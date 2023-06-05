Two area tennis players will be returning to the state individual tournament to cap off this season and their high school careers.

Holy Family senior Michael Frost and Chanhassen senior Konner Gunwall are set to compete in the Class A and 2A state tennis tournaments, respectively, after reaching the state competition last season. Both Frost and Gunwall won the true second match in their respective sections to earn their spot, Frost in section 2A and Gunwall in section 2AA.

Tags

Events