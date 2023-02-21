Each week, area athletes and teams compete on the court, ice or mat and in the gym or pool. Here are some of the highlights from Feb. 13-18.
Girls hockey
After a season filled with wins, another conference championship and section championship game appearance, Holy Family had a chance to not only reach its first state tournament, but also avenge two straight season-ending losses to Minnetonka in the section 2AA title game.
The Fire, however, came up short in their efforts and lost 4-0 to the Skippers Feb. 17 at Braemar Arena despite a strong defensive performance in the first period. The energy from the fans favored Holy Family early on in the game, as the Fire held the Skippers scoreless in the first period despite an 18-5 shots on goal disadvantage and penalties by sophomore Josie Linn and senior Olivia Paidosh.
Locked in a 0-0 game heading into the second, Holy Family could not hold down Minnetonka’s offensive attack for much longer, as the Skippers scored two goals within the first five minutes of the period. Senior goaltender was hurt shortly after the second goal allowed but remained in the game to help the Fire stay within two goals heading into the final period.
Any hopes of a comeback appeared to be deflated about two minutes into the period, as Skippers’ sophomore Senja Leeper scored her first of two goals in the game to make the score 3-0. Head coach Randy Koeppl pulled Blair in the final minutes of play for one final shot, but Leeper slid in an empty-netter, and the Fire’s hopes of reaching the Xcel Energy Center were crushed.
The Fire advanced to the section title game by exploding offensively and beating Shakopee 8-1 in the section 2AA semifinals Feb. 14. Senior Grayson Limke had a game-high four points in the win over the Sabers.
With the season coming to a close, Holy Family finished the season with a 20-7-1 overall record. It was the third time the Fire reached 20 or more wins in a season. Holy Family will lose seven seniors to graduation in Maddy Helmstetter, Ella Knewtson, Taylor Koeppl, Grayson Limke, Olivia Paidosh, Justina Valentini and Sedona Blair.
Boys hockey
Following the win over Class 2A No. 7 Benilde-St. Margaret’s Chanhassen (22-3) beat Delano 2-0 Feb. 18 and earned the section 2AA No. 1 seed. The Storm will host Bloomington Jefferson Feb. 23 in the first round of the tournament.
Behind four points from senior Parker Osborn, Holy Family (20-5) beat Holy Angels 5-2 Feb. 16. The Fire then cruised past Stillwater 7-1 Feb. 18 thanks to senior Bennett Reinhard saving 22 shots and four players recording three points. Despite five more wins than Shakopee (15-10), Holy Family earned the No. 4 seed while the Sabers earned the No. 3 seed. The Fire host Eden Prairie Feb. 23 in the first round of the tournament.
Chaska (8-16-1) blanked Waconia 5-0 Feb. 14 on the road thanks to four players recording two points, including junior Logan Grinnell, who scored two goals. The Hawks then fell 4-1 to Orono Feb. 18 in the regular season finale. Chaska will play section 2AA No. 2 Minnetonka in the first round of the tournament Feb. 23.
Southwest Christian/Richfield (12-8-5) dropped its third game in a row and fell 6-3 to Osseo Feb. 14. The Stars then finished the regular season with a 4-4 tie with Robbinsdale Feb. 16. Junior Owen Zick had three points in the game.
Boys basketball
Chaska (9-13) got revenge on Chanhassen by winning 71-68 in a tight overtime battle Feb. 14. Senior Simon Peterson led the way for the Hawks with 18 points as three other teammates finished in double figures. Junior Maxwell Woods had a game-high 30 points in the loss. The Hawks then lost 76-61 to Bloomington Jefferson Feb. 17 in their second meeting with the Jaguars. Peterson again finished with 18 points but left the game due to a season-ending injury.
Following the loss to Chaska, Chanhassen (10-12) fell 68-55 to Metro West Conference leader and Class 3A No. 2 Benilde-St. Margaret’s Feb. 17. The Storm and Red Knights were tied at 28 at halftime but the Storm could not keep pace in the second half. Senior Braden Barger finished with 18 points in the loss. With two weeks left of conference games, the Hawks and Storm are tied for fourth in the Metro West race at 5-5.
Holy Family (20-2) had a pair of dominant wins this week, starting with a 99-49 win over Providence Academy Feb. 14. Senior Braylon Cummings and junior Kole Hanson each had 21 points as all five starters for the Fire scored double-digit points. The Fire then topped Jordan 76-35 Feb. 17 behind 19 points from Hanson.
Southwest Christian (7-15) dropped its third game in a row with a 89-75 loss to Breck Feb. 14. Sophomore Brayden Beckering finished with a game-high 21 points. The Stars ended the losing streak to end the week by squeaking out a 71-70 win at Hutchinson Feb. 17.
Class 2A No. 1 Holy Family sits atop the Wright County East at 7-0 while Southwest Christian is 3-4.
Girls basketball
After moving up to the No. 1 spot in the Metro Top 10 rankings, Chaska (23-1) continued its dominant 17 game win streak with a 76-43 win Feb. 14 at Chanhassen. Hawks’ senior Kennedy Sanders led all scorers with 25 points while Storm junior Lauren Arnold finished with 22. Chaska then doubled up Bloomington Jefferson in a 76-38 win Feb. 17 as senior Anna Lenzen scored 15 points.
Following the loss to Chaska, Chanhassen (9-13) lost 82-63 at Class 3A No. 2 Benilde-St. Margaret’s Feb. 17. Lauren Arnold and eighth-grader Kate Arnold each had 15 points in the loss. The Hawks remain atop the Metro West at 12-0 while the Storm are fourth at 6-6.
Senior Sophi Hall scored 22 points but Holy Family (10-14) lost 88-59 Feb. 14 at Class 2A No. 1 Providence Academy. The Fire then fell 65-61 in a tight Wright County Conference matchup with Class 3A No. 5 Jordan Feb. 17.
Senior Chloe Brunsberg (19) and sophomore Aubrey Burkhart (12) each reached double digits as Southwest Christian (16-8) beat Norwood Young America 64-55 Feb. 13. The Stars then finished the week with a 70-18 win over Heritage Christian Feb. 16.
Holy Family is third in the Wright County East Conference at 4-4 while Southwest Christian is 3-5.
Wrestling
Chaska/Chanhassen fell 39-35 to Minnetonka in a tightly contested first-round matchup in the section 6AAA tournament. Five athletes for the StormHawks beat their opponents on the mat, including freshman Dane Krull (106), junior Stephen Dragos (113), freshman Jacob Long (120), freshman Carson Turner (195) and sophomore Prentiss Derrick, Jr. (285). Freshman Michael Gillette (145) also won due to a Minnetonka injury. The StormHawks compete again Feb. 25 in the individual portion of the section 6AAA tournament.
Gymnastics
Chaska/Chanhassen finished seventh out of eight teams in the section 2AA tournament Feb. 17 at New Prague. Senior Ellie Wackerfuss finished 12th overall in her all-around routine with a score of 32.700 while sophomore Antonia Wachter had a career-high score 8.725 on beam to finish 12th. Senior Anna Lacy and junior Elizabeth Kaufmann tied for 20th on the vault at 8.550 while senior Erin Kubik finished 19th on bars at 7.775.
Alpine skiing
Chaska junior Parker Dussault finished 56th out of 88 athletes at the state meet Feb. 14 at Giants Ridge Resort.