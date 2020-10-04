Nick Gilles is just a sophomore, but the Minnetonka cross country runner is already a Lake Conference champion.
Gilles outkicked Eden Prairie's Alex Gutierrez, a winning time of 16:03.30, a difference of 1.4 seconds, to claim the individual title Oct. 3 at Gale Woods Farm.
Minnetonka was the team champion in the girls race with 52 points, just ahead of Edina (58) and Wayzata (63).
Maya Mor was second overall for the Skippers girls in a time of 17:51.4. Joining her on the all-conference team were Ella Graham in seventh place (18:45.70), Kate LeBlanc in 11th place (18:59.5) and Avery Marasco-Johnson in 14th place (19:08.7).
Wayzata topped No. 1-ranked Eden Prairie 49-58 for the boys title with Minnetonka in third place with 73 points.
Senior Josh Koehnen was fourth for Minnetonka (16:13.8) with senior Austin Hunter also all-conference in 13th place (16:29.8).
BOYS SOCCER: Holy Family 7, Jordan 0
Three seniors scored goals, leading Holy Family Catholic to its sixth win of the season, a 7-0 victory over Jordan on senior night Oct. 2.
Bishop Schugel netted a hat trick, now a team-high 16 goals for the Fire, which are 6-1-3 overall.
Seniors Anthony Olson and defender Sebastian Bojorquez-Rojas also scored for Holy Family Catholic. Bojorguez-Rojas' penalty-kick goal in the second half was his first varsity tally.
Ryder Ferguson and Kaden Dervin also scored for the Fire, which own a nine-match unbeaten streak into the regular season finale Oct. 6 versus Delano at 5 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER: Waconia 7, Holy Family 0
Brynley Theis and Melissa Honnold each scored a hat trick as Waconia defeated Holy Family Catholic for the second time this season, a 7-0 decision Oct. 2 in Victoria.
The Wildcats are unbeaten on the season at 8-0-1.
Waconia led 3-0 at halftime.
Bella Hocevar made 13 saves for the Fire (6-4), which host Delano at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 6.
CROSS COUNTRY: Holy Family Catholic
Jaden Lorenz ran to a personal-best time, the fifth overall Holy Family Catholic boys cross country runner to run a sub-17 minute time, in his fourth victory of the season Oct. 1 at a Wright County Conference triangular at Ridges at Sand Creek Golf Course.
Lorenz crossed the finish line in 16 minutes, 53 seconds, a victory of 10 seconds over Jacob Malecha of New Prague.
Wyatt Persful was eighth for the Fire (18:39) with teammates William Fiedler (19:40) and Grant Hayes (19:40) joining in 14th and 15th places.
New Prague won the boys meet with 29 points followed by Jordan (48) and Holy Family Catholic (55).
Ava Mettler was one of three Holy Family runners in the varsity girls race, placing eighth overall in 22:16. Teammate Nora Swartzbaugh rounded out the top 10 in 22:36.
Jordan defeated New Prague 21-35 in the girls team standings.
CROSS COUNTRY: Southwest Christian
Owen Seltz ran a personal-best time of 17:29, placing second overall, for Southwest Christian in a Minnesota River Conference triangular in Gaylord Oct. 1.
Norwood Young America and Sibley East were also in the field.
Taylor Scott was the Stars' top girls finisher in 22:11.