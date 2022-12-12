Each week, area athletes and teams compete on the court, ice or mat and in the gym or pool. Here are some of the highlights from Dec. 5 to Dec 10.
Boys hockey
After ending the 13-game losing streak to Chaska Dec. 6, Chanhassen (4-1) upset Class 2A No. 1 Minnetonka 4-1 Dec. 10 at the Victoria Recreation Center. Knotted at 1-1 heading into the third period, junior forward Caden Lee scored two goals to lift the Storm past the Skippers. Junior goaltender Kam Hendrickson finished the game with 37 saves. Chanhassen hits the road this week to take on Gentry Academy Dec. 15 and Shakopee Dec. 16 before hosting Bloomington Jefferson Dec. 17.
Holy Family (5-1) won in dominant fashion to start the week, beating Mound Westonka 12-1 Dec. 6. The Fire had a barrage of goals in the first period, leading 9-1 heading into the first intermission. Bryce Wiitala had a hat trick and added three assists in the win over the Whitehawks. Holy Family then avenged its section 2AA quarterfinal loss, beating Prior Lake 4-3 in a back-and-forth matchup Dec. 8. Sophomore forward Holden Pajor had two goals in the win—one to tie the game at two goals apiece and the next to give the Fire a 3-2 lead in the second period. Holy Family plays again Dec. 17 against St. Thomas Academy.
Southwest Christian/Richfield (1-2) was shutout 6-0 against Delano-Rockford Dec. 8, but bounced back to secure its first win of the season by beating Dodge County 3-1 Dec. 10. Junior forward Eli Hoffman scored two goals, including the go-ahead goal early in the second period. Junior goaltender Jannes Kamp finished with 32 saves.
Girls hockey
Chaska/Chanhassen hosted Holy Family for a neighborhood rivalry game Dec. 8, and it was the Fire who cruised to a 7-2 victory at the Chaska Community Center. Grayson Limke and Hayley Box each scored before the 4-minute mark of the first period to give the Fire the early advantage. Brenna Westerhaus made it a 2-1 game with a short-handed goal, but it was all Holy Family the rest of the way. Box finished with two goals and one assist while Maddy Helmstetter finished with three assists. Chaska/Chanhassen plays again Dec. 15 at Bloomington Jefferson.
Holy Family (6-1) started the week Dec. 6 beating Blake 4-1 thanks to two goals from sophomore Josie Linn. Linn followed that up with two power-play goals in a 5-0 win against Roseau Dec. 10. Senior goaltender Sedona Blair earned her 22nd career shutout in the win.
Earlier in the week for the StormHawks, senior defender Addison Mach scored an overtime goal to lift Chaska/Chanhassen (1-7) to its first win of the season, a 4-3 win over Hopkins/St. Louis Park on Dec. 6.
Boys basketball
Chaska (1-2) dropped two games during the week, falling 87-83 in double overtime at Shakopee Dec. 6 and 69-52 against Prior Lake Dec. 9. Senior forward Simon Peterson had a game-high 25 points against the Sabers while eighth grade guard Tyler Forrest led the Hawks with 11 points against the Lakers. After playing Minnetonka Dec. 13, Chaska hosts Burnsville Dec. 15.
Southwest Christian (0-4) played extra basketball twice during the week, losing 92-86 in a double-overtime matchup against Blake Dec. 6 and 75-70 in overtime against Brooklyn Center Dec. 8. Sophomore Brayden Beckering dropped a game-high 37 points against the Bears early in the week, while junior AJ Newell led the Stars with 18 points against the Centaurs. To end the week, Beckering scored 20 points in a 64-55 loss at Jordan Dec. 10. The Stars travel to Dassel-Cokato Dec. 16. Holy Family (2-0) sneaked out a tight 65-62 win over Plainview-Elgin-Millville Dec. 10 at the Breakdown Tip-Off Classic. The Fire play at St. Louis Park Dec. 16.
Girls basketball
Chaska moved to 4-0 on the season after beating Prior Lake 89-77 on Dec. 6 in its home opener. Seniors Kennedy Sanders, Anna Lenzen and Ashley Schuelke led the Hawks with 22, 19 and 17 points, respectively. Chaska had the rest of the week off from games before facing two top-10 opponents in Wayzata Dec. 13 and Saint Michael-Albertville Dec. 16. Chanhassen (1-3) lost 69-51 to Lakeville South Dec. 9 with junior guard Lauren Arnold recording 23 points for the Storm.
Holy Family (2-3) secured its first two wins of the season during the week, beating Watertown-Mayer 63-41 Dec. 6 and St. Cloud Cathedral 78-34 Dec. 8. Junior forward Jocelyn Land averaged 22 points in the two matchups while senior guard Sophi Hall scored a game-high 30 Dec. 8. The Fire host Wayzata Dec. 16.
Southwest Christian (2-0) started its season with two dominant wins during the week, beating Blake 76-24 in the Stars’ season opener Dec. 6 and Dassel-Cokato 88-23 Dec. 10. Junior Ada Dekkers had 21 points Dec. 6 while senior Chloe Brunsberg had 25 Dec. 10. After playing Belle Plaine Dec. 13, Southwest Christian will host Glencoe-Silver Lake Dec. 16.
Wrestling
Chaska/Chanhanhassen beat Benilde-St. Margaret’s 59-18 but fell 40-33 to Glencoe-Silver Lake in a home triangular Dec. 8. The StormHawks then held the Ethan Herman Memorial Tournament Dec. 10 at Chanhassen and finished fourth out of 17 teams. Freshmen Dane Krull (113) and Michael Gillette (145) placed second in their respective weight classes, while junior Stephen Dragos (120) and freshman Carson Turner (182) finished third. The team is back in action 5 p.m. Dec. 14 at Chanhassen High School.
Dance
Chaska and Chanhassen both competed in a Metro West Conference meet Dec. 6 at Benilde-St. Margaret’s, with Chaska placing first and second and Chanhassen finishing third and fifth in kick and jazz, respectively. Both programs will compete in the Metro West Conference championship meet at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 16 at Waconia High School. Holy Family placed sixth in Class 2A jazz and eighth in the kick competitions out of 15 teams at the Eastview Invitational Dec. 10.
Swimming and Diving
Chaska/Chanhassen defended their title at the Buffalo Border Battle Invitational Dec. 10. Senior diver Brian Gilbertson broke the 11-dive Chanhassen school record with 383.15 points. The StormHawks will host their own invitational Dec. 17 at Pioneer Ridge Middle School beginning at 1 p.m.