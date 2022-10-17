With the regular season coming to a close, four area teams are preparing to compete in the section tournaments, beginning the week of Oct. 24.
Chaska (17-5 overall, first in Metro West conference)
As the No. 7 team in Class 4A and the top team in the Metro West conference, Chaska has been tested throughout the season. At 15-5 overall, the Hawks are 0-4 in matches against other teams currently in the Class 4A rankings, falling to Lakeville North and Wayzata in best-of-five matches and losing to Northfield and Eagan in best-of-three matches.
But when it comes to the road to the state tournament, Chaska has proven it can find a successful path back to its first appearance in the tournament since 2014. The Hawks are 6-0 against section 2AAAA opponents this season, having only dropped three of 19 total sets played. The only section foe Chaska has not faced this season is Minnetonka.
The Hawks are an undefeated 6-0 against Metro West competition and have earned at least a share of the conference championship.
Seniors Avery Rosenberg and Ella Christ are leading the way for Chaska on the attack. Rosenberg has 233 kills, while Christ has 177. Sophomore Ramsey Johnston also has 120 kills. Senior Kiki Thompson is averaging 28 assists.
Based on how the season has gone, Chaska has a strong chance of being the top seed in the section 2AAAA tournament.
Chanhassen (16-10 overall, second in Metro West conference)
The Storm hit some bumps in the road early in the season with three straight losses at a tournament in Shakopee, along with losses to Minnetonka and Chaska. But Chanhassen head coach Teryn Glenn said the team talked about learning from mistakes and using positive self-talk, and the Storm found its stride in the middle of September. Chanhassen won nine of 12 games between Sept. 16 and Oct. 1 and has won five consecutive matches with one remaining before the postseason.
Chanhassen has only played two teams ranked currently in the top ten rankings for Class 4A, losing 2-0 to Eagan and 3-0 in the Chaska rivalry match. The Storm are also 2-3 against section 2AAAA opponents, with wins against Shakopee and Waconia.
“We know that we are in a really tough section, and that we will have to be at the top of our game to compete,” Glenn said. “We have to work hard to not let errors compound, and to keep our energy up, especially when things aren’t going our way.”
Senior Ashlyn Steding leads Chanhassen with 405 assists and has added 170 digs, 115 kills and a team-high 40 aces. Glenn said Steding leads with her competitive spirit and her ability to make big plays when the Storm need her to. Another player who has stepped up is senior Amaya Plath. Plath has 127 digs but Glenn said what is most notable about Plath is her energy and support for every player in the program.
The Storm came into 2022 with a young team but feel they have grown as the weeks have continued. Glenn equated the underclassmen to sponges given how much information they have absorbed and used throughout the fall. Freshmen Bryn Lunski and Lauren Barker lead Chanhassen in kills with 172 and 139 respectively. Junior Greta Mahlke is another player who hustles on the court. Glenn said Mahlke is scrappy defensively and can turn any ball into a workable set.
The section 2AAAA tournament begins Oct. 25.
Southwest Christian (20-8 overall, first in Wright County East conference)
After a few early bumps in the road, Southwest Christian found its groove and won the Wright County East conference championship. The Stars are now hoping to use their momentum to make a second-consecutive appearance in the state tournament.
At the beginning of the season, the Stars fell to opponents in Class 4A like Chaska, Eden Prairie and Eagan as well as Class 3A teams including Benilde-St. Margaret’s and Kasson-Mantorville. Southwest Christian players, however, said at the beginning of the season they were happy to play stout competition in order to improve their game. Head coach Jessy Tow-Arnett said the team has become more relentless as part of competing against tough opponents.
“They have also learned and grown a ton in their mental toughness because of their understanding to give grace to one another and themselves when mistakes happen,” Tow-Arnett said.
Southwest Christian has the most wins in the north subsection and is undefeated when facing section opponents. Regarding players, Tow-Arnett spoke highly of several players and has enjoyed how the team has come together.
“I do believe this team has dedicated themselves to trusting the process of becoming a great team. Every single athlete on our roster has bought in and made a huge impact for this team even if they aren’t seeing the court as often as they would have liked,” Tow-Arnett said. “I know I have an incredibly deep and talented bench that I can trust to put in the match and make an impact at any moment. I love this team and these girls.”
Holy Family (12-11 overall, sixth in Wright County East conference)
Holy Family had a strong 11-4 start to its season, but the Fire have lost seven of their last eight games in the regular season. Holy Family also finished 0-5 in Wright County conference play.
Coming into the 2022 season, the Fire set a goal of winning its first section 2AA playoff match under head coach Tony Bongaarts. Holy Family has the fifth-most wins in the north subsection, but are 1-3 in the regular season against section opponents.
Sophomore Sonja Laaksonen leads the Fire with 287 kills and 252 digs, while adding 37 total blocks and 29 aces. Holy Family has also played two setters in Zoe Schuele and Tamara Mackey. Schuele has 289 assists and 49 aces while Mackey has 280 assists and 37 aces.
The Fire fell to Southwest Christian, Norwood Young America and Glencoe-Silver Lake but beat Le Sueur-Henderson during the regular season. All are opponents Holy Family could face in the early rounds of the section tournament.
The section 2AA tournament begins Oct. 27. Both Southwest Christian and Holy Family will compete in the north subsection.