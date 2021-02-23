Holy Family Catholic captured the Wright County Conference West Division jazz, kick and overall championships for the 2021 season last week in the final meet at Glencoe-Silver Lake High School.
This is the first time in program history being named conference kick and overall champions. "This team continues to make history! We are so proud of you!" the coaching staff said on Twitter.
Holy Family Catholic was also first overall in the West Division JV Championships.
The Victoria school will host the Section 2A Meet on Saturday, March 5.
GYMNASTICS
Chaska/Chanhassen posted the top-three scores in two of four events, 10 of the 12 spots overall, as well as three all-around leaders, in a 131.075-114.125 over Richfield on Feb. 16.
Event winners for the Storm Hawks were Autumn Hepola on balance beam (8.9), McKenna Thom on floor exercise (8.5) and Brenna Johnson on uneven bars (8.775).
Johnson (32.975), Thom (32.9) and Lexie McCoy (32.2) were the top three finishing all-arounders for Chaska/Chanhassen.
Anna Lacy, up on varsity with Reese Norbie and Lauren Wosje sidelined, scored a team-best 8.4 on vault. Abby Robinson was also third with an 8.35.
Thom (8.05) and McCoy (7.4) were second and third on uneven bars with McCoy (8.1) and Thom (8.075) also in the top-three on balance beam. McCoy added a third top finish on floor exercise, tying for second place with a mark of 8.4.
Next up for Chaska/Chanhassen is a home solo meet on Tuesday, Feb. 23.