Freshman Elena Cantwell had a runner-up all-around score of 34.4 in Minnetonka's team loss to Edina 135.875-131.825.

Cantwell was also second overall on floor exercise (9.225) and bars (8.55).

Senior captain Emma Siefker scored a third-place finish in all-around (34.150). She was second on beam (8.95), third on floor (9.05) and third on bars (7.95).

DANCE: Metro West Conference Championships

Chaska capped a perfect Metro West Conference season, winning the championship event at Benilde-St. Margaret High School Dec. 21. Chanhassen, at the Edina Invite on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, was third overall.

NORDIC SKI: Metro West Conference

Derek Wendland (13:52) and Zach Long (14:00) were first and third in leading Chaska/Chanhassen at a Metro West Conference Classic event at Hyland Reserve in Bloomington Dec. 19.

St. Louis Park edged the Storm Hawks 270-267 in the boys team standings.

Ben Scheller (14:47) and Cole Donahe (14:54) were eighth and 10th as well for Chaska/Chanhassen.

Ellen Adams (16:49) was second n the girls race for the Storm Hawks, which finished third behind St. Louis Park and Bloomington.

Lillian Halvorson (17:11) and Anika Sather (17:15) were also top-10 finishers in seventh and eighth places.

WRESTLING: Chaska/Chanhassen

Chaska/Chanhassen went 2-1 in duals, defeating hosts Robbinsdale Armstrong and Minneapolis Southwest on Dec. 19 and 20. No individual results were available.

The Storm Hawks compete in a triangular with Minnetonka at Buffalo High School on Jan. 9, 2020.

WRESTLING: Minnetonka

Andrew Sanders and Tyler McReavey each won three matches at the Minnesota Christmas Tournament in Rochester Dec. 20-21.

Sanders won by a pair of decisions, while scoring a fall over Wayzata's Cole Ciardelli at 145 pounds.

McReavey scored three decision victories at 182 pounds, scoring a 9-1 major in the tournament opener.

Diego Pitt, Marco Christiansen, Gabe Schumacher, Dylan Pitt, Daniel Mbonde, Eric Benson, Alec Sanschagrin, and Dalton Lohrenz each finished with a 1-2 record for the Skippers.

