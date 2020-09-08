If you're going to win all of the matches on one side of the line-up, singles is the way to go. Sweeping all four positions, Holy Family Catholic edged Southwest Christian 4-3 for the first team victory of the season Sept. 4.
Ally Agerland (6-0, 6-0) and Claire Haley (6-3, 6-1) scored wins at first and second singles for the Fire.
Julia Baskfield also won 6-4, 6-2 at fourth singles with the deciding point coming in the third singles match with Emma Murphy topping Southwest Christian's Madeline Schmidt 6-7, 6-2, and 10-2 in a tie-breaker.
The Stars won all three doubles matches in straight sets led by Ellie Vietzen and Anna Gueldner by a 6-0, 6-3 score.
Hannah and Greta Schwarz at first doubles (6-2, 6-2) and Emily Wilson and Madison Beatty in the second spot (7-5, 6-3) also won team points for Southwest Christian.
Holy Family Catholic is at Jordan on Sept. 8 with Southwest Christian traveling to United South Central in Wells.
SWIM: Chaska vs Bloomington Jefferson
Competition against another team. What a difference.
Chaska won eight races in 12 total events, scoring a team victory over Bloomington Jefferson at Olson Middle School.
Kiana Tardia edged a Jaguar swimmer in the 200 freestyle race for first place in 2:05.26. Seniors Payton Fogarty and Emily Hed followed with a top-two placing in the 50 freestyle in 27.02 and 27.57 seconds.
Serena Urevig won two races in the pool -- the 200 individual medley (2:22.20) and 100-yard backstroke (1:04.37). Teammate Gretta Hansen was second in the IM in 2:24.17, also scoring a top finish in the 100 butterfly (1:06.28). Ava Kallop had the fastest butterfly time in 1:04.90.
Other first-place times came from Addy Ross in the 500-yard freestyle (5:49.13) and the 200-yard medley relay of Urevig, Tardia, Hansen, and Fogarty (2:01.45).