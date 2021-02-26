State-ranked Pedro Velazquez returned to the mats for the first time in a month, winning an 11-6 decision over Goodhue's Maddox O'Reilly in a home triangular for Chaska/Chanhassen on Feb. 25.
The Storm Hawks won three of seven wrestled matches in a 36-31 defeat to Elk River.
Stephen Dragos won by a 10-2 major decision at 106 pounds with Michael Gillette claiming a 4-2 win at 113 pounds. Grant Sussner added a second-period pin at 160 pounds for Chaska/Chanhassen.
In a 54-15 loss to Goodhue, along with Velazquez's win, Michael Gillette (6-0 decision), Carson Turner (6-4 decision) and Sussner (1:49 fall) also recorded victories.
Chaska High School will be the site of a triangular on Friday, Feb. 26 between Watertown-Mayer and Fridley.
WRESTLING: Prior Lake Triangular
Minnetonka continued its tour through the South Suburban Conference, wrestling host Prior Lake and Apple Valley on Feb. 25.
In a 42-31 loss to the Lakers, the Skippers won six matches, three by fall. Cory Joos at 120, Dominick Scatena at 182 and Quinn Sell at 220 were victors by pin.
Peter Barrett (forfeit), Ethan Sandum (12-10 decision) and Gabe Schumacher (16-6 major decision) also won for Minnetonka.
Results for the match with Apple Valley were not available.
Minnetonka hosts Edina and Eden Prairie beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 27 in the East Gym.
ALPINE SKI: Lake Conference
Despite its top two girls skiers missing gates in the first run, Minnetonka's overwhelming depth resulted in seven of the top-12 times in the Lake Conference finale Feb. 23 at Buck Hill.
The Skippers were first with 194 points followed by Edina (176) and Eden Prairie (127).
Top finishers were Stella Stinnett (combined runs of 53.02 seconds), Bella Kelly (53.62), Lily Monson (56.05), and Sephina Switz (56.95).
Minnetonka boys were second to Edina 202-174 with Eden Prairie in third with 137 points. Stephen Reddington led the Skippers with runs of 23.53 and 23.26 for fourth place.
Other top-10 finishers were JD Landstrom (47.92), Carsen Kost (48.10) and Evan Jones (49.05).
The Section 5 Meet is on March 1 at Afton Alps.
GYMNASTICS: Eden Prairie 136.325, Chaska/Chanhassen 131.675
Autumn Hepola scored a career-best 8.975 on balance beam in a victory for Chaska/Chanhassen in a 136.325-131.675 loss to Eden Prairie on Feb. 25.
It was the second time in three meets Hepola has achieved 8.9 or higher on the beam event.
Brenna Johnson was also second on uneven bars, posting a score of 8.575.
Top all-arounds for the Storm Hawks were Johnson (32.975), McKenna Thom (32.575), Lauren Wosje (32.400), and Lexie McCoy (31.750).
Thom and Wosje led Chaska/Chanhassen in floor exercise with 8.575 and 8.525 marks, while the top vaulter was Anna Lacy with 8.475.
Chaska/Chanhassen will compete against St. Louis Park in a split meet with the Storm Hawks judged at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 2.