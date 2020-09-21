With six of the first seven boys runners across the finish line, led by senior captain Ethan Leonard, Chaska won a Metro West Conference triangular at Basset Creek Park in Crystal Sept. 19.
Leonard, victorious in three races this fall, ran a time of 17 minutes, 10.5 seconds.
Nolan Sutter (17:50.3) and Dylan Austad (17:57.5) were second and third for the Hawks with senior Manjunath Swayampu in fourth place in 18 minutes, 17.5 seconds.
Sophomores Eric Chapman (18:31.6) and Noah Leonard (18:44.7) rounded out the team score of 16 for Chaska. Benilde-St. Margaret and Bloomington Kennedy put up 48 and 70 points.
In the girls race, Bloomington Kennedy edged Chaska 26-33 with Benilde-St. Margaret in third with 74 points.
Ella Long and Sidney Fuhr was second and third overall for the Hawks in times of 22:08.3 and 22:40.4. Eighth grader Katelyn Farm was fifth across the finish line in 22:48.8.
Noella Ross (23:28.8), Amanda Siemienas (23:36.4) and Liliana Patrick (23:45.6) were 11th through 13th for Chaska.
Next up is the Metro West Conference Jamboree on Wednesday, Sept. 30.
METRO WEST CONFERENCE TRIANGULAR
Ben Scheller and Isabella Roemer were first across the finish line at a Metro West Conference triangular at Elm Creek Reserve Sept. 19 for Chanhassen.
Roemer was one of eight Storm runners in the top 10, a winning time of 18:31.4. Marissa Long and Meghan Pierson won foot races for second and fourth place, respectively, in 19:39.2 and 20:07.3.
Senior Ammisalin Gilman led a group of Chanhassen runners in sixth through 10th places in 21 minutes, 2.4 seconds. Joining her were Jennifer Pierson (21:06), Madeline Hauck (21:06.7), Gabrielle Bjugan (21:17.8), and Sydney Lang (21:24.4).
Chanhassen won the event by a 20-41 score over Bloomington Jefferson with host Robbinsdale Cooper incomplete.
Scheller and Andrew Alldredge were first and third in the varsity boys race. Scheller was impressive, winning by 58 seconds, in 16:26.9. Allredge outkicked two Jefferson runners for a final time of 17:25.1.
Justin Roemer (17:33.3) and Ryan Stratton (18:17.0) were also top-10 runners in seventh and ninth places.
Bloomington Jefferson won the race with a 25-32 advantage over Chanhassen with Robbinsdale Cooper in third with 74 points.
Next up is the Metro West Conference Jamboree on Wednesday, Sept. 30.
SWIM: Minnetonka 99, Hopkins 77
Minnetonka defeated Hopkins by a 99-77 score on Sept. 17 with spectators gathered outside Minnetonka Middle School to watch virtually through streaming options.
Individual victors for the Skippers were Audrey Soetanto in the 200 freestyle (1:57.97), Maija Kangas in the 200 individual medley (2:11.66) and Rachel Shelstad in the 50 freestyle 25.66).
Rachel Patton won diving with 217.70 points, while Raili Peterson was third with 170.05 points.
Post-diving winners were Abby Kapeller in the 100 butterfly (56.85), Nadia Helm in the 100 freestyle (54.20), Ellery Kitt in the 500 freestyle (5:22.39), Addie Diaz in the 100 backstroke (1:00.84), and Nora Thiss in the 100 breaststroke (1:11.41).
Kapeller, Quinci Wheeler, Rae Vaughn, and Shelstad were just ahead of the team of Regan Miller, Kangas, Tori Sigfrid, and Rylie Ulett in the 400 freestyle relay in a first-place time of 3:38.87.