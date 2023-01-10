Each week, area athletes and teams compete on the court, ice or mat and in the gym or pool. Here are some of the highlights from Jan. 2-7.
Boys basketball
Senior Michael Richelsen nailed four three-point shots in the second half as he, fellow senior Boden Kapke and junior Kole Hanson all scored 20 points as Class 2A No. 1 Holy Family (6-1) dominated Dassel-Cokato 86-47 at home Jan. 5.
Sophomore Tray Lenzen had a team-high 14 points, but Chaska (2-7) fell 66-50 at Rosemount Jan. 5. The Hawks’ next game is Jan. 12 at Farmington.
Chanhassen (3-6) only played one of two scheduled games during the week, with the game Jan. 3 at Lakeville South postponed. The Storm fell 83-67 to Eden Prairie Jan. 6, with senior Braden Barger leading the team with 19 points.
Southwest Christian (2-8) escaped with a tight 69-67 win at Rockford Jan. 6. Sophomore Brayden Beckering had a game-high 30 points while junior Gordie Molin scored 17. The Stars play at home Jan. 13 against Western Christian (Iowa).
Girls basketball
Chaska (9-1) crushed Farmington 72-23 Jan. 6 in its only game of the week. The Hawks led 42-15 at the half, and senior Anna Lenzen had a game-high 17 points in the win. Chaska’s defense also held every Farmington player to six points or less.
Southwest Christian (9-1) crushed Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 73-19 Jan. 5 after the game was moved from Jan. 3. The Stars were averaging 71.4 points per game through nine games until sustaining their first loss of the season Jan. 6, falling 42-40 to Visitation. Senior Mehlayna Straub averaged 10.5 points between the two games.
Chanhassen (1-7) fell 70-41 against Prior Lake Jan. 5 after the Storm’s game against Wayzata Jan. 4 was postponed. Junior Lauren Arnold had 12 points while freshman Bella Naples added 10.
Holy Family (4-7) fell 80-34 at home to Class 4A No. 1 Hopkins Jan. 7. Senior Sophi Hall scored 16 points for the Fire in the loss.
Boys hockey
Chanhassen (12-1) outscored its opponents 10-0 in two games this week, beating Waconia 6-0 Jan. 5 and followed it up with a 4-0 win Jan. 7 over St. Louis Park. The Class 2A No. 3 Storm held the Wildcats to six shots on goal and the Orioles to 15 compared to their 65 and 41 shots on goal. With the wins, Chanhassen moved to 4-0 in the Metro West Conference. Chaska (4-8-1) blanked Bloomington Jefferson 4-0 Jan. 7. Senior Max Maginnis had 24 saves in the win.
Holy Family (8-5) dropped two games over the weekend, losing 6-3 to Grand Forks Red River of North Dakota Jan. 6 and 3-2 to East Grand Forks Jan. 7. The Fire hit the ice again Jan. 12 at Eden Prairie. SWC/Richfield (4-3-3) sustained a 6-1 loss Jan. 7 at Blake.
Girls hockey
Class 2A No. 7 Holy Family (11-4-1) split results between two overtime games during the week, beating Mound Westonka/Southwest Christian 4-3 Jan. 5 but falling 3-2 to Class 2A No. 4 Gentry Academy Jan. 7. Senior Grayson Limke had three goals between the two games.
Chaska/Chanhassen (2-14) fell 4-1 to Class 2A No. 10 Benilde-St. Margaret’s Jan. 5 and 2-0 to Minneapolis Jan. 7. Junior Madeleine Margraf averaged 41.5 saves between the two games. The StormHawks play again Jan. 12 at New Prague and Jan. 14 at Orono.
Wrestling
Junior captain Stephen Dragos earned his 75th career victory Jan. 6 as Chaska/Chanhassen was back in action Jan. 5 at Champlin Park and Jan. 6 at White Bear Lake. The StormHawks beat Centennial 47-14 and Champlin Park 52-24 in a triangular Jan. 5. Following the wins, Chaska/Chanhassen then traveled to White Bear Lake, beating two of three opposing teams. The StormHawks fell 49-21 to Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 49-21 but bounced back by dominating Cretin-Derham Hall 62-9. The final match against the Bears came down to the heavyweight match, and sophomore Prentiss Derrick, Jr. beat his opponent to give the team a 42-34 victory. Chaska/Chanhassen is back in action Jan. 12 at Orono and Jan. 13 at New Prague.
Dance
Chaska and Chanhassen both competed in the Edina Invitational Jan. 7, with the Hawks placing seventh out of 11 teams in the jazz competition and the Storm placing seventh out of nine teams in the kick competition and ninth in jazz. Collegiate dance teams also performed as part of an exhibition, and former Chaska dancers Kianee Bouavichith and Kaylee Jenkins competed for Minnesota and Minnesota State, Mankato, respectively. The Hawks will be hosting the Chaska Dance Show Jan. 14.
Swimming and diving
Chaska/Chanhassen competed Jan. 7 at the Maroon and Gold Invite at the University of Minnesota, finishing eighth out of nine teams. Senior Lucas Becker finished first in the 50 freestyle (21.35) and sixth in the 100 freestyle (48.89), while junior Casey Bretz placed eighth in the 50 freestyle (22.49). Senior Brian Gilbertson finished seventh in the diving competition with 342.3 points, and the StormHawks’ 200 freestyle relay finished eighth with a time of 1:30.37. Chaska/Chanhassen had 234.5 points as a team, while Omaha Creighton Prep in Nebraska won the meet with 669 points followed by Minnetonka with 503 points.