Holy Family, Southwest Christian then lost 5-4 to West Lutheran April 29 after holding a 4-3 lead heading into the bottom of the seventh inning.
Boys lacrosse
Prior to beating the Hawks, the Storm was tied going into halftime but scored six second-half goals to beat Mahtomedi 9-4 April 25. Senior Carter Van Holland and Bush each had three goals and one assist. Then down 2-1 after the first quarter, Chanhassen cruised to beat Minnetonka 11-4 April 29 behind Bush’s seven goals.
Prior to the loss to Chanhassen, Chaska started the week off by beating Providence Academy 16-9 April 25, with Kam Atteberry scoring five goals and dishing out three assists. The Hawks then lost 17-6 to Buffalo April 29.
Holy Family (2-3) secured a 9-8 overtime win against Delano/Rockford April 24 as junior Parker Ebert recorded three goals and three assists. The Fire split their remaining games of the week, losing 6-5 to Anoka April 27 and winning 13-6 against Hutchinson April 28.
Southwest Christian (1-2) won its first game in two seasons, beating Hutchinson 8-7 April 24. John Davis had two goals and one assist for the Stars in the win.
Girls Lacrosse
After beating Chaska, Chanhassen lost 16-3 to Lakeville South April 28 in a rematch of last season’s state championship.
With a four-goal lead in the first half, Southwest Christian (6-0) held off a comeback from Mound Westonka to win 10-7 April 25. The Stars were then dominant in their next two games, winning 17-5 against Tartan/North St. Paul April 27 and 18-2 against St. Paul Academy April 29. Sophomore Gisella Harder finished with 17 points between the three games.
Holy Family (0-3) lost its season-opening game 13-0 to Delano/Rockford April 24. The Fire also fell 11-4 to Hutchinson April 28 and 13-2 to Orono April 29.
Tennis
Chanhassen (3-2) dominated Prior Lake 6-1 April 24, winning all four singles matches in two sets. The Storm then fell 5-2 to Orono April 25 as senior Konner Gunwall and eighth-grader Carson Klett each won their singles matches. To end the week, Chanhassen beat Benilde-St. Margaret’s 5-2, winning all four singles matches and the No. 1 doubles match led by juniors Alex and Drew Jensen.
Holy Family (3-4) swept DeLaSalle 7-0 April 24 but then lost 4-3 to Delano April 25. Chaska lost 7-0 to Mound Westonka April 24.
Southwest Christian (4-5) lost 5-2 to Holy Angels April 24 but bounced back to beat Hutchinson 5-2 April 25, with seniors Garrett Lyles and Daniel Bozanich and sophomore Mateo Schneibel leading the way at singles. The Stars then came up short in a 4-3 loss to St. Peter April 27, with Schneibel and Bozanich each winning their singles matches.
Track and Field
Five area athletes competed at the Hamline Elite Meet April 28, all finishing in the top 10 in their respective events. For Chanhassen, senior Christian Batchlor finished fourth in the triple jump with a leap of 43’10” while junior Marissa Long finished fifth in the 1600 meter race (5:01.72) and eighth in the 3200 meter race (10:56.11). Junior Lily Sather placed eighth in the pole vault (10’9”) after setting a school record earlier in the week with a 10’10”. For Chaska, junior Nolan Sutter finished fifth in the 1600 meter race (4:18.39), and for Holy Family, senior Logan Paulsen finished ninth in discus (112’)
Chaska and Chanhassen competed along with Orono at Chanhassen High School April 26. On the boys side, Chaska finished first overall with 87 points with Chanhassen at second with 64. The Hawks finished with seven individuals who placed first and also swept the four relays, while the Storm had three individuals place first in at least one event. On the girls side, Chanhassen finished first overall with 72 points while Chaska scored 71. The Storm had six individual top finishes and won the 4x200 meter relay (1:48.22) while the Hawks had five first place finishes in individual events along with winning the 4x400 meter relay (4:22.29) and the 4x800 meter relay (10:15.55).
Chaska then competed at the Lakeville Mega Meet April 29, placing fifth out of 13 teams on the boys side and sixth out of 12 teams on the girls side. Between the boys and girls, nine Hawks finished in the top five in individual events, including freshman Joshua Schmidt, who placed first in the pole vault (13’).
With 18 top-five finishers in individual events, Holy Family finished third and fourth in the boys and girls competitions, respectively, at a Wright County Conference Quad meet April 25 at Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted. Senior Cooper Huson won the boys 200 meter dash (23.27) while fellow senior Logan Paulsen won the girls discus (107’1”).
Southwest Christian had two individual winners and four relays take first place at a Wright County Conference meet April 25 at Rockford. Junior Wyatt Wercinski won the 1600 meter race (4:54.09) while the boys took first in the 4x200 and 4x400 meter relays (1:38.20 and 3:41.66, respectively). On the girls side, senior Mehlayna Straub won the 100 and 200 meter dashes (13.22 and 26.85, respectively), while the team also won the 4x200 and 4x400 meter relays (1:50.08 and 4:28.28, respectively). The Stars finished fourth out of five teams in both the boys and girls competitions.
Boys golf
Chanhassen and Chaska competed at the East Ridge Invitational April 26 as the Storm (309) tied for eighth while the Hawks (327) finished 14th out of 18 teams. Eastview won the tournament scoring a 282.
Holy Family (315) finished second behind Benilde-St. Margaret’s (300) at the Pioneer Invitational April 24. Junior Tully Super tied for fourth with a team-best 77. The Fire (306) then finished fourth at The Legends Invite April 26.
Holy Family, Chanhassen and Chaska ended the week at The Preview April 28-29 at Edinburgh Golf Course, where the Fire finished seventh (623), the Storm finished eighth (624) and the Hawks finished 15th (652) out of 18 teams. Chanhassen sophomore Lucas Arntsen finished tied for 10th, scoring a 152, while fellow Storm sophomore Andrew Ballou and Chaska senior Josh Esterley each scored a 154.
Girls golf
Led by senior Nicole Reineke, Chaska finished fourth out of 10 teams at the Chaska Invite April 24 with a team score of 339. Reineke finished in a three way tie for first with a 74. Chanhassen finished eighth with a 387 team score. The Storm then took fifth out of eight teams at the Jordan Invite April 25. Chaska and Chanhassen ended the week with a Metro West Conference meet at Bluff Creek Golf Course, with the Hawks winning with a 161 and the Storm tying for second with a 187. Chaska junior Avery Nelson was the medalist with a 36, and Reineke was right behind with a 37.
Southwest Christian scored a 184 while Holy Family scored a 196 in a nine-hole Wright County East Conference match April 24, as junior Kendall Hoag led the Stars with a 43. Fire sophomore Sophia Terris tied for fourth with a 41.
The Stars then beat Delano in a nine-hole match April 25 while the Fire (426) finished sixth at the White Bear Lake Invitational April 26 and lost 189-216 to Visitation April 27. Southwest Christian and Holy Family ended the week with another conference meet, as the Stars finished third (185) while the Fire finished fifth (210).