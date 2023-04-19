Each week, area athletes and teams compete on the field, track, court or course. Here are some of the highlights from April 10 to April 15.
Baseball
No. 7 Chaska (1-1) split two games to start the season, dropping the season opener 7-5 to Wayzata in eight innings April 13. The Hawks bounced back with a 12-2 win over Lakeville North April 14.
No. 3 Chanhassen (0-2) lost 9-3 to Eastview in the season opener April 13 at Gustavus Adolphus College. The Storm then were shut out 2-0 to Hopkins April 14.
Holy Family (1-0) crushed Blake 19-2 in the Fire’s season opener April 14.
Softball
Chaska (1-0) beat Eden Prairie 6-1 in the home and season opener April 14. Junior Corina Coppersmith got the win in the circle giving up six hits but allowing the only run in the first inning while also hitting a home run at the plate.
Chanhassen (0-1) started off the season opener with four runs in the first two innings thanks to a three-run home run by senior Karina Tollberg, but the Storm was shut out the rest of the way and lost 14-4 in five innings to Bloomington Jefferson April 13.
Holy Family (1-0) crushed Blake 28-1 April 14.
Southwest Christian (0-2) fell 15-4 to Mound Westonka in its second game of the season April 13.
Boys lacrosse
Three area teams lost in weekend action to open the lacrosse season April 15. Chaska (0-1) lost 19-4 to Shakopee, Holy Family (0-1) fell 15-3 to Mounds View and Southwest Christian (0-1) lost 16-2 to St. Paul/Two Rivers.
Girls Lacrosse
Chaska (1-0) started the season with a 21-12 win over Shakopee April 15 thanks to seniors Josie Lakosky and Kennedy Sanders. Lakosky finished with seven goals and four assists while Sanders added six goals and three assists.
No. 2 ranked Chanhassen earned a 13-9 victory over Minnetonka April 13 in the season opener. Junior Gabby Bjugan had a team high six points (four goals, two assists) for the Storm while seniors Aly McPartland and Allie Welder each scored three goals.
Tennis
Chaska lost 6-1 to Prior Lake April 12 in the Hawks’ first meet of the season. Will Podhradsky won his singles match for the lone win for Chaska. The Hawks then bounced back with a 4-3 Metro West Conference win over Waconia April 13. Chaska’s next match is April 17 as the team hosts Delano.
Chanhassen fell 6-1 to Eden Prairie in the Storm’s season opener April 10. Senior Konner Gunwall won his match 6-4, 6-3 from the No. 1 singles slot. The Storm then bounced back to beat St. Louis Park 6-1 April 13, winning all three doubles matches along with wins from Gunwall, freshman Theo Pirvu and senior Jordan Tollefson in singles. Chanhassen and Chaska face off April 20 at Pioneer Ridge Middle School.
Holy Family lost its first two matches of the season before getting in the win column to end the week. The Fire fell 6-1 to St. Michael-Albertville April 10 and 5-2 to Mound Westonka April 11 but swept Waconia 7-0 to win their home opener April 12.
In the team’s season opening match, Southwest Christian lost in a close 4-3 match against Delano April 11. Senior Sean Johnson won his singles match and the Stars also took two doubles matches behind senior Garret Lyles and junior Benny Strain and sophomores Cameron Thomas and Evan Johnson. The Stars then fell 6-1 to Mounds Park Academy April 12 but bounced back with two 6-1 wins April 14 against Faribault and New Prague. Sophomore Mateo Schneibel won both of his matches during the day in three sets.
Track and Field
Chaska saw multiple athletes finish first in their events in a meet hosted by Benilde-St. Margaret’s April 11. On the boys side, junior Zach Schmidt (6-00) won the high jump while freshman Joshua Schmidt won the pole vault (12-00) and senior Kaleb Rector won the shot put (46-01.5). On the track, junior Nolan Sutter finished first in the 800m race (2:00.26) while the Hawks’ 4x400m relay team also won.
On the girls side, freshman Noella Ross won the 800m race (2:22.75), senior Natalie Roth won the 55m hurdles (10.07) and the Hawks placed first in the 4x400m relay (4:29.39). Sophomore Lily Powers also placed first in the long jump (15-06.25).
Holy Family and Southwest Christian competed in a Wright County Conference meet at Jordan April 11. On the boys side, Holy Family finished third while Southwest Christian finished fourth out of four teams. The Fire had notable performances from freshman Breck Neubauer (100m, 11.73 seconds) and senior Cooper Huson (200m, 23.2 seconds) who each placed first in their respective events. Juniors Wyatt Wercinski (5:03.43) and Joshua Daun (5:07.00) placed first and second, respectively, in the 1600m race for the Stars. Junior Grant Kaisersatt also finished with a school-record time in the 110m hurdles (20.16).
On the girls side, Southwest Christian finished third while Holy Family finished fourth out of four teams. Fire senior Logan Paulsen finished first in both discus (121) and shot put (33-01) while sophomores Margaret Santini (14-06.5) and Greta Tupa Clark (14-02.25) finished first and second, respectively, in the long jump. For the Stars, senior Mehlayna Straub placed first in the triple jump (33-05.5) and second in both the 100m (12.83 seconds) and 200m dashes (26.48 seconds), and junior Kaitlyn Wercinski finished second in the 300m hurdles (50.12 seconds).
Boys golf
Holy Family placed second out of nine teams at the Decorah Viking Golf Invitational April 13. Zac Beddor finished second with a score of 77 while Tully Super finished fifth.