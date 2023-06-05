Two area tennis players will be returning to the state individual tournament to cap off this season and their high school careers.
Holy Family senior Michael Frost and Chanhassen senior Konner Gunwall are set to compete in the Class A and 2A state tennis tournaments, respectively, after reaching the state competition last season. Both Frost and Gunwall won the true second match in their respective sections to earn their spot, Frost in section 2A and Gunwall in section 2AA.
Frost earned the No. 2 seed in the singles bracket and won his first two matches in two sets before facing top seed Marty Anderson of St. Peter in the championship. He battled back after losing the first set but eventually fell in three sets only to later beat Joe Frundt of Blue Earth 6-1, 6-0.
Frost said he is realistic about his play, knowing when an opponent is better or worse than him. This helps him keep the same demeanor no matter who is across the court from him.
“If I think they're better than me, I think they're worse than me, if I'm playing Roger Federer, I'm going to play the same no matter what,” Frost said. “I'm going to stay calm every single point, disregard the score and just play to win [and] play to have fun.”
Gunwall had a first-round bye before winning all of his first three singles matches in two sets during the individual tournament. The senior then faced Minnetonka’s Maddox Lundell in the championship and lost in two sets but bounced back with a two-set win over Anuj Priyadarshi of Shakopee to earn true second place.
At the beginning of the season, Gunwall said his goal was to not only reach the state tournament again but to advance further in the tournament. He said his previous training with some of the top players in the state during the offseason and the past experience from the tournament could help his mentality heading into the competition.
“I know I can play with them so just having that confidence going on the court and being like ‘I can play with these guys,’… so it's kind of just having that confidence which is good,” Gunwall said earlier in the season.
Both seniors are looking to reach the second day of the tournament this season. In 2022, Frost won his first round match 6-4, 1-6, 7-5 before losing 6-0, 6-2 in the quarterfinals. Gunwall also advanced to the quarterfinals after a 6-3, 6-0 win but then lost 6-2, 6-2.
Frost will play Max Sampson of Mora Secondary and Gunwall will play Sam Rathmanner of Mahtomedi in the first round. The Class A and 2A individual state tournaments begin June 8 at 8 a.m., with Class A taking place at the Reed-Sweatt Tennis Center in Minneapolis and Class 2A taking place at the Baseline Tennis Center on the University of Minnesota campus. Quarterfinals and the consolation bracket will follow the first round that day at 12 p.m., with the tournament continuing June 9.