Four soccer teams in Carver County began the season in the top 10 for the Class A rankings on Aug.29, with three remaining in the top 10 Sept. 6. Take a look at Southwest Christian and Holy Family’s boys’ and girls’ soccer teams early in the 2022 season.
SW Christian boys: 2-1-0, No. 2 in Class A
The Stars are back towards the top of Class A and looking to defend their 2021 state title. Southwest Christian sees the experience as an advantage, although they will still need to focus on the opponents in front of them.
“We understand the task ahead of us, a lot of teams want to beat us now,” senior captain Muluken Kamm said. “That experience gives us a seasoned, experienced group that knows what it takes, how to perform and when to perform.”
Junior Jake Bettin has been on a scoring tear for the Stars, with six goals in the first three games of the season. Senior Christoph Kleinprintz changed positions and has stepped in as goalkeeper. Head coach Darin Keizer enjoys everyone who is a part of the group.
“They’re a bunch of high school guys with great personalities. They are awesome young men driven by the game of soccer,” Keizer said. “I am so fortunate to coach a team where I don’t have to harp on hard work, they do that well and want to have a lot of fun.”
Holy Family boys: 1-1-1, not ranked
The Fire, on the other hand, saw their 2021 state tournament aspirations come to an end at the hands of Providence Academy in the section 6A semifinals. Holy Family started the season as the no. 3 team in Class 1A.
“Last year I felt we could’ve gone all the way to the state tournament, but hopes were cut a little too early,” head coach Jorge Oconitrillo said. “That’s the number one goal and expectation, so we will try to make it happen. We have a good group of kids who want to go all the way.”
Three players who bring experience to the squad are captains Kaden Dervin, Joseph Maher and Eric Oconitrillo. Dervin is a key cog in Holy Family’s offense, Oconitrillo focuses on the middle of the field and Maher will play in many positions on defense. The team is looking forward to the opportunity of competing against top conference and section opponents.
“I think it is going to be a good year for us,” Jorge Oconitrillo said. “I’m very happy that Southwest Christian is good, very proud of our two local schools and that we have great opportunities to make it all the way to the state tournament.”
SW Christian girls: 3-0-1, No. 3 in Class A
Coming off a 16-2-1 season that ended in the section 6A championship, Southwest Christian is back in the Class A top ten to begin the 2022 season. The Stars are experiencing a bit of turnover from last year, with only four seniors a part of the roster.
“It’s a new start with new faces. We’re really pleased with how things are going,” head coach Mark Anderson said. “We’re moving players around to newer positions, so it’s going to take some time. We’ve got some players eager to improve, learn and be patient.”
In their three wins of the season, Southwest Christian managed to take care of business handily, beating St. Cloud Cathedral 5-0 Aug. 26, North St. Paul 8-0 Aug. 29 and Park Center 8-0 Aug. 31. The Stars also tied Class A No. 9 St. Croix Prep Aug. 27. Anderson, however, wants the focus to be on improving the team’s effort and tactics as the season continues, which will take care of the overall record.
Some players who figure to make an impact for Southwest Christian include seniors Lillian Rediger and Piper Stafford and sophomore Maya Johnson. Rediger is a fast defender while Stafford is moving from defense to center midfield. Anderson also said he thinks Johnson will have the ability to put the ball in the net consistently.
Holy Family girls: 1-3-0, No. 5 in Class A
As the team that kept Southwest Christian out of the state tournament last year, the Fire hope to take that success a few steps further to a state championship this fall. Holy Family won the section 6A crown and fell 4-1 to Breck in the state semifinals in 2021.
The Fire started out the season ranked No. 7 in the class, but faced some challenges against opponents in Class 2A and 3A. Holy Family fell 1-0 to No. 10 in Class 3A Champlin Park in the season opener Aug. 25 followed by a 6-1 loss to Chanhassen Aug. 27. The Fire got their first win of the season over beating Orono, the No. 7 team in Class 2A, 3-2 on Aug. 30. Holy Family also lost 4-2 to Spring Lake Park Aug. 31.
Head coach Sammi Crocker expects junior captains Maggie Dowling and Kate Buchholz to be key to Holy Family’s offense. Buchholz had one goal in the win over Orono. Senior captain Olivia Paidosh also returns in goal for the Fire.
On defense, senior Janielle Stanoch is expected to take a leadership role for Holy Family. Crocker expects Stanoch to step up on the backline as most of the backline players from last season’s squad are gone to graduation.