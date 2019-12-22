Freshman Elena Cantwell had a runner-up all-around score of 34.4 in Minnetonka's team loss to Edina 135.875-131.825.
Cantwell was also second overall on floor exercise (9.225) and bars (8.55).
Senior captain Emma Siefker scored a third-place finish in all-around (34.150). She was second on beam (8.95), third on floor (9.05) and third on bars (7.95).
DANCE: Metro West Conference Championships
Chaska capped a perfect Metro West Conference season, winning the championship event at Benilde-St. Margaret High School Dec. 21. Chanhassen, at the Edina Invite on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, was third overall.
Congrats @ChaskaDanceTeam - Metro West Conference Champions! #Soar #ChaskaRouser pic.twitter.com/mvY2AOeZpp— Chaska High School (@ChaskaHawks) December 21, 2019
NORDIC SKI: Metro West Conference
Derek Wendland (13:52) and Zach Long (14:00) were first and third in leading Chaska/Chanhassen at a Metro West Conference Classic event at Hyland Reserve in Bloomington Dec. 19.
St. Louis Park edged the Storm Hawks 270-267 in the boys team standings.
Ben Scheller (14:47) and Cole Donahe (14:54) were eighth and 10th as well for Chaska/Chanhassen.
Ellen Adams (16:49) was second n the girls race for the Storm Hawks, which finished third behind St. Louis Park and Bloomington.
Lillian Halvorson (17:11) and Anika Sather (17:15) were also top-10 finishers in seventh and eighth places.
WRESTLING: Chaska/Chanhassen
Chaska/Chanhassen went 2-1 in duals, defeating hosts Robbinsdale Armstrong and Minneapolis Southwest on Dec. 19 and 20. No individual results were available.
The Storm Hawks compete in a triangular with Minnetonka at Buffalo High School on Jan. 9, 2020.
WRESTLING: Minnetonka
Andrew Sanders and Tyler McReavey each won three matches at the Minnesota Christmas Tournament in Rochester Dec. 20-21.
Sanders won by a pair of decisions, while scoring a fall over Wayzata's Cole Ciardelli at 145 pounds.
McReavey scored three decision victories at 182 pounds, scoring a 9-1 major in the tournament opener.
Diego Pitt, Marco Christiansen, Gabe Schumacher, Dylan Pitt, Daniel Mbonde, Eric Benson, Alec Sanschagrin, and Dalton Lohrenz each finished with a 1-2 record for the Skippers.