David Kobielush

Southwest Christian sophomore David Kobielush looks to make a move during the Stars’ 4-2 victory over Breck in the 2022 season opener Aug. 25.

 Photo by Brendan O’Brien

Four soccer teams in Carver County began the season in the top 10 for the Class A rankings on Aug.29, with three remaining in the top 10 Sept. 6. Take a look at Southwest Christian and Holy Family’s boys’ and girls’ soccer teams early in the 2022 season.

SW Christian boys: 2-1-0, No. 2 in Class A

Tags

Events