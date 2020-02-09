Freshman Elena Cantwell won the all-around competition with a score of 35.7 for Minnetonka in a 139.625-132.8 loss to Hopkins Feb. 4.
Cantwell was first on vault (9.125), second on bars with a (8.675), and first on floor (9.325).
Senior captain Emma Siefker also took first place on beam with a 9.250 and tied for third on floor with a 9.050.
Minnetonka competes in the Section 6AA Meet at Hopkins High School at noon on Saturday, Feb. 15.
WRESTLING: Minnetonka Duals
Host Minnetonka won three of four matches on Feb. 8, defeating Minneapolis South 60-15, Cambridge-Isanti 34-30 and Mankato West 39-30. Princeton scored a 36-24 decision over the Skippers.
Gabe Schumacher and Quinn Sell were undefeated for Minnetonka. Schumacher recorded two pins and 11-4 and 6-0 decisions. Sell added a fall, a 6-5 win, a forfeit decision, and a 12-2 major.
Marco Christiansen also went 4-0 for the Skippers with a pin and three decision victories.
Other top Skippers were Andrew Sanders (3-1), Peter Barrett (3-1), Alex Shanesy (2-1), Tyler McReavey (3-1), and Eric Benson (3-1).
ALPINE SKI: Section 5
State veterans Eli Quist and Alex Piguillem Serra finished first and second at the Section 5 Alpine Meet Feb. 6 at Afton Alps, leading defending champion Minnetonka to a first-place finish with 344 points.
Wayzata grabbed the second spot to state with a score of 289.
Quist, fourth at state as a junior, had runs of 29.82 and 31.60 seconds, both fastest on the blue and red course.
Piguillem Serra crossed the finish line in 31.25 and 31.82 seconds. Carson Kost, a top 20 finisher at state in 2019, was eighth overall for Minnetonka in 1:04.61.
Minnetonka was third behind Edina and Minneapolis Washburn at state in 2019. The Skippers were champions in 2012, 2017 and 2018.
For the Skipper girls, tied for third last season at state after winning titles in 2011, 2013 and 2014, Minnetonka figures to be one of the favorites after winning the Section 5 crown.
Minnetonka had three skiers in the top 10 in Kendra Lawrance (1:08.36), Lily Mellby (1:08.82) and Bella Kelly (1:09.71).
Orono, runner-up by a point last season, also returns to the state field as a team.
The Alpine State Meet is Wednesday, Feb. 12 at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.