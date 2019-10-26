A third set needed in the Class AA State Girls Tennis doubles championship match, Minnetonka sophomore Annika Elvestrom and freshman Sarah Shahbaz weren't ready to settle for second-best again.
Two days after the Skippers were runners-up to Edina in the state championship team final, the Minnetonka duo went 4-0 in the individual tournament, claiming the doubles title.
Elvestrom and Shahbaz defeated Rochester Century's Julia Baber and Paige Sargent, another sophomore-freshman pair, by a 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 score.
A 2-2 match in the third set, Elvestrom's serves and Shahbaz's ability to get to everything it seemed were the different in four straight game wins.
The top seed in the doubles bracket advanced through the first day with wins over Cora Andersen and Georgia Deml of Lakeville South (6-1, 6-2) and Paige Anderson and Kaitlin Tran of Elk River (6-1, 6-0).
A semifinal match-up with Mounds View freshmen Katerina Smiricinschi and Amanda Diao was quick work, a 6-1, 6-1 final to start the second day of the tournament.
Eighth grader Karina Elvestrom went 0-2 in the singles bracket for Minnetonka. She lost to eventual state champion Karin Young of Eastview 6-1, 6-0 in the first round.
Elvestrom also fell to eighth grader Ancele Dolensek of Rochester Century 6-2, 6-2.
CLASS A STATE TENNIS
Playing in her fifth consecutive state tournament, Holy Family Catholic junior Ally Agerland finished with a 1-2 record, falling a match short of her 2018 consolation championship runner-up finish.
Agerland beat Jade Lenius of Perham/New York Mills 6-1, 6-2 in the first round of consolation play.
A rematch of the Section 2A final with Greta Nesbit of Le Sueur-Henderson, Agerland fell 6-3, 6-2 on Oct. 25 at Reed Sweatt Family Tennis Center in Minneapolis.
The Fire player drew Sonia Baig of Blake School in the first round, a 6-1, 6-2 loss. Baig was second to teammate Arlina Shen in the championship match.
FOOTBALL: Maple Grove 26, Minnetonka 3
Minnetonka's trying 2019 season came to an end in a 26-3 road loss at Maple Grove in the first round of the playoffs Oct. 25.
The Skippers finished with an 0-9 record.
Minnetonka, held to a single score in three consecutive games to finish the regular season, less than 10 points per game for the season, was limited to just 31 offensive plays and 117 total yards against Maple Grove.
Yet the Skippers trailed just 6-3 after three quarters, an opening quarter field goal of 36 yards from Pierce Zabilla giving Minnetonka the early lead.
Anthony Gipson, who accounted for 139 yards on the ground, scored back-to-back touchdowns in a 24-second stretch to extend the lead to 19-3.
Elliot Ische (eight rushes) and Ben Tolkinen (17 rushes) were yards leaders for Minnetonka with 45 and 38, respectively. Quarterback Joe Gendreau was 4-of-12 passing for 27 yards.
Ische totaled 10 tackles for Minnetonka defense.