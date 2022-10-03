The regular season for girls’ tennis has come to a close, and area schools are preparing for the beginning of the section tournaments.
Here is a look at how Chanhassen, Chaska, Holy Family and Southwest Christian have done this season and what the teams are hoping to accomplish in the team and individual tournaments.
Chanhassen (12-4)
Coming into the season, head coach Jim Mason said the Storm’s goal was to be a top-four seed in section 2AA, which means a first round match at home. After finishing in second place in the Metro West conference, Chanhassen accomplished that goal and hopes to continue to push even further.
Heading into the team portion of the section tournament, Mason said it is important to balance a good practice schedule with rest time. He expects every Chanhassen player to be competitive given how balanced the team has been throughout the season during matches.
For the individual portion of the section tournament, Mason hopes the players gain valuable match experience and learn from the different levels of tennis played in the tournament. Individual sections begin Oct. 14.
After playing Mound Westonka in the first round, the second round match in the team portion of the section tournament would be set for Oct. 6. Overall, Mason has enjoyed seeing the players come together as a team quickly and the success they have achieved based on their hard work during the offseason.
Chaska (2-8)
When Kevin Lungay was named the girls’ head coach this past summer, he said he wanted to bring energy to the team and tennis as a whole. Lungay’s goal for the Hawks is to continue to be energetic during the section tournament by giving their best effort and enjoying themselves.
A quick turnaround between the regular season and the section 2AA team tournament is something Lungay hopes the players will be able to bounce back from, while he thinks the team will be even more prepared for the individual tournament Oct. 14.
Lungay wants the team to focus on self-improvement rather than only results because that will help the Hawks grow as the competition stiffens at this time of year.
Two players Lungay expects to step up for Chaska are Maddie Margraf and Mylie Brandt. Margraf has played in the top singles spot for the Hawks throughout the season and Lungay is impressed with her leadership in that spot. Brandt has stayed competitive in the fourth singles spot and has often brought matches into tiebreakers and third sets.
As the season comes to a close, Lungay is proud of how the Hawks changed their mindset as a team. He believes the players have been more focused on the team as a whole rather than playing in seven individual spots.
Holy Family (10-8)
After turning their 5-10 record last season into a winning record in 2022, the Fire have earned the top seed in the section 5A team tournament, meaning the team has a first-round bye and will play Oct. 10 at Gustavus Adolphus College. Holy Family’s opponent will be the winner between Belle Plaine and Le Sueur-Henderson.
Head coach Amy Dean wants the Fire to continue following three main tenets: staying positive, maintaining self-belief and bringing the team’s best tennis into section play. Holy Family has used a variety of different lineups throughout the season, which Dean said shows the depth the Fire have throughout the roster.
Two players that are anchors for Holy Family are Casey Cronin and Emma Murphy. Cronin has an 11-7 record as the Fire’s lead singles player, while Murphy has a 16-2 record as the second singles player in the lineup. Dean wants the Fire to lean on these two along with other leaders to keep the team focused for the postseason.
Dean has also enjoyed watching the team’s spirit and dedication throughout the season. She has continued to stress to the team that the Fire should be focused on winning and learning, not winning and losing.
Southwest Christian (3-11)
With the Stars’ first match set against Sibley East-Arlington in the section 5A team tournament Oct. 6, Schmidt said he hopes the team can upset some higher seeded teams and advance in the tournament.
As far as the individual portion of the tournament goes, Ella Ringer advanced through the first two rounds of the tournament in 2021, and Schmidt thinks she will have a chance to be the first girls’ tennis player to make the state tournament in school history.
The Stars did not have the season they might have envisioned regarding the team’s overall record, but head coach Gary Schmidt is proud of how Southwest Christian has played throughout the season given different circumstances.
Injuries forced players to shift in the lineup and play in different positions they might be accustomed to. Schmidt, however, said the Stars have embraced the challenge and focused on controlling what they can control rather than outside factors.
Some of the doubles players for Southwest Christian are also dealing with injuries, so Schmidt wants to ensure the team balances rest and recovery with practice time ahead of the tournament.