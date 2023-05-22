Each week, area athletes and teams compete on the field, track, court or course. Here are some of the highlights from May 15 to May 20.
Baseball
Chaska (9-8) alternated wins and losses throughout the week. Despite giving up three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, the Hawks beat St. Louis Park 10-7 on the road May 16. Chaska then lost 4-2 to Class 3A No. 4 Benilde-St. Margaret’s May 18 in a Metro West Conference matchup. The Hawks ended the week by bouncing back for a 7-4 win over Totino-Grace May 19 but fell 7-2 to Class 4A No. 4 Minnetonka May 20.
Thanks to a walk-off two-run home run by senior Carson Pollman, Chanhassen (12-6) sneaked past Class 3A No. 4 Benilde-St. Margaret’s 4-3 May 16. The Storm then lost back-to-back games with a 6-3 loss to Osseo May 17 and a 7-4 loss to Metro West Conference leader New Prague May 18. With an 8-1 win over St. Louis Park May 20, the Storm tied for the conference lead at 8-2.
Southwest Christian (7-7) beat Norwood Young America 9-8 May 15. The Stars then crushed Holy Family 18-7 May 16 but fell 6-4 to Hutchinson May 18. To end the week, Southwest Christian topped Providence Academy 3-1 May 19.
Following the loss to Southwest Christian, Holy Family (12-5) topped Jordan 12-6 May 18. The Fire then cruised to a 10-1 win over Dassel-Cokato May 20.
Softball
Playing spoiler in Chaska’s (8-11) final home game of the regular season, Chanhassen (6-11) scored three runs in the top of the sixth inning to take the lead for good, beating Chaska 4-3 May 15 in the second rivalry meeting between the two teams in 2023. The Storm then lost 14-7 against Bloomington Kennedy May 16 before crushing Benilde-St. Margaret’s 15-5 May 17. Chanhassen ended the regular season upsetting the Metro West Conference top team New Prague 1-0 May 19.
Following the loss to Chanhassen, Chaska lost 7-3 to Shakopee May 16. The Hawks snapped their seven-game losing skid with two wins over St. Louis Park May 17. Freshman Laney Farm and junior Lauren Olson each had two RBI in a tight 5-4 win for Chaska in the first game, and the bats really heated up for a 13-6 win in the second. The Hawks ended the regular season with a 4-3 win over Benilde-St. Margaret’s May 19.
Southwest Christian (6-13) lost 10-3 to PACT May 15. The Stars quickly bounced back, however, beating Holy Family 6-3 May 16 but then lost 10-2 against Hutchinson May 18 and 14-9 to Hutchinson again May 19.
Holy Family (11-8) blanked Spectrum 3-0 May 15. Following the loss to Southwest Christian, the Fire beat Mound Westonka 8-2 May 17. The Fire then ended the week with a 9-2 win over Glencoe-Silver Lake May 19.
Boys lacrosse
Chaska (5-6) split its games this week, falling 13-3 to Bloomington Jefferson May 16 and then thumping Hutchinson 16-2 May 18.
In a battle between two of the state’s top teams, No. 2 Chanhassen (11-1) lost 13-8 to No. 1 and defending state champion Benilde-St. Margaret’s May 16. The Storm tried to mount a comeback with five goals in the fourth quarter but could not overcome a nine-goal deficit. Chanhassen then sneaked by Buffalo in a 4-3 win May 18 before beating No. 8 Stillwater 13-4 May 20.
Holy Family (6-5) beat Southwest Christian 10-7 May 18 to snatch a fifth Wright County Conference win.
Prior to the loss to Holy Family, Southwest Christian (3-8) lost 8-3 to Providence Academy May 16.
Girls lacrosse
Chaska (5-5) topped St. Louis Park 17-10 May 15. Senior Josie Lakosky finished with nine goals and three assists. The Hawks’ three-game win streak came to an end, however, as they fell 22-8 to Bloomington Jefferson May 16 and lost 12-5 to Hutchinson May 18.
After two straight losses, No. 5 Chanhassen (7-3) bounced back during the week with two key wins. Led by junior Gabby Bjugan’s five goals, the Storm outlasted Cretin-Derham Hall 11-9 May 15. The Storm then overcame a four-goal deficit to beat No. 3 Benilde-St. Margaret’s 10-9 May 16. Bjugan added three more goals in the game.
Southwest Christian (12-1) doubled up Mounds View in an 18-9 win May 15 and then beat Holy Family 11-6 May 18.
Holy Family (2-10) cruised past Mound Westonka 13-3 May 15. The Fire then fell 22-12 to Hutchinson May 16 before the loss to Southwest Christian.
Tennis
Chaska (1-12) lost 7-0 to Mound Westonka in the first round of the section 2AA tournament May 16 to end the team portion of the season. Chanhassen (8-5) topped Hutchinson 6-1 in the first round of the section 2AA tournament May 16. The Storm then lost 5-2 to Eden Prairie May 18. The Hawks and Storm will compete in the section 2AA individual tournament May 26.
Holy Family (9-7) beat New Prague 4-3 May 15 behind senior Michael Frost at singles and wins at all three doubles positions. The Fire then opened up the first round of the section 2A team tournament with a 5-2 win over Blue Earth May 18.
Southwest Christian (7-9) fell 5-2 to Providence Academy with wins at singles from senior Daniel Bozanich and junior Matthew Brands. The Stars then lost 5-2 to Schaeffer Academy May 16 but bounced back quickly to sweep St. James 7-0 in the first round of the section 2A tournament May 18.
Boys golf
Prior to the conference championship, Chaska hosted its invitational meet May 15 at the Chaska Town Course. Chanhassen finished fifth with a 302 while Chaska finished sixth with a 310. Storm sophomore Cameron Stenzel tied for seventh, carding a 72. The Storm then beat the Hawks 8.5-3.5 in the Chaska/Chanhassen Cup May 17 at Deer Run Golf Club.
Holy Family (285) won while Southwest Christian (306) finished third at the Wright County East Conference Finale at Pioneer Creek Golf Course May 15. The Fire had three players finish in the top five including senior PJ Herron who was the medalist with a 67 and junior Mick Herron who finished third with a 71. Stars senior Jacob Ferrin finished fourth with a 72.
Girls golf
Chaska hosted its Hazeltine Invite May 15 with seven total teams, as the Hawks finished fourth with a 342 while Chanhassen finished sixth with a 394. Hawks’ senior Nicole Reineke carded a 74 to finish fourth while teammate and junior Avery Nelson tied for sixth with a 78.
The Hawks, Storm and Southwest Christian then competed at the Minnesota Girls Tri-State Preview Invitational May 19 and 20 at Bunker Hills Golf Club. Reineke finished tied for third overall with a 151 between the two rounds, as Chaska finished ninth while Chanhassen and Southwest Christian finished tied for 15th out of 20 teams.
Chanhassen also competed in the Andover Invite May 16, tying for 13th out of 20 teams with a score of 374.
Southwest Christian (369) finished second while Holy Family (380) finished fourth at the Wright County East Conference meet at the Ridges at Sand Creek May 15. Stars juniors Kendall Hoag (89) and Madeline Hotchkiss (90) finished sixth and seventh, respectively, while Fire sophomore Paige Kroll (92) finished eighth.