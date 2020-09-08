SWCHS Tennis Captains

Southwest Christian girls tennis team captains, from left, Greta Schwarz, Ellie Vietzen, Ella Schmidt, and Hannah Schwarz.

 Submitted Photo

If you're going to win all of the matches on one side of the line-up, singles is the way to go. Sweeping all four positions, Holy Family Catholic edged Southwest Christian 4-3 for the first team victory of the season Sept. 4.

Ally Agerland (6-0, 6-0) and Claire Haley (6-3, 6-1) scored wins at first and second singles for the Fire.

Julia Baskfield also won 6-4, 6-2 at fourth singles with the deciding point coming in the third singles match with Emma Murphy topping Southwest Christian's Madeline Schmidt 6-7, 6-2, and 10-2 in a tie-breaker.

The Stars won all three doubles matches in straight sets led by Ellie Vietzen and Anna Gueldner by a 6-0, 6-3 score.

Hannah and Greta Schwarz at first doubles (6-2, 6-2) and Emily Wilson and Madison Beatty in the second spot (7-5, 6-3) also won team points for Southwest Christian.

Holy Family Catholic is at Jordan on Sept. 8 with Southwest Christian traveling to United South Central in Wells.

SWIM: Chaska vs Bloomington Jefferson

Competition against another team. What a difference.

Chaska won eight races in 12 total events, scoring a team victory over Bloomington Jefferson at Olson Middle School.

Kiana Tardia edged a Jaguar swimmer in the 200 freestyle race for first place in 2:05.26. Seniors Payton Fogarty and Emily Hed followed with a top-two placing in the 50 freestyle in 27.02 and 27.57 seconds.

Serena Urevig won two races in the pool -- the 200 individual medley (2:22.20) and 100-yard backstroke (1:04.37). Teammate Gretta Hansen was second in the IM in 2:24.17, also scoring a top finish in the 100 butterfly (1:06.28). Ava Kallop had the fastest butterfly time in 1:04.90.

Other first-place times came from Addy Ross in the 500-yard freestyle (5:49.13) and the 200-yard medley relay of Urevig, Tardia, Hansen, and Fogarty (2:01.45).

