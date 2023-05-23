Chaska-Chanhassen softball

Chaska seventh-grader Allana Benoit rounds second base during a game against Chanhassen May 15. The Storm beat the Hawks 4-3.

 Photo by Brendan O’Brien

The softball regular season has come to a close, and four area teams are aiming to make some postseason magic. Here’s a look at how Chaska, Chanhassen, Holy Family and Southwest Christian stack up heading into the final weeks of the season.

Section 2AAAA

Tags

Events