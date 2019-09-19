Chanhassen girls tennis improved to 2-1 in the Metro West Conference with a 7-0 sweep of Robbinsdale Cooper Sept. 18.
The Storm surrendered just five total games with senior Josie Hartmann at fourth singles, Bella Plath and Sam Von Rentzell and Megan Miller and Sara Thomas at second and third doubles, all winning 12 straight games.
Other Chanhassen winners were Emma Oyen (6-0, 6-1), Natasha Gauerke (6-1, 6-0), Alaina Gerding (6-0, 6-1), and Lauren Spear and Savannah George (6-2, 6-0).
Next up is a 4:15 p.m. match Thursday at Chaska.
CROSS COUNTRY: Waconia Invite
Zach Long outkicked Nick Oak of Buffalo to win the 4,000-meter Waconia Run of the Lakes Invitational at Crown College Sept. 17 for Chanhassen.
Meet time temperatures were in the 80s with the heat index around 90.
Long ran a time of 13:52.60 to win by a second. It was the second victory for a Storm runner in three races this season (Nick Scheller).
Ben Scheller was 15th for Chanhassen in 14:53.6 followed by Justin Roemer and Ryan Stratton in 24th and 26th places in times of 15:28.4 and 15:31.5.
Chaska's Ethan Leonard was the top finishing junior in a career-best fifth place in 14 minutes, 18.2 seconds. Nolan Sutter, the highest finishing eighth grader, was 21st in 15:23.6.
Seniors Derek Wendland and Tyler Scherbing were next in 38th and 43rd places in 15:54.5 and 16:04.1, respectively.
Chanhassen was third of 13 teams with 96 points. Buffalo and Mankato East were the top two boys teams with scores of 44 and 64. Chaska was seventh at 165.
Meghan Pierson was runner-up in the 4,000-meter girls varsity race for Chanhassen in 16:44.3. Grace Jostock of Delano was the champion in 16 minutes, 39 seconds.
Marissa Long was 19th for the Storm in 18:32.4 followed by Rachel Gallagher and Jennifer Pierson in 24th and 26th places, times of 18:47.4 and 18:50.9.
Chanhassen was fourth in the girls standings with a score of 105. Marshall (56 points) won the invitational followed by Waconia (84) and Buffalo (100).
Kate Perrill was Chaska's top finisher in 47th place in 19:44.5.
Lillie Powell (20:22.1) was followed by seniors Brianna Loosbrock (20:58.3) and Madison Wacker (21:03.8). Chaska had a team score of 313 for 13th place.
Chaska and Chanhassen run at Hyland Greens Golf Course in Bloomington on Tuesday, Sept. 24.