Each week, area athletes and teams compete on the court, ice or mat and in the gym or pool. Here are some of the highlights from Feb. 6-11.
Girls hockey
After a tight first two periods, Holy Family escaped with a 3-0 win over Chaska/Chanhassen in the first round of the section 2AA tournament Feb. 10. Despite controlling the puck early on with 38 shots on goal by the Fire through two periods compared to the StormHawks’ three, Holy Family had only one goal, scored by sophomore Josie Linn. The Fire then added two goals in the third period to seal the victory. Linn finished with two goals and one assist while freshman Katya Sander added the other goal. Chaska/Chanhassen junior Madeleine Margraf had 52 saves in the loss.
With the win, Holy Family advanced to the section 2AA semifinal round against Shakopee Feb. 14, who the Fire beat 5-1 Nov. 17. If they win Feb. 14, Holy Family would advance to the section title game Feb. 17 to take on the winner between Minnetonka and Prior Lake.
Chaska/Chanhassen’s season comes to an end at 6-20-1. The StormHawks graduate three seniors in Paige Sommerfeld, Addie Mach and Aly McPartland.
Boys hockey
Despite getting a 1-0 lead in the second period thanks to a goal from junior Tyler Smith, Chanhassen (20-3) dropped its first game of the week in a 3-1 loss to Gentry Academy Feb. 9. The Storm bounced back, however, to crush Orono 9-2 as Smith and junior Gavin Uhlenkamp each finished with four points Feb. 11.
Tied at 2 goals apiece through the first period, Holy Family (18-5) exploded with five goals in the second and earned an 8-4 win over Park of Cottage Grove Feb. 9. Senior Tommy Agerland finished with a team-high three points in the win. The Fire then beat Southwest Christian/Richfield 7-1 Feb. 11 to clinch their seventh-straight Wright County Conference championship. Junior Drew Roelofs finished with four points in the win.
Chaska (7-15-1) beat Bloomington Jefferson 6-2 Feb. 7 after three goals in the second period. Senior Nathan Hinze had three points while senior Luke Iverson had four assists. Sophomore Colin Bohlinger scored the opening goal for the Hawks, but the team lost 3-1 to Class A No. 2 Hermantown Feb. 11.
Prior to the game against Holy Family, Southwest Christian/Richfield (12-7-4) beat Waconia 4-1 Feb. 6 behind four points from freshman Tate Hardacre. The Stars then sustained a 3-2 loss at Delano Feb. 9.
Boys basketball
Holy Family (18-2) dominated at Southwest Christian in a 109-69 victory Feb. 7. Seniors Boden Kapke and Collin Mulholland had 35 and 27 points, respectively, to power the Fire offense. Junior Kole Hanson then scored a game-high 28 points as Holy Family beat Hutchinson 71-48 Feb. 10.
Chaska (8-12) lost 74-64 against Orono Feb. 7 despite three scorers in double-digits. The Hawks, however, did win two to end the week, beating St. Louis Park 87-52 Feb. 10 and Tartan 68-66 Feb. 11. Senior Max Rain was seemingly automatic from behind the three-point line, hitting a program record 10 shots for a game-high 30 points against the Orioles. Eighth-grader Tyler Forrest led Chaska with 22 points at Tartan.
Chanhassen (10-10) fell 75-71 in overtime at Bloomington Jefferson Feb. 7, as junior Maxwell Woods scored 25 points. The Storm bounced back Feb. 9 to beat Lakeville South 70-63 as junior Evan Murray scored 19 points. To end the week, Chanhassen fell 78-68 on the road to Orono Feb. 10 to drop them to third in the Metro West standings at 5-3. Chaska is tied for fifth in the conference at 4-4.
After the loss to Holy Family, Southwest Christian (6-14) lost 80-71 to Mound Westonka Feb. 10 despite 24 points from senior Sam Arnold. Holy Family is atop the Wright County-East Conference standings at 6-0 while Southwest Christian is 2-4.
Girls basketball
Chaska (21-1) cruised past Orono 71-42 Feb. 7 on the road with three scorers in double-figures. The Hawks then doubled up St. Louis Park 82-41 Feb. 10 thanks to a game-high 22 points from senior Anna Lenzen.
Chanhassen (9-11) had its four-game win streak snapped Feb. 7 after losing 64-58 to Bloomington Jefferson. Junior Lauren Arnold had 18 points for the Storm. The team then lost a tight 55-50 game to Orono Feb. 10. Chaska remains unbeaten in the Metro West Conference at 10-0 while Chanhassen is in third place at 6-4.
Holy Family (10-12) continued its win streak over Southwest Christian, beating the Stars 62-52 as junior Jocelyn Land scored 31 points for the Fire. Senior Chloe Brunsberg led the Stars with 20. The Fire then won a 69-49 game over St. Anthony Feb. 9. Holy Family lost a close 64-61 game in double overtime at Hutchinson Feb. 10. Senior Sophi Hall had 23 points in the loss.
After the loss at Holy Family, Southwest Christian (14-8) sustained a 59-28 loss Feb. 9 at Class 3A No. 7 Jordan. The Stars closed out the week with a win, however, beating Mound Westonka 63-47 Feb. 10 as senior Chloe Brunsberg scored 20 points. Holy Family is third in the Wright County-East Conference standings at 4-3 while Southwest Christian is 3-5.
Wrestling
Chaska/Chanhassen won both matches Feb. 9 in the StormHawks’ triangular against St. Croix Lutheran (75-6) and South St. Paul (41-29) to end the regular season. Seven StormHawks won against St. Croix Lutheran, including freshman Dane Krull (113, fall), junior Stephen Dragos (120, decision), freshman Joshua Schmidt (138, decision), freshman Michael Gillette (145, time), sophomore Callen Krull (170, fall), freshman Carson Turner (182, fall) and sophomore Prentiss Derrick, Jr., (285, fall). Chaska/Chanhassen next competes in the team portion of the section 6AAA tournament Feb. 17 with the individual portion being Feb. 25.
Dance
Southwest Christian finished fourth in the section 2AA dance meet Feb. 11 to come up one spot shy from reaching the Class 2A state tournament. The Stars (18.5) finished one point behind New London-Spicer in the results.
Chaska and Holy Family will compete in the state dance competition Feb. 17 and 18 at the Target Center.
Swim and Dive
Chaska/Chanhassen did not compete last week as they prepare for the section 2AA competition Feb. 22-24 at Eden Prairie Community Center.
Nordic Ski
Chaska/Chanhassen finished seventh out of 10 teams in both boys and girls skiing at the section 2A tournament Feb. 7. Junior Bennett Adams finished ninth overall in the combined classic and pursuit event while junior Nolan Sutter was 22nd. The boys relay team of senior Collin Scheller and freshman Finnian Adams finished seventh. On the girls side, freshman Leah Nelson led the StormHawks with a 24th place finish while sophomore Sidney Fuhr finished 28th. The relay team of sophomore Katelyn Farm and junior Kate Hauck also finished seventh.